HUIZHONG WU

Taiwan’s defense ministry says China sent navy ships and a large group of fighter jets toward Taiwan.
A senior Japanese politician is advocating for increasing his country’s deterrence ability to ensure peace in the region, and called for that message to be clearly conveyed globally — particularly in China.
China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri deluged the region, turning streets into canals where emergency crews used rubber boats to rescue stranded residents.
Taiwan has amended three laws governing sexual harassment in a special session of the legislature, after a wave of #MeToo accusations hit the island in June.
China has accused the United States of turning Taiwan into an “ammunition depot” after the White House announced a $345 million military aid package for Taipei.
Typhoon Doksuri weakened into a tropical storm late night Friday after bringing heavy rain and winds that left more than a million people without power in southern China.
The wife and daughter of exiled Chinese dissident Gao Zhi are in detention on immigration charges in Thailand, after a series of bomb threats made in their names against airports, luxury hotels and the Chinese embassy in Bangkok derailed the family’s plan to join Gao in the Netherlands.
China has sent navy ships and a large group of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan over the past two days.
Taiwan is facing a long-delayed reckoning with sexual harassment and sexual violence. In the past month, people have stepped forward with accusations, one after the other, leading to criminal investigations, resignations at different levels of government, and a society-wide discussion of the unspoke
A disbarred Chinese human rights lawyer has been forced to move 13 times in two months as part of a pattern of harassment against him and three other prominent rights advocates in Beijing that is further squeezing China’s battered civil rights community.
Ethnic Mongolians, including students and parents, in China’s Inner Mongolia region are demonstrating their anger in rare public protests against a new bilingual education policy that they say is endangering the Mongolian language.