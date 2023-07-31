JEFF AMY

Jeff Amy covers Georgia politics and government.
Cobb County teacher Katie Rinderle walks to the stand to testify during a hearing at the Cobb County Board of Education in Marietta, Ga, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023. Rinderle is facing termination after reading "My Shadow is Purple," a book about gender identity, to fifth graders. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
A Georgia teacher wants to overturn her firing for reading a book to students about gender identity
A Georgia teacher is trying to reverse her firing after officials said she improperly read a book on gender fluidity to her fifth grade class.
 
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during Georgia Chamber Congressional Luncheon at The Classic Center, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Athens, Ga. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia Gov. Kemp tells business group that he wants to limit lawsuits, big legal judgments
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he wants to make it harder for people to file lawsuits and win big legal judgments.
 
FILE - This combination of 2017-2022 photos shows the logos of Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat on mobile devices. Two top Republicans in the Georgia Senate say they will seek to pass a law in 2024 requiring social media companies to obtain a parent's permission for children to sign up for accounts. (AP Photo/File)
Georgia kids would need parental permission to join social media if Senate Republicans get their way
Children in Georgia would need their parents’ permission to create social media accounts if some top Republicans in the state get their way next year. Lt. Gov.
 
FILE -- Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address at the state Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 in Atlanta. The Republican Kemp announced on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 that state agencies can ask lawmakers to increase spending by 3% in upcoming budgets. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, file)
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp dangles the possibility of increased state spending after years of surpluses
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appears ready to loosen the purse strings a little after having built a budget surplus that could top $10 billion.
 
DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston discusses a lawsuit that seeks to strike down a Georgia law restricting prosecutors on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 in Decatur, Ga. Boston and three other Georgia district attorneys filed the suit, saying the law unconstitutionally intrudes on their authority to make decisions about who to prosecute. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Georgia prosecutors are suing to strike down a new state law that undermines their authority
Four district attorneys in Georgia are asking a judge to strike down a law creating a commission to discipline and remove prosecutors, arguing it violates the U.S. and Georgia constitutions.
 
A view of cooling towers for units 3, from left, and 4 at Plant Vogtle, in Burke County near Waynesboro, Ga., on Monday, July 31, 2023. Georgia Power Co. announced Monday that Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, has completed testing and is now sending power to the grid reliably. It's the first new American reactor built from scratch in decades. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
The first US nuclear reactor built from scratch in decades enters commercial operation in Georgia
Georgia Power Co. announced that Unit 3 at Plant Vogtle, southeast of Augusta, has completed testing and is now sending power to the grid reliably. $31 billion.
 
An Augusta University campus map sits off Laney Walker Boulevard on June 27,j 2023. Georgia’s attorney general says a plan to take over Augusta University’s hospitals complies with state law and may proceed. Marietta-based Wellstar Health System wants to take over Augusta University Medical Center and the neighboring Children’s Hospital of Georgia, as well as the rights to build a 100-bed hospital in Columbia County. (Katie Goodale /The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Legal approval puts takeover of Augusta University hospitals a step closer
Georgia’s attorney general says a plan to take over Augusta University’s hospitals complies with state law and may proceed.
 
FILE - Units 3, left, and 4 and their cooling towers stand at Georgia Power Co.'s Plant Vogtle nuclear power plant, Jan. 20, 2023, in Waynesboro, Ga. Federal nuclear regulators announced on Friday, July 28, that they had cleared Georgia Power and its co-owners to load radioactive fuel into Unit 4, shown at right, the second of two new reactors on the site. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Georgia nuclear plant can start loading fuel into second new reactor, feds say
Federal regulators have approved plans to load radioactive fuel into a second new nuclear reactor in Georgia.
 
FILE - Third-grade students take part in a small group reading session at Beecher Hills Elementary School on Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Atlanta. Test scores released on Friday, July 28, 2023 show Georgia students made modest progress in the 2022-2023 school year, but remain below pre-pandemic achievement levels. (AP Photo/Ron Harris, File)
Georgia students inch ahead on state tests, but remain below pre-pandemic achievement levels
Georgia students showed small improvements on state standardized tests in the 2022-2023 school year.
 
This photo provided by the Georgia Peanut Commission shows Cole Sercer of Sercer Machine & Fabrication, standing beside the Big Peanut that he and his employees designed and built near Interstate 75 in Ashburn, Ga., Thursday, July 20, 2023. The monument replaces a similar peanut that blew down during Hurricane Michael in October 2018. (Joy Crosby/Georgia Peanut Commission via AP)
The Big Peanut once again reigns at the roadside in Georgia, after hurricane felled earlier goober
Georgia’s Big Peanut is back. The roadside landmark along Interstate 75 in south Georgia was rededicated Thursday.
 
