JAKE COYLE

Film writer and critic
A woman walks past advertisements for the films "Oppenheimer," from left, and "Barbie," on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at the Landmark Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
In ‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer’ smash success, audiences send message to Hollywood: Give us something new
In the massive movie weekend of “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” there were many winners. But one of the most important triumphs in the moviegoing monsoon of “Barbenheimer” was originality.
 
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Pete Davidson, left, and Paul Dano in a scene from "Dumb Money." (Claire Folger/Sony Pictures via AP)
Toronto Film Festival unveils a starry lineup — and hopes the strike ends by September
The Toronto International Film Festival unveiled a starry lineup to its 48th edition on Monday, even if remains unclear if stars will be there to walk red carpets due to ongoing writers and actors strikes.
 
This image released by MGM shows Mike Faist, from left, Zendaya and Josh O'Connor in a scene from "Challengers." (Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures via AP)
‘Challengers,’ starring Zendaya, will skip Venice premiere due to actors strike, moves to 2024
Luca Guadagnino’s “Challengers,” starring Zendaya, has been pulled from the Venice Film Festival, where it was to be the opening night film, due to the actors strike.
 
From left, Gabrielle Roitman, Kayla Seffing, Maddy Hiller and Casey Myer take a selfie in front of an "Oppenheimer" movie poster before they attended an advance screening of "Barbie," Thursday, July 20, 2023, at AMC The Grove 14 theaters in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
‘Barbenheimer’ arrives as moviegoers flock to a Mattel-mushroom cloud double feature
Waves of pink-clad moviegoers passed under cardboard palm trees on the frenzied first day of “Barbenheimer.”
 
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Cillian Murphy in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Universal Pictures via AP)
Movie Review: A bomb and its fallout in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’
Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” is a kinetic thing of dark, imposing beauty that quakes with the disquieting tremors of a forever rupture in the course of human history.
 
Striking writers and actors take part in a rally outside Paramount studios in Los Angeles on Friday, July 14, 2023. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Hollywood plunges into all-out war on the heels of pandemic and a streaming revolution
Three years after the pandemic brought Hollywood to a standstill, the film and TV industry has again ground to a halt.
 
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Hayley Atwell, left, and Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One." (Paramount Pictures via AP)
‘Mission: Impossible’ debuts with $80M over five days, igniting box office but missing expectations
After a globe-trotting publicity blitz by star Tom Cruise, “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” launched with a franchise-best $80 million over five days, though it came in shy of industry expectations with a $56.2 million haul over the three-day weekend.
 
This image released by Searchlight Pictures shows a scene from "Theater Camp." (Searchlight Pictures via AP)
Film review: Musical theater meets mockumentary in ‘Theater Camp’
Among the low-hanging fruits of satire, sleepaway theater camps would dangle about as low as social-media influencers and Def Leppard cover bands.
 
This image released by Netflix shows Natalie Portman as Elizabeth Berry and Julianne Moore as Gracie Atherton-Yoo and in a scene from the film "May December." Film at Lincoln Center, which puts on the New York Film Festival, announced Tuesday that "May December" — one of the standouts at this year's Cannes Film Festival — will be the opening night film at this year's edition. The gala will take place Sept. 29 at Alice Tully Hall. (Francois Duhamel/Netflix via AP)
Todd Haynes’ ‘May December’ to open 61st New York Film Festival
The 61st New York Film Festival will kick off with Todd Haynes’ “May December,” a juicy drama starring Natalie Portman as an actor preparing for a film about a years-ago tabloid scandal.
 
Tom Cruise, left, and director Christopher McQuarrie pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' on Thursday, June 22, 2023 in London. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
An already full-tilt movie franchise turns it up a notch in ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning’
There are, as a rule, only so many places you can go as an action movie after leaving Tom Cruise clinging to the side of an Airbus A400M and flinging him out a cargo plane at 25,000 feet.
 
FILE - Karen Allen arrives at the premiere of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," in Los Angeles on June 14, 2023. Allen portrayed Marion Ravenwood in "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Karen Allen on one last hurrah as Marion Ravenwood in ‘Indiana Jones: Dial of Destiny’
Indiana Jones. Karen Allen always knew he’d come walking back through her door. Since 1981’s “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” Allen’s Marion Ravenwood has been only a sporadic presence in the subsequent sequels.
 
Sean Saifa Wall, from left, River Gallo and Alicia Roth Weigel pose for a portrait to promote the film "Every Body," Sunday, June 11, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)
In ‘Every Body,’ a galvanizing moment — and celebration — for the intersex community
The intersex documentary “Every Body” shines a warm spotlight on a much-misunderstood community, and three of its most dauntless champions.
 
