HARM VENHUIZEN

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has vetoed two packages of Republican-backed bills that would have set new requirements for unemployment benefits and prevented local governments from banning gas-powered engines.
Organizers of a Wisconsin aircraft convention say the daughter of two-time Super Bowl winner Bruce Collie was killed in a crash this weekend.
A Wisconsin judge has dismissed a GOP state lawmaker’s challenge over military voting records, saying that the lawsuit should have been brought against a local elections official, not the statewide elections commission.
The 16-year-old worker killed in a Mississippi poultry plant earlier this month is the third teenager to die in a workplace accident so far this summer.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed a bill that overhauls the way reading is taught in the state. The Republican-authored measure is designed to improve sagging readings scores and emphasizes phonics over memorization.
A 16-year-old boy killed by an accident at a Wisconsin sawmill appears to have been doing work allowed by state child labor laws when he was injured.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has signed off on a two-year spending plan after gutting a Republican tax cut and using his broad veto powers to increase school funding for centuries.
A fight over whether Wisconsin’s top elections official will keep her job has potential implications for the 2024 presidential contest in a perennial battleground where statewide margins are typically razor thin.
A vote on the future of Wisconsin’s top elections official has ended in partisan deadlock. Republicans have called for elections commission administrator Meagan Wolfe to resign over how she ran the 2020 presidential election.
Income taxes would be cut across the board by $3.5 billion under a plan passed by Republicans who control the Wisconsin Legislature’s budget-writing committee.
Republican lawmakers voted to cut the University of Wisconsin System’s budget by $32 million despite a projected record-high $7 billion state budget surplus, leaving the university nearly half a billion dollars short of what it requested.