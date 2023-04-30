JAKE BLEIBERG

Jake Bleiberg is a law enforcement reporter based in Dallas.
FILE- San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers answers a question after a news conference, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Capers, who has faced years of complaints about dysfunction and corruption, was repeatedly reported to state and federal law enforcement by his own deputies, but an outside investigation never gained momentum, according to interviews and records reviewed by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Deputies who reported a Texas sheriff to public corruption investigators say nothing was done
Former deputies say they repeatedly reported a Texas sheriff who’s faced years of complaints about dysfunction and corruption to state and federal law enforcement.
 
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton makes a statement at his office, May 26, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state's second acting attorney general following Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes, the governor’s office announced Monday, July 10. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Texas governor names second interim attorney general ahead of Ken Paxton’s impeachment trial
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state’s second acting attorney general following Republican Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes.
 
In this 1921 image provided by the Library of Congress, smoke billows over Tulsa, Okla. An Oklahoma judge has thrown out a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, dashing an effort to obtain some measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage. (Alvin C. Krupnick Co./Library of Congress via AP)
Judge dismisses lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre
An Oklahoma judge has thrown out a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, dashing an effort to obtain some measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage.
 
FILE - San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, left, and FBI assistant Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul speak to the media during a news conference announcing the arrest of murder suspect Francisco Oropeza on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 in Cleveland, Texas. Law enforcement officials captured Oropeza on Tuesday night at a home near Houston, ending a four-day manhunt for a suspect who police believe fled after a mass shooting that left five dead. (Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
Takeaways from AP’s investigation of a Texas sheriff’s history of alleged corruption and dysfunction
Sheriff Greg Capers was the picture of a Texas lawman as he announced the capture of a suspected mass shooter.
 
FILE - San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers answers a question after a news conference, Sunday, April 30, 2023, in Cleveland, Texas. Capers’ turn in the national spotlight after an April mass shooting belied years of complaints about corruption and dysfunction that were previously unknown outside the piney woods of San Jacinto County. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Deputies accused a Texas sheriff of corruption and dysfunction. Then came the mass shooting
An AP investigation found the sheriff’s turn in the national spotlight belied years of complaints about corruption and dysfunction.
 
FILE - Francisco Oropeza, center, is escorted from the San Jacinto County courthouse by San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers, second from right, after a hearing, May 18, 2023, in Coldspring, Texas. Oropeza, accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after some of them complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake, was indicted Friday, June 30, on a capital murder charge that could carry the death penalty. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
Suspected gunman in Texas shooting that killed 5 neighbors indicted on capital murder charge
A man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after some of them complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake has been indicted for capital murder of multiple persons.
 
Sweat rolls off the lip of Robert Harris as he digs fence post holes, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Houston. Meteorologists say scorching temperatures brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
A heat wave in Texas is forecast to spread scorching temperatures to the north and east
Scorching temperatures meteorologists say were brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state before they are expected to expand to other parts of the U.S.
 
Dallas convention center readies to house immigrant teens
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says a surge of migration to the U.S. from Mexico resulted last weekend in federal officials reaching out to his office and “scrambling” to find places for unaccompanied children.
 
Heeding warnings, Gulf Coast residents flee coming hurricane
Thousands of Gulf Coast residents fled inland from an approaching storm deemed “unsurvivable” by forecasters, heeding warnings from leaders in two states.
 
Texas AG asks court to block mail-in voting over virus fears
Texas’ Republican attorney general has asked the state’s high court to order local election officials to reject applications to vote by mail from people concerned with catching the coronavirus at polling places.
 
Texas prisoners lock down, make masks to fight coronavirus
Two Texas prisons have been locked down to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Inmates at other facilities are making masks to fight the pandemic.
 
Police: 22 Dallas officers suspended for policy violations
Police say more than 20 Dallas police officers have been suspended without pay following an internal investigation.
 
No bond for ex-Mexico security official charged with bribery
Mexico’s former top security official will be held without bond as he awaits trial on allegations that he accepted bribes from a notorious cartel.
 
Judge’s hug not embraced by all after Dallas officer’s trial
A Texas judge who hugged a former Dallas police officer convicted of murder and gave her a Bible is coming under scrutiny over whether she crossed an ethical line.
 
Lawyer: Family never heard suspect express racist views
Funerals were held Thursday in Mexico for some of the country’s citizens who died in the El Paso, Texas shooting.
 
Dallas officers: Jokes during deadly arrest were ‘strategy’
Two Dallas police officers involved in the arrest of a 911 caller who died in custody told commanders they mocked the handcuffed man as part of a “strategy” to get him to respond.
 
Recorder found in Texas plane crash; some victims identified
Officials working to determine what caused a small plane to crash at a suburban Dallas airport, killing 10 people, say they have recovered the cockpit voice recorder.
 
Kids have long road to heal after Oklahoma police shooting
Three children wounded when Oklahoma police looking for a robbery suspect opened fire on their mother’s pickup truck in April are struggling to cope with their trauma and injuries.
 
Lawyer: Cop who killed Texas woman knew she was mentally ill
The Houston-area police officer who fatally shot a 44-year-old woman lived in the same apartment complex as her and knew she suffered from mental illness, according to the woman’s family and their lawyer.
 
Texas border mayor charged with trying to rig own election
Prosecutors say a Texas mayor on the U.S.-Mexico border has been arrested on charges of trying to rig his own 2017 election victory.
 