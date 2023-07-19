This is Associated Press reporter Harm Venhuizen on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in Madison Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

HARM VENHUIZEN

Statehouse reporter and Report for America corps member
Evers vetoes GOP proposals on unemployment and gas engines but signs bills on crime
Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed two packages of Republican-backed bills that would have set new requirements for unemployment benefits and prevented local governments from banning gas-powered engines.
 
Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie’s daughter is among 4 killed in Wisconsin aircraft crashes
Organizers of a Wisconsin aircraft convention say the daughter of two-time Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie was killed in a crash this weekend.
 
Wisconsin judge dismisses lawsuit over military voting lists
A Wisconsin judge has dismissed a GOP state lawmaker’s challenge over military voting records, saying that the lawsuit should have been brought against a local elections official, not the statewide elections commission.
 
Mississippi teen’s death in poultry plant shows child labor remains a problem, feds say
The 16-year-old worker killed in a Mississippi poultry plant earlier this month is the third teenager to die in a workplace accident so far this summer.
 
Wisconsin governor signs bill overhauling elementary reading education
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that overhauls the way reading is taught in the state. The Republican-authored measure is designed to improve sagging readings scores and emphasizes phonics over memorization.
 
Wisconsin boy killed in sawmill accident was doing work allowed by state law, records suggest
A 16-year-old boy killed by an accident at a Wisconsin sawmill appears to have been doing work allowed by state child labor laws when he was injured.
 
Wisconsin’s Democratic governor guts Republican tax cut, increases school funding for 400 years
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed off on a two-year spending plan after gutting a Republican tax cut and using his broad veto powers to increase school funding for centuries.
 
Battle over Wisconsin’s top elections official could have ripple effects for 2024
A fight over whether Wisconsin’s top elections official will keep her job has potential implications for the 2024 presidential contest in a perennial battleground where statewide margins are typically razor thin.
 
Reappointment vote ends in partisan deadlock for battleground Wisconsin’s top elections official
A vote on the future of Wisconsin’s top elections official has ended in partisan deadlock. Republicans have called for elections commission administrator Meagan Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election.
 
Wisconsin Republicans pass plan to cut income taxes by 15% on average
Income taxes would be cut across the board by $3.5 billion under a plan passed by Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee.
 
Republicans vote to cut University of Wisconsin System’s budget by $32M in diversity programs spat
Republican lawmakers voted to cut the University of Wisconsin System’s budget by $32 million despite a projected record-high $7 billion state budget surplus, leaving the university nearly half a billion dollars short of what it requested.
 