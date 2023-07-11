JEFFREY COLLINS

Jeffrey Collins covers South Carolina.
A person inspects a down tree at Shady Grove Mobile Home Park in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. Thousands of U.S. flights have been canceled or delayed as forecasts warn of destructively strong storms, including tornadoes, hail and lightning. (Sean Mcinnis/The Charlotte Observer via AP)
Powerful storm kills 2 people and leaves 1.1 million without power in eastern US
At least two people have died, thousands of U.S. flights have been canceled and more than 1 million have lost power as destructively strong storms moved through the eastern U.S.
 
Ralph James sits in a classroom at a restored Rosenwald School made to look like it did when the school was open in St. George, S.C., on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. Jewish businessman Julius Rosenwald donated money to help build 5,000 schools for Black students across the American South a century ago. Only about 500 are standing and roughly half of them have been restored. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins)
Rosenwald Schools helped educate Black students in segregated South. Could a national park follow?
In a small South Carolina town, a community is getting ready to show off a little-remembered part of the history of the segregated South.
 
FILE - Construction is well underway for two new nuclear reactors at the V.C. Summer Nuclear Station in Jenkinsville, S.C. on Monday, April 9, 2012. A judge threw out criminal charges Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, against former Westinghouse executive Jeffrey Benjamin for lying about the project's progress before it fell apart, but also left open the possibility federal prosecutors can indict Benjamin again. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)
Judge tosses charges against executive in South Carolina nuclear debacle, but case may not be over
A judge has ordered criminal charges dropped against the final executive accused of lying about problems building two nuclear reactors in South Carolina that were abandoned without generating a watt of power.
 
Man firing into the air causes panic on a South Carolina street and is wounded in a police shootout
Authorities say a man who fired shots into the air on a busy street near South Carolina’s capital has been wounded in a shootout with police.
 
FILE - Witness Mark Tinsley, attorney for Mallory Beach's family, answers questions during Alex Murdaugh's double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse, Feb. 10, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The family of Beach, a teen killed in a boat crash, which prosecutors said begin the financial downfall of Murdaugh, has reached a $15 million deal to settle a lawsuit against a convenience store chain that sold Murdaugh's son alcohol while under age. Tinsley said the settlement that will be paid by the convenience store chain's insurance was amount that Beach's family felt would show the store has to take alcohol laws seriously. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool, File)
Store that sold Alex Murdaugh’s son beer must pay $15 million to family of teen killed in boat crash
The family of a teen killed in a boat crash that prosecutors said begin the financial downfall of double murderer Alex Murdaugh has reached a $15 million deal to settle a lawsuit against a convenience store chain that sold his son alcohol while under age.
 
Man recaptured after running when deal cutting 16 years off murder sentence was revoked
Police have captured a man who has been on the run for 11 weeks after the South Carolina Supreme Court revoked an unannounced deal that cut 16 years off his 35-year murder sentence.
 
This booking photo provided by Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office shows Trevor Raekwon Seward. Seward was sentenced to life in prison Thursday, June 22, 2023 after being convicted of killing a mail carrier who instead of delivering a large package of marijuana to his home left a note in the mailbox requiring him to come to a South Carolina post office to pick it up.(Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Man gets life sentence for killing mail carrier who refused to deliver marijuana package
A man who killed a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier has been sentenced to life in prison. Prosecutors say he shot her after she refused to deliver a large package of marijuana to his home, instead leaving in the mailbox telling him to pick it up at the post office.
 
Speaker seeks same election rules in South Carolina counties
South Carolina’s House Speaker wants to make what he says is an important change in the state’s election system before it gets tested by a close or controversial election.
 
South Carolina Senate OKs teacher raises, hazard pay
The South Carolina Senate has passed changes to the state budget that would provide a small raise to most teachers and a hazard pay bonus for some lower-paid state workers.
 
