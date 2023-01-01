HELEN WIEFFERING

Helen is a reporter on the Global Investigations team.
Corruption endangers world’s shrinking fisheries
WASHINGTON (AP) — As Indonesia’s fisheries minister, Edhy Prabowo was tasked with protecting one of his country’s most precious resources: baby lobsters so tiny one can fit on the tip of a finger.
 
FILE - Fishermen remove their catch from nets after returning to shore in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 24, 2022. Corruption is undermining the management of some of the world’s most threatened fishing grounds, according to a review of criminal case files and media reports by the AP. At least 45 government officials have been accused of graft or extortion in the past two decades. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, File)
FILE - A "playground ahead" warning stands by the side of a road on the outskirts of Bisbee, Ariz., Oct. 26, 2021. Bisbee was home to Paul and Leizza Adams, and their six children, before Paul and Leizza were charged with child sexual abuse. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)
Sex-abuse video victimizes child long after abuser is gone
The video of a man raping his 9-year-old daughter was discovered in New Zealand in 2016 and triggered a global search for the little girl.
 
Patches of land housing oil pumpjacks dot the landscape of the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas, Monday, Oct. 11, 2021. Carbon Mapper, a partnership of university researchers and NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, documented massive amounts of methane venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian, a 250-mile-wide bone-dry expanse along the Texas-New Mexico border that a billion years ago was the bottom of a shallow sea. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
EPA announces flights to look for methane in Permian Basin
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says it will conduct helicopter overflights to look for methane “super emitters” in the nation’s largest oil and gas producing region.
 
A cow walks through a field as an oil pumpjack and a flare burning off methane and other hydrocarbons stand in the background in the Permian Basin in Jal, N.M., Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
Hidden Menace: Massive methane leaks speed up climate change
LENORAH, Texas (AP) — To the naked eye, the Mako Compressor Station outside the dusty West Texas crossroads of Lenorah appears unremarkable, similar to tens of thousands of oil and gas operations scattered throughout the oil-rich Permian Basin.
 
A flare burns off methane and other hydrocarbons as oil pumpjacks operate in the Permian Basin in Midland, Texas, Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. Massive amounts of methane are venting into the atmosphere from oil and gas operations across the Permian Basin, new aerial surveys show. The emission endanger U.S. targets for curbing climate change. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
FILE- A cod fish sits on ice at the Portland Fish Exchange, in Portland, Maine. A U.S. ban on seafood imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was supposed to sap billions of dollars from Vladimir Putin’s war machine. But shortcomings in import regulations means that Russian-caught pollock, salmon and crab are likely to enter the U.S. anyway, by way of the country vital to seafood supply chains across the world: China. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
Putin’s Pollock: US seafood imports fuel Russian war machine
MIAMI (AP) — A U.S. ban on seafood imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was supposed to sap billions of dollars from Vladimir Putin’s war machine.
 
FILE- A cod fish sits on ice at the Portland Fish Exchange, in Portland, Maine. A U.S. ban on seafood imports from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine was supposed to sap billions of dollars from Vladimir Putin’s war machine. But shortcomings in import regulations means that Russian-caught pollock, salmon and crab are likely to enter the U.S. anyway, by way of the country vital to seafood supply chains across the world: China. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)
This image made available by the U.S. Coast Guard shows a lancha being tracked in the Gulf of Mexico near South Padre Island, Texas, on Sept. 30, 2021. At the South Padre Island station in Texas, 440 boats were cut apart over the past five years, the Coast Guard said in 2022. (U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
Fights over illegal fishing lead to armed conflict, deaths
Protesters from across Sri Lanka descended on the nation’s capital in February, shouting above the street noise and pumping their fists in the air in frustration.
 
