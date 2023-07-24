Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has emphasized his administration’s resolve to defend the country’s territory through diplomacy in a key speech but did not mention China, with which it has had an escalating series of conflicts in the disputed South China Sea.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met China’s top diplomat to discuss thorny issues as part of efforts to nurture talks on the sidelines of regional diplomatic meetings in Indonesia.
Southeast Asian foreign ministers have renewed their alarm over and condemnation of the deadly air strikes and artillery shelling in Myanmar.
The European Union’s top diplomat has expressed opposition to Myanmar’s upcoming role as overseer of relations between the 27-nation bloc and Southeast Asian nations and reasserted its non-recognition of the strife-torn nation’s military government.
China and Southeast Asian nations have agreed to try to conclude within three years a long-delayed nonaggression pact aimed at preventing frequent territorial spats in the busy South China Sea from turning into a major armed conflict.
Thailand’s top diplomat says he met with ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in detention over the weekend and she conveyed her openness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis in her strife-torn nation.
Myanmar’s prolonged civil strife, tensions in the disputed South China Sea and concern over arms buildups in the region are expected to dominate the agenda when Southeast Asia’s top diplomats gather for talks this week in Indonesia.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says a request for his country to temporarily host a U.S. immigrant visa processing center for thousands of Afghans faces security and other concerns but is still being considered by his administration.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has publicly ordered a high-ranking official to shoot and kill drug smugglers in one of his most overt threats yet during a campaign that has killed thousands of mostly poor suspects.
The Philippine army chief says Abu Sayyaf militants may have staged suicide bombings that killed 14 people and wounded 75 others to avenge the death of a Filipino leader of the Islamic State group in the southern Philippines following a clash with troops last month.
A U.N. human rights official says new anti-terrorism legislation passed by the Philippine Congress that allows extended detention of suspects without warrants and relaxes human rights safeguards is “very worrying.”
A Philippine court has sentenced an American to life in prison on charges of sexually exploiting children using webcams to sell videos, photos and livestreams to buyers abroad.
Thousands of Philippine police, backed by the army and coast guard, have started sealing the densely populated capital from most domestic travelers in one of Southeast Asia’s most drastic containment moves against the coronavirus.
A Philippine religious group denies allegations by American law enforcement agents that it was involved in a scheme to trick followers into becoming fundraisers and arrange sham marriages to keep them in the U.S.
The Philippine vice president says President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs has failed to substantially eradicate the menace and ensnare major drug lords.
Haze blown by monsoon winds from fires in Indonesia has begun affecting some areas of the Philippines and raised concerns about aviation safety and possible health risks.
Amnesty International says in a study of the Philippine president’s anti-drug crackdown that the scale of abuses has reached “the threshold of crimes against humanity.”
A Philippine general says authorities have identified as a Filipino militant one of two suicide attackers who set off bombs that killed five people and the bombers in a southern army camp.
Military officials say two suspected Muslim militant suicide attackers have detonated bombs in an army camp in the southern Philippines, killing three soldiers, two civilians and themselves.
The Philippine defense secretary says an anchored Filipino fishing boat has sunk in the disputed South China Sea after being hit by a suspected Chinese vessel which then abandoned the 22 Filipino crewmen.
Philippine military officials say a long-held Dutch hostage has been fatally shot by his Abu Sayyaf militant captors when he tried to escape during a gunbattle in southern jungles.
President Rodrigo Duterte’s allies appear to have won seats in the Philippine Senate, one of the opposition’s last bulwarks against a brash populist leader accused of human rights violations.
Archaeologists who discovered fossils from a human species that thrived more than 50,000 years ago in the northern Philippines plan more diggings and better protection of the caves where the remains were unearthed.
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has met a Filipino Muslim rebel leader who has become a regional governor under a Malaysian-brokered peace deal, telling him while it’s easier to shoot and kill than to develop a nation, prosperity can only happen in peace.
A ubiquitous sight in Papua New Guinea’s capital is men, women and children chewing betel nut combined with slaked lime and mustard bean, turning lips, teeth and tongue a dark red, and producing a mild high.
Officials say the Philippine government has quietly protested after Chinese ships deployed a helicopter that flew close to a Philippine navy boat carrying supplies to Filipino marines at a disputed shoal this month.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has telephoned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and had a brief but “very engaging, animated conversation” in which both leaders invited each other to visit his country.
Long-dead former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos has been buried at the country’s Heroes’ Cemetery in a secrecy-shrouded ceremony, a move approved by President Rodrigo Duterte that infuriated supporters of the “people power” revolt that ousted Marcos three decades ago.
Communist rebels in the Philippines have fought one of Asia’s longest-running insurgencies. Although less numerous and less violent than Muslim separatist rebels in the country’s south, the Maoists have outlived successive Philippine administrations and held out against constant military and police
Leni Robredo was a college student three decades ago when she rose with multitudes of Filipinos in a largely peaceful revolt that ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos as the world watched in awe.