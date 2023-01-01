JASON DEAREN

A federal jury on Wednesday convicted a man charged with teaching someone how to make bombs to target federal law enforcement officers.
The U.S. Secret Service says more than a billion dollars is stolen from U.S. consumers each year by credit card skimmers, money that funds organized crime and which is usually passed back to consumers through higher fees.
Former U.S. Rep Corrine Brown’s ex-chief of staff has testified that he gave her a steady stream of blank checks and cash from the account of a purported scholarship fund for poor kids.