FILE - Debris flies into the air as foreign fishing boats are blown up by Indonesian Navy off Batam Island, Indonesia on Monday, Feb. 22, 2016, as authorities sank dozens of fishing boats caught operating illegally in Indonesian waters. Around the world, the ocean has become an expanding front in the armed conflict between nations over illegal fishing and overfishing, practices that deplete a vulnerable food source for billions of people worldwide. (AP Photo/M. Urip, File)
A painting of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee is displayed at West Point Museum, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in West Point, N.Y. The tributes to Lee on the West Point campus illustrate the academy’s dichotomy: The cadets who study military history are taught that Confederate soldiers were no heroes, yet the references to Lee who graduated from West Point remain. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
Racism plagues US military academies despite diversity gains
Eight years after he graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, Geoffrey Easterling remains astonished by the Confederate history still memorialized on the storied academy’s campus – the six-foot-tall painting of Confederate Gen.
 
Cadets attend the NCAA college football game between the Army Black Knights and Massachusetts at Michie Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in West Point, N.Y. The U.S. military academies provide a key pipeline into the leadership of the armed services and have welcomed more racially diverse students each year for the better part of the last decade. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)
In this Sept. 23, 2021, photo Jhaimarion, 10, reacts as he listens to his mother, Krystal Archie talking with an Associated Press reporter in Chicago. Archie’s three children were present when police, on two occasions, just 11 weeks apart, kicked open her front door and tore through their home searching for drug suspects. She’d never heard of the people they were hunting. Her oldest child, Savannah was 14 at the time; her youngest, Jhaimarion, was seven. They were ordered to get down on the floor. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Tiny wrists in cuffs: How police use force against children
CHICAGO (AP) — Royal Smart remembers every detail: the feeling of the handcuffs on his wrists. The panic as he was led outside into the cold March darkness, arms raised, to face a wall of police officers pointing their guns.
 
In this Sept. 23, 2021, photo Jhaimarion, 10, reacts as he listens to his mother, Krystal Archie talking with an Associated Press reporter in Chicago. Archie’s three children were present when police, on two occasions, just 11 weeks apart, kicked open her front door and tore through their home searching for drug suspects. She’d never heard of the people they were hunting. Her oldest child, Savannah was 14 at the time; her youngest, Jhaimarion, was seven. They were ordered to get down on the floor. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
In this Sept. 23, 2021, photo Jhaimarion, 10, reacts as he listens to his mother, Krystal Archie talking with an Associated Press reporter in Chicago. Archie’s three children were present when police, on two occasions, just 11 weeks apart, kicked open her front door and tore through their home searching for drug suspects. She’d never heard of the people they were hunting. Her oldest child, Savannah was 14 at the time; her youngest, Jhaimarion, was seven. They were ordered to get down on the floor. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
A man rides his motorcycle at night on Al-Baali Street as Palestinians stand next to homes heavily damaged by airstrikes in Beit Hanoun, northern Gaza Strip, Friday, June 11, 2021. The latest conflict between Hamas and Israel brought a new wave of hardship to Gaza, where Palestinians have now witnessed four wars in 13 years. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)
The deepening costs of 4 Gaza wars in 13 years, in 4 charts
The latest war between Hamas and Israel followed a familiar – and troubling – pattern: Palestinian rocket fire, devastating Israeli airstrikes; a mounting loss of life and appeals for the “senseless cycle” to end.
 
Reserve Marine Maj. Tyrone Collier visits the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial near his home in Arlington, Va., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. When Collier was a newly minted second lieutenant and judge advocate, he recalls a salute to him from a Black enlisted Marine. But even after Collier acknowledged the gesture, the salute continued. Puzzled, Collier asked why the Marine held it for so long. “He said, ‘Sir, I just have to come clean with something. ... We never see Black officers. We never see people like you and it makes me extraordinarily proud,’” Collier recalls. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Deep-rooted racism, discrimination permeate US military
For Stephanie Davis, who grew up with little, the military was a path to the American dream, a realm where everyone would receive equal treatment.
 
In this Dec. 28, 2009 photo provided by Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Stephanie Davis, she holds a U.S. flag in the cargo area of a KC-135 airplane while flying over Pakistan/Afghanistan. For Davis, who grew up with little, the military was a path to the American dream, a realm where everyone would receive equal treatment. But many of her service colleagues, Davis says, saw her only as a Black woman. Or for the white resident colleagues who gave her the call sign of ABW – it was a joke, they insisted – an “angry black woman,” a classic racist trope. (Courtesy Stephanie Davis via AP)
