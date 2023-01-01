HALELUYA HADERO

Attorneys for an Atlanta-based venture capital firm being sued over a grant program investing in Black women have vowed to fight back against the lawsuit calling it misguided and frivolous.
Amazon on Thursday posted better-than-expected revenue and profits for the second quarter, sending its stock higher in after-hours trading.
Amazon-owned Twitch said Wednesday it’s expanding the ban on livestreams of gambling content on the platform.
Amazon has begun offering its Fresh grocery delivery service to customers who aren’t Prime members. The company told customers in an email Wednesday that the initial rollout will only be available in a dozen cities, including Boston, Phoenix, Dallas and San Francisco.
UPS reaches tentative contract with 340,000 unionized workers, potentially dodging calamitous strike
UPS has reached a contract with its 340,000-person union, averting a potential strike that would have disrupted deliveries for businesses and households nationwide.
First Amendment group sues Texas Governor and others over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices
A First Amendment group sued Texas Governor Greg Abbott and others on Thursday over the state’s TikTok ban on official devices.
Amazon says it had its biggest Prime day event ever this year. The e-commerce company did not reveal how much money it earned during the two-day sales event, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday.
The union that successfully organized an Amazon warehouse in New York is being sued by a splinter group that includes some former leaders.
Celebrities, lawmakers, brands and everyday social media users are flocking to Meta’s freshly minted app Threads to connect with their followers. But the real question is: Will they stay?
What comes to mind when you hear the phrase Y2K? Here’s a hint: It’s no longer about a computer glitch that could have made the world go haywire at the end of 1999.
Social media companies are once again under scrutiny, this time in France as the country’s president blames TikTok, Snapchat and other platforms for helping fuel widespread riots over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver.
A Congressional report published Thursday offered a blistering critique of popular Chinese retailers Temu and Shein, with lawmakers accusing the latter of failing to maintain “even the façade of a meaningful compliance program” to deter forced labor from its supply chains.