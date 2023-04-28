GLENN GAMBOA

FILE - Megan Thee Stallion performs at the Reading Music Festival, England, Aug. 26 2022. Stallion along with Red Hot Chili Peppers and Ms. Lauryn Hill will headline this year’s Global Citizen Festival, as the anti-poverty nonprofit looks to focus attention on increasing inequality for girls and young women around the world. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File)
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion will headline Global Citizen Festival
Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ms. Lauryn Hill and Megan Thee Stallion will headline this year’s Global Citizen Festival, as the anti-poverty nonprofit looks to focus attention on increasing inequality for girls and young women around the world.
 
FILE - Pedro Pascal arrives at a For Your Consideration red carpet for "The Last Of Us" on Friday, April 28, 2023, at Directors Guild of America Theatre in Los Angeles. Pascal is on this year’s Great Immigrants list announced Wednesday by the Carnegie Corporation of New York. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Pedro Pascal and World Bank’s Ajay Banga among those named to Carnegie’s 2023 Great Immigrants list
World Bank President Ajay Banga, Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan, singer-songwriter Alanis Morissette and “The Mandalorian” star Pedro Pascal are on this year’s Great Immigrants list from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.
 
FILE - Abortion-rights activists protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Saturday, June 25, 2022. Abortion access groups who received a windfall of donations following the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade one year ago say those emergency grants have ended and individual and foundation giving has dropped off. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
‘Rage giving’ prompted by the end of Roe has dropped off, abortion access groups say
The windfall of donations that abortion access groups received following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade one year ago hasn’t lasted.
 
Google CEO Sundar Pichai attends a workshop with college students at the Google office in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
Google backs creation of cybersecurity clinics with $20 million donation
Free medical clinics and legal aid clinics, where college students and their instructors help their communities while also learning more about their professions, are now commonplace.
 