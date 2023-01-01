HANNAH SCHOENBAUM

Schoenbaum covers government and politics in North Carolina.
FILE - Signage stands on the main gate to Camp Lejeune Marine Base outside Jacksonville, N.C., April 29, 2022. Three U.S. Marines found unresponsive in a car at a North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning, the local sheriff's office said Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File)
3 US Marines died of carbon monoxide poisoning in a car. Vehicle experts explain how that can happen
The deaths of three U.S. Marines who suffered carbon monoxide poisoning in a parked car at a North Carolina gas station have raised questions about how the situation could happen outdoors.
 
In this image taken from video, shoppers load purchased items into their vehicle Monday, July 31, 2023, at a Walmart in Lincolnton, N.C., where police say migrant workers were intentionally hit by an SUV in the parking lot of the store a day earlier. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Driver who hit 6 migrant workers in North Carolina Walmart parking lot turns himself in to police
A North Carolina man who drove his car into a group of migrant workers in a Walmart parking lot has turned himself in to police.
 
3 US Marines found at North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say
3 US Marines found at North Carolina gas station died of carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say
Three U.S. Marines found unresponsive in a car at a North Carolina gas station had died of carbon monoxide poisoning.
 
3 found dead in car at North Carolina gas station are identified as Marines stationed nearby
3 found dead in car at North Carolina gas station are identified as Marines stationed nearby
Three men who were found dead over the weekend at a North Carolina gas station have been identified as Marine lance corporals from Camp Lejeune. The U.S.
 
Debris is scattered around the Pfizer facility on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, in Rocky Mount, N.C., after damage from severe weather. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Tornado damage to Pfizer plant unlikely to cause major drug supply shortages, FDA says
A tornado that tore through eastern North Carolina and struck a large Pfizer pharmaceutical plant has damaged its drug storage facility but not its medicine production areas.
 
FILE - North Carolina House Speaker Tim Moore speaks in front of the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, Dec. 7, 2022. A sweeping education proposal that would take away power from North Carolina superintendents and the State Board of Education, placing it in the hands of public school parents, is unlikely to advance this session, the House speaker said Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
North Carolina House unlikely to proceed with education overhaul, speaker says
North Carolina’s Republican House speaker says a sweeping education proposal that would take away power from superintendents and the State Board of Education is unlikely to advance this session.
 
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as scorching heat and floods sock other parts of US
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as scorching heat and floods sock other parts of US
A tornado has heavily damaged a major Pfizer pharmaceutical plant in North Carolina — the latest in a string of extreme weather events plaguing the U.S.
 
FILE - State Rep. John Torbett, R-Gaston County, answers questions about his bill to limit how teachers can discuss certain racial topics during a House Education Committee meeting at the Legislative Office Building in Raleigh, N.C., March 14, 2023. As the North Carolina legislative session winds down for the summer and budget negotiations plod along, House Republicans are proposing an eleventh-hour overhaul of public education laws that would take power away from superintendents and the State Board of Education while giving parents and lawmakers more control. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
North Carolina Republicans introduce public education overhaul in dwindling days of session
House Republicans in North Carolina are pitching an overhaul of public education laws in the final days of the session that would take power away from superintendents and the State Board of Education while giving parents more control.
 
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Crack in North Carolina roller coaster may have formed 6-10 days before closure, commissioner says
An ongoing investigation by North Carolina’s Department of Labor has found that a large crack in the support column of a roller coaster had been visible for at least a week before the amusement park shut it down.
 
FILE - North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper affixes his veto stamp to a bill banning nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy at a public rally, May 13, 2023, in Raleigh, N.C. On Wednesday, July 5, Cooper vetoed a trio of bills aimed at LGBTQ+ youth that would ban gender-affirming health care for minors, restrict transgender participation in school sports and limit classroom instruction about gender identity and sexuality. (AP Photo/Hannah Schoenbaum, File)
North Carolina governor vetoes trio of LGBTQ+ restrictions in ongoing fight with GOP supermajority
North Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper has vetoed a trio of bills aimed at LGBTQ+ youth that would restrict gender-affirming health care and sports participation for transgender minors and limit classroom instruction about gender identity and sexuality.
 
People ride a roller coaster at the Carowinds amusement park on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Fright over crack on North Carolina ride serves as reminder of risks at amusement parks
State investigators were on site at a North Carolina amusement park after a crack was discovered on a support beam on one of their popular roller coasters.
 
Rep. Zooey Zephyr, right, and her fiancée Erin Reed wave at folks lined up along Higgins Avenue in downtown Missoula, Mont., during the 2023 Missoula Pride Parade on Saturday, June 17, 2023. They have emerged as a power couple offering support for the transgender community during a year in which hundreds of statehouse bills were proposed or passed to restrict their rights in health care and other realms. (Antonio Ibarra Olivares/The Missoulian via AP)
Power couple Zooey Zephyr and Erin Reed are spreading hope to fellow transgender people
Montana state Rep. Zooey Zephyr and legislative researcher Erin Reed have emerged as a power couple spreading hope to fellow transgender people.
 
FILE - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at a news conference in Carthage, N.C., on Dec. 5, 2022. Transgender girls in North Carolina would no longer be allowed to play on the school sports teams that align with their gender identity under a proposal that received final legislative approval on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Cooper has little power to block it now that Republicans hold veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the General Assembly. (AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker, File)
Transgender sports ban heads to North Carolina governor’s desk
North Carolina has given final legislative approval to a bill banning transgender girls from playing on the school sports teams that align with their gender identity.
 