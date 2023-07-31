A Georgia teacher is trying to reverse her firing after officials said she improperly read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth grade class.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he wants to make it harder for people to file lawsuits and win big legal judgments.
Georgia kids would need parental permission to join social media if Senate Republicans get their way
Children in Georgia would need their parents’ permission to create social media accounts if some top Republicans in the state get their way next year. Lt. Gov.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp dangles the possibility of increased state spending after years of surpluses
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears ready to loosen the purse strings a little after having built a budget surplus that could top $10 billion.
Four district attorneys in Georgia are asking a judge to strike down a law creating a commission to discipline and remove prosecutors, arguing it violates the U.S. and Georgia constitutions.
Georgia Power Co. announced that Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, has completed testing and is now sending power to the grid reliably. $31 billion.
Georgia’s attorney general says a plan to take over Augusta University’s hospitals complies with state law and may proceed.
Federal regulators have approved plans to load radioactive fuel into a second new nuclear reactor in Georgia.
Georgia students showed small improvements on state standardized tests in the 2022-2023 school year.
Georgia’s Big Peanut is back. The roadside landmark along Interstate 75 in south Georgia was rededicated Thursday.
The fight over Alabama’s congressional map is shifting back to federal court after Republican lawmakers declined to create a second majority-Black congressional district.
Alabama has refused to create a second majority-Black congressional district. The decision Friday could defy an order from the U.S.
Georgia’s standardized tests could count for a lower share of high school course grades. The state Board of Education voted 9-3 on Wednesday to let districts count the tests for as little as 10% of a grade.
A judge has refused to dismiss lawsuits alleging Georgia’s congressional and legislative districts illegally discriminate against Black voters. U.S.
Four victims of a shooting in an Atlanta suburb are being remembered as loving relatives, an expert locksmith and beautiful singer.
Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search and 3 officers are wounded, police say
Authorities say officers killed a man in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest the suspect in the weekend killings of four people near Atlanta.
Georgia’s Department of Public Safety is adding 12 new K-9 officers. The dogs and their handlers got badges Thursday at the governor’s mansion in Atlanta, with first lady Marty Kemp providing dog treats.
Georgia will collect another $5 billion in surplus revenue after the just-concluded budget year. Numbers announced Wednesday by the state Revenue Department show that taxes matched last year’s $33 billion, while Gov.
Kia Corp. will invest $200 million in its Georgia factory to begin producing an electric-powered SUV.
Georgia health officials are laying out efforts to stem the tide of increasing deaths among new mothers in the state.
A Georgia state legislator from Atlanta says she’s leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican. Rep.
Bill Shipp, a journalist who covered politics in Georgia for more than 50 years, has died at age 89. No cause of death has been released.
Georgia is offering a new bargain to some adults without health insurance beginning Saturday: Go to work or school and the state will cover you.
New laws taking effect on Saturday in Georgia include a ban on gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for those under 18.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policy. The Republican governor speaks Tuesday at the groundbreaking for a company that got more than $100 million in federal funding to refine graphite for electric batteries.
The 340,000 students at Georgia’s public universities and colleges won’t pay more for classes next fall, with regents approving flat tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 academic year.
Some retired Georgia teachers could return to work and collect both a full salary and a full pension under a measure that Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing.
New unemployment figures show Georgia’s recovery from the economic shock of the pandemic is slowing.
Thousands of people across Georgia are joining in dozens of protests for racial justice Saturday. Events included sometimes-festive gatherings in downtown Atlanta to a protest drawing hundreds in a once all-white north Georgia county.
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will issue a statewide shelter-in-place order to deter spread of the coronavirus and he’ll also shut public schools down for the rest of the year.