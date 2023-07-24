JIM GOMEZ

Gomez is The AP Chief Correspondent in the Philippines.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivers his second state of the nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City, Philippines on Monday, July 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippine president vows to defend territory, announces amnesty for rebels in key speech
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has emphasized his administration’s resolve to defend the country’s territory through diplomacy in a key speech but did not mention China, with which it has had an escalating series of conflicts in the disputed South China Sea.
 
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken pauses as he speaks during the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with the United States at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, Pool)
Blinken meets Wang Yi in Indonesia. But the region remains wary of the US-China rivalry
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has met China’s top diplomat to discuss thorny issues as part of efforts to nurture talks on the sidelines of regional diplomatic meetings in Indonesia.
 
Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, center, speaks to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, unseen, during Indonesia-U.S. Ministerial Strategic Dialogue on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Friday, July 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, Pool)
Southeast Asian nations renew alarm over Myanmar violence. But diplomats can’t settle on a solution
Southeast Asian foreign ministers have renewed their alarm over and condemnation of the deadly air strikes and artillery shelling in Myanmar.
 
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with European Union at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim, Pool)
EU rejects Myanmar’s diplomatic role and says it still doesn’t recognize generals
The European Union’s top diplomat has expressed opposition to Myanmar’s upcoming role as overseer of relations between the 27-nation bloc and Southeast Asian nations and reasserted its non-recognition of the strife-torn nation’s military government.
 
Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi speaks during the ASEAN Post Ministerial Conference with China at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, July 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana, Pool)
China and ASEAN agree to try to conclude nonaggression pact on sea feud in 3 years
China and Southeast Asian nations have agreed to try to conclude within three years a long-delayed nonaggression pact aimed at preventing frequent territorial spats in the busy South China Sea from turning into a major armed conflict.
 
Thailand's Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai walks after the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia by The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Thailand's top diplomat said Wednesday that he met ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in detention over the weekend and she conveyed her openness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis in her strife-torn nation. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Thai diplomat meets with Suu Kyi in detention in Myanmar and says she wants to join talks on crisis
Thailand’s top diplomat says he met with ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi in detention over the weekend and she conveyed her openness to engage in talks to resolve the crisis in her strife-torn nation.
 
A pedestrian passes by a sign of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, July 10, 2023. Myanmar's prolonged civil strife, tensions in the disputed South China Sea and concern over arms buildups in the region are expected to dominate the agenda when Southeast Asia's top diplomats gather for talks this week in Indonesia. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
Myanmar violence and sea disputes to dominate ASEAN talks joined by US, Russian and Chinese envoys
Myanmar’s prolonged civil strife, tensions in the disputed South China Sea and concern over arms buildups in the region are expected to dominate the agenda when Southeast Asia’s top diplomats gather for talks this week in Indonesia.
 
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. gestures as he visits an evacuation center at Guinobatan, Albay province, northeastern Philippines, on June 14, 2023. Marcos said Thursday, June 29, that a request for his country to temporarily host a U.S. immigrant visa processing center for thousands of Afghan nationals faces security and other concerns but is still being considered by his administration. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Philippines considering US request to host visa processing center for Afghans despite concerns
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says a request for his country to temporarily host a U.S. immigrant visa processing center for thousands of Afghans faces security and other concerns but is still being considered by his administration.
 
Duterte orders customs chief to shoot, kill drug smugglers
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has publicly ordered a high-ranking official to shoot and kill drug smugglers in one of his most overt threats yet during a campaign that has killed thousands of mostly poor suspects.
 
Army chief: Militant leader likely killed in Philippines
The Philippine army chief says Abu Sayyaf militants may have staged suicide bombings that killed 14 people and wounded 75 others to avenge the death of a Filipino leader of the Islamic State group in the southern Philippines following a clash with troops last month.
 
UN rights official: Philippine anti-terror bill worrying
A U.N. human rights official says new anti-terrorism legislation passed by the Philippine Congress that allows extended detention of suspects without warrants and relaxes human rights safeguards is “very worrying.”
 
Philippine court convicts American of online child abuse
A Philippine court has sentenced an American to life in prison on charges of sexually exploiting children using webcams to sell videos, photos and livestreams to buyers abroad.
 
