JEFFREY COLLINS

At least two people have died, thousands of U.S. flights have been canceled and more than 1 million have lost power as destructively strong storms moved through the eastern U.S.
In a small South Carolina town, a community is getting ready to show off a little-remembered part of the history of the segregated South.
A judge has ordered criminal charges dropped against the final executive accused of lying about problems building two nuclear reactors in South Carolina that were abandoned without generating a watt of power.
Authorities say a man who fired shots into the air on a busy street near South Carolina’s capital has been wounded in a shootout with police.
Store that sold Alex Murdaugh’s son beer must pay $15 million to family of teen killed in boat crash
The family of a teen killed in a boat crash that prosecutors said begin the financial downfall of double murderer Alex Murdaugh has reached a $15 million deal to settle a lawsuit against a convenience store chain that sold his son alcohol while under age.
Police have captured a man who has been on the run for 11 weeks after the South Carolina Supreme Court revoked an unannounced deal that cut 16 years off his 35-year murder sentence.
A man who killed a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors say he shot her after she refused to deliver a large package of marijuana to his home, instead leaving in the mailbox telling him to pick it up at the post office.
South Carolina’s House Speaker wants to make what he says is an important change in the state’s election system before it gets tested by a close or controversial election.
The South Carolina Senate has passed changes to the state budget that would provide a small raise to most teachers and a hazard pay bonus for some lower-paid state workers.
South Carolina senators will likely consider whether to restore the annual raises most teachers get each year to the state budget when they return to Columbia next week for a special session amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
A South Carolina lawmaker says any local government that removes a historical monument without the Legislature’s permission should lose state funding. Republican Rep.
The South Carolina House has rejected proposals to give across-the-board raises to state employees. The House approved the state’s $10 billion budget Tuesday.
A federal report says a South Carolina juvenile prison violates the civil rights of its young inmates. The report from the U.S.
A former South Carolina sheriff who pleaded guilty to stealing public money last month has been arrested at his home and charged with criminal domestic violence.
South Carolina lawmakers don’t appear ready to debate a bill that would ban nearly all abortions this session, but abortion opponents are pushing some other related restrictions.
A suspended South Carolina sheriff facing federal charges now faces charges in state court too. A grand jury indicted Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood on 10 counts Thursday.
The University of South Carolina will not be punished by a group that accredits colleges. The university had been accused of allowing outside political forces to influence trustees when they picked retired Army general Bob Caslen as the school’s new president last summer.
South Carolina House members have introduced nearly 100 new bills they hope to make into laws next year.
Two psychiatrists disagree over the extent to which a teen who killed a first-grader on a South Carolina school playground can be rehabilitated.
South Carolina revenue officials say they have started mailing $50 rebate checks to eligible taxpayers.
Some moderate state senators have restored exceptions for rape and incest to a measure to ban nearly all abortions in South Carolina, setting the bill up for a potential 2020 election year showdown.
The U.S. Supreme Court has shut down South Carolina’s attempt to complete a nuclear fuel facility. The justices declined on Tuesday to hear the state’s appeal of a ruling allowing the federal government to stop construction.
Hurricane Hugo might have been the first modern U.S. storm ushering in an era of live TV coverage and large scale coastal evacuations.
A former Republican candidate for governor in South Carolina is selling his stake in the Greenville mortgage company he founded in 2011.
Videos show that before sheriff’s deputies shot a 16-year-old South Carolina girl who charged them with a knife, the deputies tried to talk to her for several minutes and used a Taser that did not incapacitate her.
A sheriff says an inmate serving a murder sentence in a South Carolina prison orchestrated the revenge killing of a woman from behind bars using contraband cellphones.
Billionaire businesswoman Darla Moore is asking University of South Carolina trustees to cancel a planned Friday vote for a new president.
Prosecutors are calling the teachers who taught some of the children who were killed by their father in their South Carolina home five years ago.
The defense has rested in the death penalty trial of a father charged with killing his five children, after a psychiatrist testified that the defendant was insane at the time of the killings.
A South Carolina prisoner recently charged with murder in the death of a cellmate last April killed another inmate 17 years ago and was sent away for life for the fatal stabbing of his roommate in 1999.