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Jennifer Lawrence, left, and Andrew Barth Feldman in a scene from "No Hard Feelings." (Macall Polay/Sony Pictures via AP)
Movie review: Jennifer Lawrence in the raunchy teen comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’
In a saner world, we would have already had a dozen Jennifer Lawrence comedies. As if to make up for lost time, Lawrence has in “No Hard Feelings” made the kind of R-rated teen comedy that has usually launched young actors.
 
Q&A: David Byrne on his festival hit ‘American Utopia’
In a film festival season that’s been turned largely virtual, Spike Lee’s “American Utopia,” a documentary of David Byrne’s concert musical and the opening-night film of the Toronto International Film Festival, has nevertheless supplied the giddy rush of live performance in a packed house.
 
Pandemic chases ‘Wonder Woman 1984' to Dec. 25
Following the less-than-stellar theatrical debut of Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet,” Warner Bros. is delaying its next big release, “Wonder Woman 1984,” to Christmas.
 
Digital and drive-in, film festivals try to salvage a season
This is normally the time of year when flashy premieres march down red carpets and proclamations of Oscar buzz circle the globe.
 
Toronto sets lineup, Regina King to debut Muhammad Ali film
The Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday unveiled a lineup that bore little in common with its normal barrage of awards contenders and premier fall films, but features the directorial debut of Regina King and the latest documentaries from Frederick Wiseman and Werner Herzog.
 
Delroy Lindo on his titanic performance in ‘Da 5 Bloods’
In the jungle of Spike Lee’s sprawling and anguished “Da 5 Bloods,” Delroy Lindo’s titanic performance as a Vietnam veteran rises to a ferocious, even Shakespearean pinnacle.
 
Warner Bros. sends ‘Scoob!’ straight to on-demand
The animated Scooby-Doo film “Scoob!” will bypass theaters and premiere directly on digital platforms, making it the latest studio to experiment with an on-demand release during the pandemic shutdown.
 
Cannes Film Festival postponed, potentially to June or July
France’s Cannes Film Festival, arguably the world’s most prestigious film festival and cinema’s largest annual gathering, has postponed its 73rd edition.
 
Q&A: Brian De Palma on why movies should be beautiful
Movie theaters may be shuttered across the country but there is still newly released work of lurid and pulpy goodness from Brian De Palma.
 
‘Peter Rabbit 2' latest movie to delay release due to virus
Hollywood continued to shuffle its upcoming releases due to the coronavirus, as Sony Pictures on Tuesday announced that it’s moving “Peter Rabbit 2” to August.
 
‘The Farewell,’ Adam Sandler triumph at Spirit Awards
Lulu Wang’s family drama “The Farewell” is the big winner at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Though he was overlooked by the Oscars, Adam Sandler took best male actor for his performance in the Safdie brothers’ “Uncut Gems.”
 
‘Minari,’ ‘Boys State’ win top honors at Sundance
The Korean-American family drama “Minari” has won both the U.S. dramatic grand jury prize and the dramatic audience award at the Sundance Film Festival.
 
Adam Sandler on plunging into the Safdies’ ‘Uncut Gems’
Moments before the premiere of Adam Sandler’s latest film, “Uncut Gems,” one audience member hollered “An Oscar for the Sandman!”
 
LaBeouf thought he was finished, then he wrote ‘Honey Boy’
For even an actor known for performance-art stunts and public displays of painful self-examination, Shia LaBeouf’s “Honey Boy” is something else.
 
Jordan, Foxx debut injustice drama ‘Just Mercy’ at film fest
Michael B. Jordan and Jamie Foxx’s true-life tale of an innocent Death Row inmate, “Just Mercy,” made a powerful impression in its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.
 
Review: Tweens invade the raunchy teen comedy in ‘Good Boys’
The 12-year-old protagonists of “Good Boys” have mastered the use of lingo like “lit” and “burn,” but they are foggier on just exactly what a tampon is and swear that a nymphomaniac is someone who has sex on land and on sea.
 
Review: In latest ‘Annabelle,’ a babysitting gig goes awry
What a spell for sentient toys. A week after the child-crafted plaything Forky found life in “Toy Story 4" and Chucky was reborn in “Child’s Play,” the evil vintage doll of the “Conjuring” spinoff series “Annabelle” is back, too, in “Annabelle Comes Home.”
 
‘Wild Rose’ heralds arrival of rising star Jessie Buckley
The 29-year-old, Killarney-born, bright red-haired Jessie Buckley has quickly found herself among the rising stars in film and television thanks to a string of performances that have culminated in a breakthrough.
 