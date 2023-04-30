JAKE BLEIBERG

Former deputies say they repeatedly reported a Texas sheriff who’s faced years of complaints about dysfunction and corruption to state and federal law enforcement.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has picked a longtime aide to serve as the state’s second acting attorney general following Republican Ken Paxton’s historic impeachment on allegations of misconduct and crimes.
An Oklahoma judge has thrown out a lawsuit seeking reparations for the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, dashing an effort to obtain some measure of legal justice by survivors of the deadly racist rampage.
Takeaways from AP’s investigation of a Texas sheriff’s history of alleged corruption and dysfunction
Sheriff Greg Capers was the picture of a Texas lawman as he announced the capture of a suspected mass shooter.
An AP investigation found the sheriff’s turn in the national spotlight belied years of complaints about corruption and dysfunction.
A man accused of killing five neighbors in Texas after some of them complained that gunfire was keeping a baby awake has been indicted for capital murder of multiple persons.
Scorching temperatures meteorologists say were brought on by a heat dome have taxed the Texas power grid and threaten to bring record highs to the state before they are expected to expand to other parts of the U.S.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says a surge of migration to the U.S. from Mexico resulted last weekend in federal officials reaching out to his office and “scrambling” to find places for unaccompanied children.
Thousands of Gulf Coast residents fled inland from an approaching storm deemed “unsurvivable” by forecasters, heeding warnings from leaders in two states.
Texas’ Republican attorney general has asked the state’s high court to order local election officials to reject applications to vote by mail from people concerned with catching the coronavirus at polling places.
Two Texas prisons have been locked down to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Inmates at other facilities are making masks to fight the pandemic.
Police say more than 20 Dallas police officers have been suspended without pay following an internal investigation.
Mexico’s former top security official will be held without bond as he awaits trial on allegations that he accepted bribes from a notorious cartel.
A Texas judge who hugged a former Dallas police officer convicted of murder and gave her a Bible is coming under scrutiny over whether she crossed an ethical line.
Funerals were held Thursday in Mexico for some of the country’s citizens who died in the El Paso, Texas shooting.
Two Dallas police officers involved in the arrest of a 911 caller who died in custody told commanders they mocked the handcuffed man as part of a “strategy” to get him to respond.
Officials working to determine what caused a small plane to crash at a suburban Dallas airport, killing 10 people, say they have recovered the cockpit voice recorder.
Three children wounded when Oklahoma police looking for a robbery suspect opened fire on their mother’s pickup truck in April are struggling to cope with their trauma and injuries.
The Houston-area police officer who fatally shot a 44-year-old woman lived in the same apartment complex as her and knew she suffered from mental illness, according to the woman’s family and their lawyer.
Prosecutors say a Texas mayor on the U.S.-Mexico border has been arrested on charges of trying to rig his own 2017 election victory.