Alabama state Rep. Chris England, D-Tuscaloosa, discusses his objections to a redistricting plan for the state's seven congressional districts on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Alabama Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. Lawmakers are redrawing districts after courts said the current map likely violates federal law. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
The fight over Alabama’s congressional redistricting now shifts back to federal court
The fight over Alabama’s congressional map is shifting back to federal court after Republican lawmakers declined to create a second majority-Black congressional district.
 
Alabama House Speaker Nathaniel Ledbetter, R-Rainsville, speaks to reporters on Friday, July 21, 2023, at the Statehouse in Montgomery, Ala. Ledbetter says he believes a newly drawn map of Alabama's seven congressional districts will pass muster with courts. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Alabama lawmakers refuse to create 2nd majority-Black congressional district
Alabama has refused to create a second majority-Black congressional district. The decision Friday could defy an order from the U.S.
 
FILE - Georgia's State School Superintendent Richard Woods speaks at a news conference where Gov. Brian Kemp announced legislation to cut five mandatory standardized tests for Georgia public school students, including four in high school, Feb. 4, 2020, in Atlanta. State Board of Education members voted 9-3 on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, to approve a proposal by Woods to let Georgia schools count statewide high school tests for as little as 10% of course grades. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
Georgia schools can now count statewide high school tests for as little as 10% of grades
Georgia’s standardized tests could count for a lower share of high school course grades. The state Board of Education voted 9-3 on Wednesday to let districts count the tests for as little as 10% of a grade.
 
FILE - Georgia state Sen. John Kennedy, R-Macon, introduces a map of state Senate districts at the Georgia Capitol on Nov. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. State lawmakers passed that and other maps. A federal judge on Monday, July 17, 2023, cleared the way for a September 2023 trial challenging legislative and congressional maps over claims that they discriminate against Black voters. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
Judge refuses to toss discrimination lawsuits over Georgia voting districts
A judge has refused to dismiss lawsuits alleging Georgia’s congressional and legislative districts illegally discriminate against Black voters. U.S.
 
Gaylan Blizzard, right hugs a woman during a vigil for the victims of Saturday's mass shooting on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Hampton, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
4 slain in Georgia mass shooting memorialized as neighbors gather for candlelight vigil
Four victims of a shooting in an Atlanta suburb are being remembered as loving relatives, an expert locksmith and beautiful singer.
 
Dogwood Lakes housing development resident Frankie Worth describes how he witnessed the shooting of his neighbor during a mass shooting in Hampton, Ga., Saturday, July 15, 2023. (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Georgia mass shooting suspect is killed during intense search and 3 officers are wounded, police say
Authorities say officers killed a man in an exchange of gunfire as they tried to arrest the suspect in the weekend killings of four people near Atlanta.
 
Police K-9 Rex struggles with his handler Trooper First Class Gustabo Deanda during a graduation ceremony, Thursday, July, 13, 2023, at the governor's mansion in Atlanta. Georgia first lady Marty Kemp, second from left, helped rescue Rex from an animal shelter last year and arrange for him to enter training with the Georgia Department of Public Safety. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, third from left, watches. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)
Amid barks and yelps, Georgia awards badges to 12 new police dogs
Georgia’s Department of Public Safety is adding 12 new K-9 officers. The dogs and their handlers got badges Thursday at the governor’s mansion in Atlanta, with first lady Marty Kemp providing dog treats.
 
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address on the House floor of the state Capitol, Jan. 25, 2023, in Atlanta. The Republican Kemp announced final tax collections for 2023 on Wednesday, July 12, indicating the state will run a roughly $5 billion surplus for the budget year just ended. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)
Still in the money: Georgia government will pocket another $5 billion budget surplus
Georgia will collect another $5 billion in surplus revenue after the just-concluded budget year. Numbers announced Wednesday by the state Revenue Department show that taxes matched last year’s $33 billion, while Gov.
 
FILE - An electric battery-powered Kia EV9 sport utility is shown at the New York International Auto Show, April 6, 2023, in New York. Kia Corp. announced on Wednesday, July 12, that it would invest $200 million to assemble the EV9 at its factory in West Point, Ga. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)
Kia to invest $200M in Georgia plant to begin building electric SUV there, hiring 200
Kia Corp. will invest $200 million in its Georgia factory to begin producing an electric-powered SUV.
 