Teacher raises back on table as SC senators discuss budget
South Carolina senators will likely consider whether to restore the annual raises most teachers get each year to the state budget when they return to Columbia next week for a special session amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
SC lawmaker: Move a Confederate monument, lose state money
A South Carolina lawmaker says any local government that removes a historical monument without the Legislature’s permission should lose state funding. Republican Rep.
 
House rejects raises for all state workers; OKs $10B budget
The South Carolina House has rejected proposals to give across-the-board raises to state employees. The House approved the state’s $10 billion budget Tuesday.
 
Fights, isolation: Feds say SC doesn’t protect young inmates
A federal report says a South Carolina juvenile prison violates the civil rights of its young inmates. The report from the U.S.
 
Former SC sheriff charged with domestic violence at his home
A former South Carolina sheriff who pleaded guilty to stealing public money last month has been arrested at his home and charged with criminal domestic violence.
 
After setback, SC conservatives keep pushing abortion bills
South Carolina lawmakers don’t appear ready to debate a bill that would ban nearly all abortions this session, but abortion opponents are pushing some other related restrictions.
 
New charges against SC sheriff including pocketing overtime
A suspended South Carolina sheriff facing federal charges now faces charges in state court too. A grand jury indicted Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood on 10 counts Thursday.
 
No accreditation punishment for Univ of SC in president hunt
The University of South Carolina will not be punished by a group that accredits colleges. The university had been accused of allowing outside political forces to influence trustees when they picked retired Army general Bob Caslen as the school’s new president last summer.
 
Hate crime, speed limits, gold coins among new SC bills
South Carolina House members have introduced nearly 100 new bills they hope to make into laws next year.
 
Psychiatrists conflict over rehabilitation for teen shooter
Two psychiatrists disagree over the extent to which a teen who killed a first-grader on a South Carolina school playground can be rehabilitated.
 
Rebate checks are in the mail; SC taxpayers get $50 each
South Carolina revenue officials say they have started mailing $50 rebate checks to eligible taxpayers.
 
Moderates add exceptions to South Carolina abortion ban bill
Some moderate state senators have restored exceptions for rape and incest to a measure to ban nearly all abortions in South Carolina, setting the bill up for a potential 2020 election year showdown.
 
Supreme Court lets US stop work on $8B SC nuclear fuel plant
The U.S. Supreme Court has shut down South Carolina’s attempt to complete a nuclear fuel facility. The justices declined on Tuesday to hear the state’s appeal of a ruling allowing the federal government to stop construction.
 
Hugo at 30: Remembering the first US modern hurricane
Hurricane Hugo might have been the first modern U.S. storm ushering in an era of live TV coverage and large scale coastal evacuations.
 
Former SC governor candidate Warren sells stake in firm
A former Republican candidate for governor in South Carolina is selling his stake in the Greenville mortgage company he founded in 2011.
 
Deputy body cam videos show footage of teen girl’s shooting
Videos show that before sheriff’s deputies shot a 16-year-old South Carolina girl who charged them with a knife, the deputies tried to talk to her for several minutes and used a Taser that did not incapacitate her.
 
Sheriff: Inmate with 10 cellphone violations planned killing
A sheriff says an inmate serving a murder sentence in a South Carolina prison orchestrated the revenge killing of a woman from behind bars using contraband cellphones.
 
Moore asks USC trustees to halt university president vote
Billionaire businesswoman Darla Moore is asking University of South Carolina trustees to cancel a planned Friday vote for a new president.
 
Teachers remembers kids killed by dad at death penalty trial
Prosecutors are calling the teachers who taught some of the children who were killed by their father in their South Carolina home five years ago.
 
Doctor says dad who killed kids is insane, defense rests
The defense has rested in the death penalty trial of a father charged with killing his five children, after a psychiatrist testified that the defendant was insane at the time of the killings.
 
Prisoner charged in cellmate’s death has killed twice before
A South Carolina prisoner recently charged with murder in the death of a cellmate last April killed another inmate 17 years ago and was sent away for life for the fatal stabbing of his roommate in 1999.
 