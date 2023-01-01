HALELUYA HADERO

Haleluya covers Amazon, retail and technology.
Ayana Parsons, right, and Arian Simone, of Fearless Fund attend a during a news conference Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in New York. Attorneys for an Atlanta-based venture capital firm being sued over a grant program investing in Black women have vowed to fight back against the lawsuit calling it misguided and frivolous. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Fund sued over grant program for Black women enlists prominent civil rights attorneys to fight back
Attorneys for an Atlanta-based venture capital firm being sued over a grant program investing in Black women have vowed to fight back against the lawsuit calling it misguided and frivolous.
 
FILE - An Amazon company logo marks the facade of a company's building in Schoenefeld near Berlin, March 18, 2022. Amazon on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, posted better-than-expected revenue and profits for the second quarter, sending its stock higher in after-hours trading. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
Amazon reports better-than-expected revenue and profits for 2Q, sending its stock higher
Amazon on Thursday posted better-than-expected revenue and profits for the second quarter, sending its stock higher in after-hours trading.
 
FILE - The logo for live-streaming video platform Twitch is seen on Nov. 4, 2017, at the Paris games week in Paris. Amazon-owned Twitch said Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, that it's expanding the ban on livestreams of gambling content on the platform. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)
Twitch expands its ban on gambling livestreams. It also says viewership of the content is down 75%
Amazon-owned Twitch said Wednesday it’s expanding the ban on livestreams of gambling content on the platform.
 
FILE - An Amazon Fresh grocery store in Warrington, Pa., April 28, 2022. Amazon has begun offering its Fresh grocery delivery service to customers who aren’t Prime members. The initial rollout will only be available in a dozen cities, including Boston, Phoenix, Dallas and San Francisco, the company told customers Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, in an emailed announcement. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Amazon begins offering grocery delivery for customers who are not Prime members
Amazon has begun offering its Fresh grocery delivery service to customers who aren’t Prime members. The company told customers in an email Wednesday that the initial rollout will only be available in a dozen cities, including Boston, Phoenix, Dallas and San Francisco.
 
FILE - United Parcel Service driver Hudson de Almeida steers through a neighborhood while delivering packages, Friday, June 30, 2023, in Haverhill, Mass. UPS has reached a contract agreement with its 340,000-person strong union Tuesday, July 25, averting a strike that had the potential to disrupt logistics nationwide for businesses and households alike. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike
UPS has reached a contract with its 340,000-person union, averting a potential strike that would have disrupted deliveries for businesses and households nationwide.
 
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott displays screen shots of TikTok videos used by organized crime to recruit members gathered by law enforcement as he talks about Operation Lone Star during a news conference, April 1, 2021, in Weslaco, Texas. A First Amendment group sued Gov. Abbott and others on Thursday, July 13, 2023 over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices. The lawsuit was filed in a federal court in Texas by The Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, a free speech group in New York. (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP, file)
First Amendment group sues Texas Governor and others over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices
A First Amendment group sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott and others on Thursday over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices.
 
FILE - An Amazon Prime delivery vehicle is seen in downtown Pittsburgh on March 18, 2020. Amazon said Thursday, July 13, 2023 it had its biggest Prime day event ever this year. The e-commerce company did not reveal how much money it earned during the two-day sales event, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday. But the company touted 375 million items that it says were purchased worldwide by Prime members, who pay $14.99 per month or $139 per year for different perks including faster shipping. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Amazon said it had its biggest Prime day event ever this year
Amazon says it had its biggest Prime day event ever this year. The e-commerce company did not reveal how much money it earned during the two-day sales event, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
 
File - Christian Smalls, president of the Amazon Labor Union, speaks at a rally outside an Amazon facility on Staten Island in New York, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The union that successfully organized the Amazon warehouse in New York is being sued by some former members who claim the union is violating its own constitution. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Amazon union is sued by organizers and former leaders seeking a new election for union officers
The union that successfully organized an Amazon warehouse in New York is being sued by a splinter group that includes some former leaders.
 
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Reluctant Twitter users, influencers and others are flocking to Meta’s new Threads app
Celebrities, lawmakers, brands and everyday social media users are flocking to Meta’s freshly minted app Threads to connect with their followers. But the real question is: Will they stay?
 
Yasmeen Bekhit, a 22-year-old graduate student, holds her Y2K-inspired bag while posing for a photograph near her home in Manheim, Pa., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. If there’s one thing retailers will tell you, it’s that Gen Z hasn’t let up on early 2000s trends that are booming in popularity two decades later. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Y2K fashion has taken over. And Gen Z is loving it
What comes to mind when you hear the phrase Y2K? Here’s a hint: It’s no longer about a computer glitch that could have made the world go haywire at the end of 1999.
 
A demonstrator runs on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, France, Friday, June 30, 2023. Social media companies are once again under the spotlight, this time in France as the country’s president blames TikTok, Snapchat and other platforms for helping fuel widespread riots over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver. (AP Photo/Aurelien Morissard)
Why social media is being blamed for fueling the riots in France
Social media companies are once again under scrutiny, this time in France as the country’s president blames TikTok, Snapchat and other platforms for helping fuel widespread riots over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver.
 
Congressional report says there’s an extremely high risk Temu’s supply chains have forced labor
A Congressional report published Thursday offered a blistering critique of popular Chinese retailers Temu and Shein, with lawmakers accusing the latter of failing to maintain “even the façade of a meaningful compliance program” to deter forced labor from its supply chains.
 