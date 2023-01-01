JASON DEAREN

Jason is a national investigative reporter.
Man found guilty of teaching bomb making to person targeting authorities
A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a man charged with teaching someone how to make bombs to target federal law enforcement officers.
 
NYPD tests new tool that detects credit card skimmers
The U.S. Secret Service says more than a billion dollars is stolen from U.S. consumers each year by credit card skimmers, money that funds organized crime and which is usually passed back to consumers through higher fees.
 
Ex-chief of staff gave Brown cash, blank checks from charity
Former U.S. Rep Corrine Brown’s ex-chief of staff has testified that he gave her a steady stream of blank checks and cash from the account of a purported scholarship fund for poor kids.
 