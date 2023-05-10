HILARY POWELL

Hilary Powell is an inaugural Videojournalist for AP in D.C.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is interviewed, Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at the Department of Transportation in Washington. Buttigieg says Tesla shouldn’t call its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can’t drive themselves. T(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control, Buttigieg says
The top U.S. transportation official says Tesla shouldn’t call its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can’t drive themselves.
 
Elder Sharon Hammond uses a tissue during a vigil for a group of Americans recently kidnapped in Mexico, at Word of God Ministries in Scranton, S.C., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Two of the four Americans, all from South Carolina, were killed after being caught in a deadly shootout while traveling last week to Matamoros for one of them to get cosmetic surgery. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Sister grieves for American killed in Mexico kidnapping
The sister of an American killed in an attack in Mexico says that she and he both had a bad feeling about the trip.
 
A Mexican police investigator inspects the minivan where four Americans where shot and taken from the previous week, at the Tamaulipas State Prosecutor headquarters in Matamoros, Mexico, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Their minivan crashed and was fired on shortly after they crossed into the border city of Matamoros on Friday as drug cartel factions tore through the streets, the region's governor said. A stray bullet also killed a Mexican woman about a block and a half away. (AP Photo)
Here’s how the 4 Americans abducted in Mexico were found
The anonymous tip that led Mexican authorities to a remote shack where four abducted Americans were held described armed men, people wearing blindfolds and plenty of activity around a ranch.
 
Brass markers, marking the state line between Bristol, Tenn. and Bristol, Va., line State Street in Bristol, Va., on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Residents in southwestern Virginia have battled for months over whether abortion clinics limited by strict laws in other states should be allowed to hop over the border and operate there. Similar scenarios are beginning to play out in communities along state lines around the country since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. (AP Photo/Earl Neikirk)
Abortion clinics crossing state borders not always welcome
Residents in southwestern Virginia have battled for months over whether abortion clinics limited by strict laws in other states should be allowed to hop over the border and operate there.
 
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus, with Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Tex., left, Rep. Joyce Beatty, D-Ohio, center, and Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., right, speak to reporters outside the Senate chamber just after the vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson, securing her place as the first Black woman on the high court, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Obamas, students cheer high court’s 1st Black female justice
Lawmakers erupted in cheers after Vice President Kamala Harris announced the confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.
 
Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, on youth mental health care. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Q&A: Surgeon General on omicron, masks and mental health
U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy sat this week for a wide-ranging interview with The Associated Press, touching on topics from the pandemic to mental health care.
 
A cutout of Todriana Peters stands in her living room with her cousin Brione Rogers and mother Katrina Lambert in New Orleans, Thursday, July 8, 2021. Twelve-year-old Todriana Peters was shot and killed outside a graduation party on Memorial Day Weekend in the Lower 9th Ward neighborhood. Homicide rates in many American cities have continued to rise although not as precipitously as the double-digit jumps seen in 2020 and still below the violence of the mid-90s. (AP Photo/Sophia Germer)
316 people are shot every day in America. Here are 5 stories
Behind the statistics and the political blame game over rising gun violence are the victims. They’ve held dying family members and panic if a balloon pops.
 
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on police use of force and community relations on on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Washington. (Jonathan Ernst/Pool via AP)
Q&A: Harris says Democrats need to listen to young voters
California Sen. Kamala Harris says Democrats “need to listen” to young black and Latino voters demanding change.
 