Thousands of police seal Philippine capital to fight virus
Thousands of Philippine police, backed by the army and coast guard, have started sealing the densely populated capital from most domestic travelers in one of Southeast Asia’s most drastic containment moves against the coronavirus.
 
Philippine church denies FBI allegations, to fight in court
A Philippine religious group denies allegations by American law enforcement agents that it was involved in a scheme to trick followers into becoming fundraisers and arrange sham marriages to keep them in the U.S.
 
VP says Philippine president’s drug campaign is a failure
The Philippine vice president says President Rodrigo Duterte’s campaign against illegal drugs has failed to substantially eradicate the menace and ensnare major drug lords.
 
Haze from Indonesian fires now affecting Philippines
Haze blown by monsoon winds from fires in Indonesia has begun affecting some areas of the Philippines and raised concerns about aviation safety and possible health risks.
 
Rights group calls Duterte’s drug war crime against humanity
Amnesty International says in a study of the Philippine president’s anti-drug crackdown that the scale of abuses has reached “the threshold of crimes against humanity.”
 
Philippines: 1st known Filipino suicide attacker identified
A Philippine general says authorities have identified as a Filipino militant one of two suicide attackers who set off bombs that killed five people and the bombers in a southern army camp.
 
Suspected suicide bombings in Philippine army camp kill 7
Military officials say two suspected Muslim militant suicide attackers have detonated bombs in an army camp in the southern Philippines, killing three soldiers, two civilians and themselves.
 
Philippines slams sinking of boat by suspected China vessel
The Philippine defense secretary says an anchored Filipino fishing boat has sunk in the disputed South China Sea after being hit by a suspected Chinese vessel which then abandoned the 22 Filipino crewmen.
 
Dutch hostage held by Filipino militants killed in gunbattle
Philippine military officials say a long-held Dutch hostage has been fatally shot by his Abu Sayyaf militant captors when he tried to escape during a gunbattle in southern jungles.
 
Duterte allies appear to have won Philippine Senate seats
President Rodrigo Duterte’s allies appear to have won seats in the Philippine Senate, one of the opposition’s last bulwarks against a brash populist leader accused of human rights violations.
 
Filipinos plan more diggings where new human species found
Archaeologists who discovered fossils from a human species that thrived more than 50,000 years ago in the northern Philippines plan more diggings and better protection of the caves where the remains were unearthed.
 
Mahathir meets Philippine Muslim rebel chief-turned-governor
Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad has met a Filipino Muslim rebel leader who has become a regional governor under a Malaysian-brokered peace deal, telling him while it’s easier to shoot and kill than to develop a nation, prosperity can only happen in peace.
 
Papua New Guinea’s betel high defies control, convention
A ubiquitous sight in Papua New Guinea’s capital is men, women and children chewing betel nut combined with slaked lime and mustard bean, turning lips, teeth and tongue a dark red, and producing a mild high.
 
Philippines says it protests China ‘harassment’ of navy boat
Officials say the Philippine government has quietly protested after Chinese ships deployed a helicopter that flew close to a Philippine navy boat carrying supplies to Filipino marines at a disputed shoal this month.
 
Philippines President Duterte phones Trump
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has telephoned U.S. President-elect Donald Trump and had a brief but “very engaging, animated conversation” in which both leaders invited each other to visit his country.
 
Amid protests, Philippine dictator buried at heroes cemetery
Long-dead former Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos has been buried at the country’s Heroes’ Cemetery in a secrecy-shrouded ceremony, a move approved by President Rodrigo Duterte that infuriated supporters of the “people power” revolt that ousted Marcos three decades ago.
 
AP EXPLAINS: Who are the Philippines’ communist rebels?
Communist rebels in the Philippines have fought one of Asia’s longest-running insurgencies. Although less numerous and less violent than Muslim separatist rebels in the country’s south, the Maoists have outlived successive Philippine administrations and held out against constant military and police
 
Next Philippine VP helped beat dictator and son years apart
Leni Robredo was a college student three decades ago when she rose with multitudes of Filipinos in a largely peaceful revolt that ousted dictator Ferdinand Marcos as the world watched in awe.
 