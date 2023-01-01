JACQUELYN MARTIN

Staff Photojournalist
Benita Lubic, 86, of Washington, right, with her daughter Wendie Lubic, 60, pose for a photograph by the Supreme Court, Tuesday, June 21, 2022, in Washington. During a May rally in support of abortion rights, Benita Lubic came to the court with a sign saying, "I don't regret my abortion." Her daughter also had an abortion. "We weren't ready to have children or get married," says Wendie Lubic, who later did marry the same man and they have two daughters. "I had an abortion in 1968," says Benita Lubic, "three children was enough and I'm not unhappy about my decision. But I had to see a psychiatrist to get his approval, it was a sham." Lubic and her daughter came out to protest. "I want to protect children who are raped from being denied an abortion," says Benita Lubic, "I'm just sorry that Ruth Bader Ginsburg isn't alive to support us." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Protesters turn Supreme Court front into forum on abortion
WASHINGTON (AP) — A steady stream of protesters has turned the street in front of the Supreme Court building into an open-air forum encapsulating the fierce national debate over abortion after the leak of a draft opinion suggesting the justices would overturn Roe v.
 
Capri Isidoro, of Ellicott City, Md., looks at her one-month-old baby Charlotte, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Columbia, Md., during a lactation consultation. Charlotte was delivered via emergency c-section and given formula by hospital staff. Isidoro has been having trouble with breastfeeding and has been searching for a formula that her daughter can tolerate well. "If all things were equal I would feed her with formula and breastmilk," says Isidoro, "but the formula shortage is so scary. I worry I won't be able to feed my child." (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Baby formula shortage highlights racial disparities
A massive safety recall and supply disruptions have swept many leading formula brands off store shelves.
 
Hasibullah Hasrat, 29, is interviewed at his apartment, in Hyattsville, Md., Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Afghans still adjusting to US: New life, new struggles
For many of the Afghans evacuated to the United States last August, their journey remains very much a work in progress.
 
People cheer after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn. Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Guilty verdicts in Floyd’s death bring joy — and wariness
Many Americans reacted with jubilation but also with deep awareness of the progress left to be made after a jury convicted former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin of murder in the killing of George Floyd.
 