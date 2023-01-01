HUIZHONG WU

China correspondent based in Taiwan
FILE - Two soldiers lower the national flag during the daily flag ceremony on Liberty Square of the Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan, July 30, 2022. China sent navy ships and a large group of fighter jets toward Taiwan, continuing its military pressure on the island, Taiwan’s defense ministry said Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
China sends ships and fighter jets toward Taiwan in new show of force
Taiwan’s defense ministry says China sent navy ships and a large group of fighter jets toward Taiwan.
 
Taro Aso, vice president of Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party, speaks at a forum in Taipei Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023. The senior Japanese politician advocated Tuesday for increasing his country's deterrence ability to ensure peace in the region, and called for that message to be clearly conveyed globally, particularly in China. (Kyodo News via AP)
Japanese political leader Taro Aso calls for peace in the Taiwan Strait as Tokyo expands defense
A senior Japanese politician is advocating for increasing his country’s deterrence ability to ensure peace in the region, and called for that message to be clearly conveyed globally — particularly in China.
 
Residents are evacuated by rubber boats through flood waters in Zhuozhou in northern China's Hebei province, south of Beijing, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. China's capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days. Among the hardest hit areas is Zhuozhou, a small city that borders Beijing's southwest. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Beijing records heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years, causing severe flooding and 21 deaths
China’s capital has recorded its heaviest rainfall in at least 140 years over the past few days as remnants of Typhoon Doksuri deluged the region, turning streets into canals where emergency crews used rubber boats to rescue stranded residents.
 
FILE - In this image made from video provided by the Democratic Progressive Party, Hsu Li-ming, Secretary general of Democratic Progressive Party, second left, leads other members to bow at a news conference offering apology to victims who say they were sexually harassed and the public in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2023. Taiwan amended three laws governing sexual harassment on Monday, July 31 in a special session of the legislature, after a wave of #MeToo accusations hit the island in June. (Democratic Progressive Party via AP, File)
Taiwan amends laws on sexual harassment after recent #MeToo wave
Taiwan has amended three laws governing sexual harassment in a special session of the legislature, after a wave of #MeToo accusations hit the island in June.
 
FILE - Taiwan's military holds drills of the annual Han Kuang military exercises that simulate an anti-landing operations near the coast in New Taipei City, northern Taiwan, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Taiwan military mobilized for routine defense exercises from July 24-28. The U.S. is set to announce $345 million in military aid for Taiwan, two U.S. officials said Friday. It would be the Biden administration's first major package drawing on America's own stockpiles under a new policy intended to speed up military aid to help Taiwan counter China. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)
China says US military aid to Taiwan will not deter its will to unify the island
China has accused the United States of turning Taiwan into an “ammunition depot” after the White House announced a $345 million military aid package for Taipei.
 
A man steps over a fallen tree in the aftermath of Typhoon Doksuri in Jinjiang city in southeastern China's Fujian province Friday, July 28, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri has made landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Chinatopix via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri is downgraded to tropical storm status as it leaves southern China
Typhoon Doksuri weakened into a tropical storm late night Friday after bringing heavy rain and winds that left more than a million people without power in southern China.
 
Gao Peng, son of Chinese dissident Gao Zhi, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Bangkok, Thailand, on July 17, 2023. Since landing in Thailand July 3, he says he has been accused of making bomb threats, put on an EU travel blacklist, and seem his mother and 16-year-old sister detained and threatened with deportation back to China. The threats, made in the family's names against airports, luxury hotels and the Chinese embassy in Bangkok derailed their plans to join Gao Zhi in the Netherlands. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Accused of bomb threats they say they didn’t make, family of Chinese dissident detained in Thailand
The wife and daughter of exiled Chinese dissident Gao Zhi are in detention on immigration charges in Thailand, after a series of bomb threats made in their names against airports, luxury hotels and the Chinese embassy in Bangkok derailed the family’s plan to join Gao in the Netherlands.
 
FILE - In this file photo released by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense, a Chinese People's Liberation Army H-6 bomber is seen flying near the Taiwan air defense identification zone, ADIZ, near Taiwan on Sept. 18, 2020. China sent navy ships and a large group of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan over two days, the island’s defense ministry said on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, before its annual military exercises aimed at defending itself against a possible invasion.(Taiwan Ministry of National Defense via AP, File)
China sends large group of warplanes, navy ships towards Taiwan in forceful display
China has sent navy ships and a large group of warplanes, including fighter jets and bombers, toward Taiwan over the past two days.
 
Chou, who wished to not use her first name, stands for photos in Sunnyvale, Calif., Monday, July 10, 2023. Taiwan is facing a long-delayed reckoning with sexual harassment and sexual violence. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Taiwan’s #MeToo movement is making a resurgence as accusations hit politics, TV and schools
Taiwan is facing a long-delayed reckoning with sexual harassment and sexual violence. In the past month, people have stepped forward with accusations, one after the other, leading to criminal investigations, resignations at different levels of government, and a society-wide discussion of the unspoke
 
Wang Quanzhang and his wife Li Wenzu look at their phone and laptop in the dark after power was cut off for their apartment in Beijing's Changping district, Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Disbarred human rights lawyer Wang Quanzhang has been forced to move 13 times in two months as part of a pattern of harassment against him and three other prominent rights advocates in Beijing that is further squeezing the country's battered civil rights community. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Chinese human rights lawyer chased out of 13 homes in 2 months as pressure rises on legal advocates
A disbarred Chinese human rights lawyer has been forced to move 13 times in two months as part of a pattern of harassment against him and three other prominent rights advocates in Beijing that is further squeezing China’s battered civil rights community.
 
Students in Inner Mongolia protest Chinese language policy
Ethnic Mongolians, including students and parents, in China’s Inner Mongolia region are demonstrating their anger in rare public protests against a new bilingual education policy that they say is endangering the Mongolian language.
 