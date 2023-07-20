JAKE COYLE

In ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ smash success, audiences send message to Hollywood: Give us something new
In the massive movie weekend of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” there were many winners. But one of the most important triumphs in the moviegoing monsoon of “Barbenheimer” was originality.
The Toronto International Film Festival unveiled a starry lineup to its 48th edition on Monday, even if remains unclear if stars will be there to walk red carpets due to ongoing writers and actors strikes.
Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” starring Zendaya, has been pulled from the Venice Film Festival, where it was to be the opening night film, due to the actors strike.
Waves of pink-clad moviegoers passed under cardboard palm trees on the frenzied first day of “Barbenheimer.”
Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is a kinetic thing of dark, imposing beauty that quakes with the disquieting tremors of a forever rupture in the course of human history.
Three years after the pandemic brought Hollywood to a standstill, the film and TV industry has again ground to a halt.
After a globe-trotting publicity blitz by star Tom Cruise, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” launched with a franchise-best $80 million over five days, though it came in shy of industry expectations with a $56.2 million haul over the three-day weekend.
Among the low-hanging fruits of satire, sleepaway theater camps would dangle about as low as social-media influencers and Def Leppard cover bands.
The 61st New York Film Festival will kick off with Todd Haynes’ “May December,” a juicy drama starring Natalie Portman as an actor preparing for a film about a years-ago tabloid scandal.
There are, as a rule, only so many places you can go as an action movie after leaving Tom Cruise clinging to the side of an Airbus A400M and flinging him out a cargo plane at 25,000 feet.
Indiana Jones. Karen Allen always knew he’d come walking back through her door. Since 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Allen’s Marion Ravenwood has been only a sporadic presence in the subsequent sequels.
The intersex documentary “Every Body” shines a warm spotlight on a much-misunderstood community, and three of its most dauntless champions.
In a saner world, we would have already had a dozen Jennifer Lawrence comedies. As if to make up for lost time, Lawrence has in “No Hard Feelings” made the kind of R-rated teen comedy that has usually launched young actors.
In a film festival season that’s been turned largely virtual, Spike Lee’s “American Utopia,” a documentary of David Byrne’s concert musical and the opening-night film of the Toronto International Film Festival, has nevertheless supplied the giddy rush of live performance in a packed house.
Following the less-than-stellar theatrical debut of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” Warner Bros. is delaying its next big release, “Wonder Woman 1984,” to Christmas.
This is normally the time of year when flashy premieres march down red carpets and proclamations of Oscar buzz circle the globe.
The Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday unveiled a lineup that bore little in common with its normal barrage of awards contenders and premier fall films, but features the directorial debut of Regina King and the latest documentaries from Frederick Wiseman and Werner Herzog.
In the jungle of Spike Lee’s sprawling and anguished “Da 5 Bloods,” Delroy Lindo’s titanic performance as a Vietnam veteran rises to a ferocious, even Shakespearean pinnacle.
The animated Scooby-Doo film “Scoob!” will bypass theaters and premiere directly on digital platforms, making it the latest studio to experiment with an on-demand release during the pandemic shutdown.
France’s Cannes Film Festival, arguably the world’s most prestigious film festival and cinema’s largest annual gathering, has postponed its 73rd edition.
Movie theaters may be shuttered across the country but there is still newly released work of lurid and pulpy goodness from Brian De Palma.
Hollywood continued to shuffle its upcoming releases due to the coronavirus, as Sony Pictures on Tuesday announced that it’s moving “Peter Rabbit 2” to August.
Lulu Wang’s family drama “The Farewell” is the big winner at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Though he was overlooked by the Oscars, Adam Sandler took best male actor for his performance in the Safdie brothers’ “Uncut Gems.”
The Korean-American family drama “Minari” has won both the U.S. dramatic grand jury prize and the dramatic audience award at the Sundance Film Festival.
Moments before the premiere of Adam Sandler’s latest film, “Uncut Gems,” one audience member hollered “An Oscar for the Sandman!”
For even an actor known for performance-art stunts and public displays of painful self-examination, Shia LaBeouf’s “Honey Boy” is something else.
Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx’s true-life tale of an innocent Death Row inmate, “Just Mercy,” made a powerful impression in its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
The 12-year-old protagonists of “Good Boys” have mastered the use of lingo like “lit” and “burn,” but they are foggier on just exactly what a tampon is and swear that a nymphomaniac is someone who has sex on land and on sea.
What a spell for sentient toys. A week after the child-crafted plaything Forky found life in “Toy Story 4" and Chucky was reborn in “Child’s Play,” the evil vintage doll of the “Conjuring” spinoff series “Annabelle” is back, too, in “Annabelle Comes Home.”
The 29-year-old, Killarney-born, bright red-haired Jessie Buckley has quickly found herself among the rising stars in film and television thanks to a string of performances that have culminated in a breakthrough.