JAMES POLLARD

Pollard covers inequality and government in South Carolina.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster shares a bill he recently signed into law with children present at a press conference in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. A public-private partnership expanding preschool services is now permanent in South Carolina. (AP Photo/James Pollard)
Statewide preschool initiative gets permanent approval as it enters 25th year in South Carolina
South Carolina is cementing a public-private partnership that has been expanding preschool services statewide over the past quarter century.
 
Former Hampton banker Russell Laffitte arrives with his defense team and family at the U.S. District Court for his sentencing in Charleston,S.C. on Tuesday, Aug 1, 2023. Laffitte, who once headed a highly respected bank in the South Carolina Lowcountry will spend seven years in federal prison for helping convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh steal nearly $2 million from clients' legal settlements. (Henry Taylor/The Post And Courier via AP)
An accomplice to convicted murderer Alex Murdaugh’s financial misdeeds gets seven years in prison
The former CEO of a respected South Carolina bank will spend seven years in federal prison for helping Alex Murdaugh steal nearly $2 million from clients’ legal settlements.
 
This photo provided by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, in South Carolina, shows Jamie Lee Komoroski, on April 29, 2023. A judge denied bond on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, for Komoroski, who is accused of killing a newlywed bride when she drunkenly slammed her car into a golf cart along a beach road. (Charleston County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Bond is denied for South Carolina woman accused of killing newlywed bride in drunken crash
The South Carolina woman accused of killing a newlywed bride when she drunkenly slammed her car into a golf cart is not getting released from jail before her trial.
 
Incarcerated young adults pose for a group photo inside a special unit at a medium security state prison in Turbeville, S.C., on June 21, 2023. A recent study indicates that a more restorative approach to imprisonment decreased the likelihood of violence in the unit. (AP Photo/James Pollard)
Officials see promise in a South Carolina prison unit where ‘restorative justice’ has boosted safety
A South Carolina prison unit where older men with lengthier sentences mentor young adults preparing to reenter society is giving officials hope that a different approach to living conditions will reduce violence behind bars.
 
Workers hold signs supporting labor organizers in their legal battle over container loading jobs at a rally in Columbia, S.C. on Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A federal appeals court is currently weighing a National Labor Relations Board decision that upheld unionized dockworkers' right to exclusively staff the cranes at Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal in Charleston, South Carolina. (AP Photo/James Pollard)
Labor rift deepens between Republican governor and dockworkers in South Carolina
Dockworkers and the Republican governor in South Carolina are digging in their heels over a labor dispute that has left the newest container terminal at the East Coast’s deepest harbor largely inactive.
 
The legal team for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic speaks outside the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. The right to an abortion was back before the state's highest court on Tuesday as Republicans tried to restore a ban that was overturned earlier this year -- this time in front of the only state Supreme Court in the nation made up entirely of men. (AP Photo/James Pollard)
Newly all-male South Carolina Supreme Court scrutinizes abortion ban months after tossing one out
A potential swing vote on the newly all-male South Carolina Supreme Court grilled lawyers over whether patients have enough time to get an abortion after learning of their pregnancy as the justices weighed whether a new ban is similarly unconstitutional to one that got shot down earlier this year.
 