FILE - Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, speaks during a news conference at the Georgia Capitol, March 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Toomey said on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, that her department finds deaths among new Georgia moms are almost all preventable, but says it will take a multidisciplinary approach to combat the problem. (Alyssa Pointer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
Officials seek solutions as numbers show rising deaths among new Georgia moms
Georgia health officials are laying out efforts to stem the tide of increasing deaths among new mothers in the state.
 
FILE - Georgia state Rep. Mesha Mainor, D-Atlanta, center, speaks in the House Chamber at the Georgia Capitol, March 6, 2023, in Atlanta. Mainor announced on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 that she was switching from the Democratic Party to the Republican Party, saying Democrats had driven her out for refusing to follow party orthodoxy. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)
Georgia Democrat Mesha Mainor, at odds with her party, switches to Republicans
A Georgia state legislator from Atlanta says she’s leaving the Democratic Party to become a Republican. Rep.
 
Georgia journalist Bill Shipp poses for a photo with friend Sara Fountain on Aug. 16, 2020, at Shipp's home in Acworth, Ga. Shipp died on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at age 89. (Maria Saporta/SaportaReport.com via AP)
Bill Shipp, longtime chronicler of Georgia politics, dead at 89
Bill Shipp, a journalist who covered politics in Georgia for more than 50 years, has died at age 89. No cause of death has been released.
 
FILE - Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address on the House floor of the state Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023 in Atlanta. Georgia is offering a new bargain to some adults without health insurance beginning Saturday, July 1, 2023, — go to work or school and the state will cover you. But advocates decry the plan, which will insure far fewer people than a full expansion of the state-federal Medicaid program, as needlessly restrictive and expensive. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)
Georgia launches Medicaid expansion in closely watched test of work requirements
Georgia is offering a new bargain to some adults without health insurance beginning Saturday: Go to work or school and the state will cover you.
 
FILE - Jennifer Bowie, center left, and Aaron Baker, center right, become emotional while watching discussion of Senate Bill 140 — a bill that would prevent medical professionals from giving transgender children certain hormones or surgical treatment — on a video monitor at the state Capitol in Atlanta before it gets final approval in the Senate, March 21, 2023. On Saturday, July 1, Georgia’s new law banning gender confirmation surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for those under 18 takes effect. Part of a nationwide effort by conservatives to restrict transgender athletes, gender-affirming care and drag shows, Senate Bill 140 is perhaps the most high-profile of the state’s new laws. (Arvin Temkar/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
New Georgia laws include ban on some treatments for transgender minors
New laws taking effect on Saturday in Georgia include a ban on gender-affirming surgeries and hormone replacement therapies for those under 18.
 
FILE - Gov. Brian Kemp smiles as he stands next to a Rivian electric truck during a ceremony to announce that the electric truck maker plans to build a $5 billion battery and assembly plant east of Atlanta projected to employ 7,500 workers, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Atlanta. Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policy. The Republican governor spoke Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at the groundbreaking for a company that got more than $100 million in federal funding to refine graphite for electric batteries. But Kemp says Biden's infrastructure law wrongly puts the government's “thumb on the scale.” (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
Georgia governor attacks Biden’s electric vehicle policy at federally-backed battery material maker
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is escalating his attack on President Joe Biden’s electric vehicle policy. The Republican governor speaks Tuesday at the groundbreaking for a company that got more than $100 million in federal funding to refine graphite for electric batteries.
 
Georgia colleges hold tuition flat for second straight year
The 340,000 students at Georgia’s public universities and colleges won’t pay more for classes next fall, with regents approving flat tuition and fees for the 2021-2022 academic year.
 
Georgia governor wants to get retired teachers to return
Some retired Georgia teachers could return to work and collect both a full salary and a full pension under a measure that Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing.
 
Georgia job market recovery slows; jobless rate dips to 7.6%
New unemployment figures show Georgia’s recovery from the economic shock of the pandemic is slowing.
 
Curfew lifted in Atlanta as thousands protest across Georgia
Thousands of people across Georgia are joining in dozens of protests for racial justice Saturday. Events included sometimes-festive gatherings in downtown Atlanta to a protest drawing hundreds in a once all-white north Georgia county.
 
Georgia governor to issue statewide shelter-in-place order
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says he will issue a statewide shelter-in-place order to deter spread of the coronavirus and he’ll also shut public schools down for the rest of the year.
 