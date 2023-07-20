JIM SALTER

Jim Salter is the AP correspondent in St. Louis.
Kimberly Thompson, center, listens as Francis Howell School Board members talk in favor of rescinding all previously passed resolutions, including an anti-racism resolution, during a meeting on Thursday, July 20, 2023 in O'Fallon, Mo. In the national reckoning that followed the police killing of George Floyd three years ago, protesters took to the streets in a St. Louis suburb and urged the mostly-white Francis Howell School District to address racial discrimination. The school board responded with a resolution promising to do better. Now, led by new conservative board members elected since last year, that resolution has been revoked.(David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
School board in Missouri, now controlled by conservatives, revokes anti-racism resolution
In the national reckoning that followed the police killing of George Floyd three years ago, about 2,000 protesters took to the streets in a St. Louis suburb.
 
Workers clear debris from westbound Interstate 70 on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, after a Greyhound passenger bus collided with a tractor-trailer near Highland, Ill. (Christian Gooden/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)
NTSB looking at risk parked semis posed to Greyhound bus in fatal Illinois accident
As federal investigators look into the Greyhound bus accident in Illinois that killed three passengers, one thing they’ll examine is the role parked trucks had in the wreck.
 
NTSB begins investigation of fatal Greyhound crash; coroner identifies 3 men killed in wreck
Federal investigators are beginning the task of trying to determine what caused a Greyhound bus crash that killed three passengers in southern Illinois.
 
A no trespassing sign hangs on a fence around the West Lake Landfill Superfund site on Friday, April 21, 2023, in Bridgeton, Mo. Federal officials plan to remove some of the hazardous leached barium sulfate that is at the landfill and cap the rest. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Takeaways from AP’s examination of nuclear waste problems in the St. Louis region
The St. Louis region has been struggling with nuclear waste since uranium was first processed at a plant near downtown starting in the early 1940s.
 
Susie Gaffney poses for a photo along Coldwater Creek near where she used to live Friday, April 7, 2023, in Florissant, Mo. The creek was contaminated when nuclear waste from the Manhattan Project flowed into the waterway past homes, schools and businesses. St. Louis played an important role in the country’s effort to build the first nuclear weapon. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
How America’s push for the atomic bomb spawned enduring radioactive waste problems in St. Louis
Newly public documents are showing how America’s push for the atomic bomb helped saddle St. Louis with an enduring radioactive waste problem. St.
 
FILE - Republican U.S. Sen.-elect and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt delivers a victory speech, Nov. 8, 2022, in Maryland Heights, Mo. On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, a judge prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech.” Schmitt, who was the Missouri attorney general when the lawsuit was filed, said on Twitter that the ruling was “a huge win for the First Amendment and a blow to censorship.” (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Judge limits Biden administration in working with social media companies
A judge on Tuesday prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech,” a decision called “a blow to censorship” by one of the Republican officials whose lawsuit prompted the ruling.
 
FILE - In a May 24, 2012 file photo, bottle rockets are shown at Southgate Fireworks in Southgate, Mich. A year-and-a-half after legalizing louder, more powerful fireworks in Michigan, lawmakers are close to giving local governments the power to restrict their use around holidays after a slew of complaints were lodged by the public. A 2011 law lets cities, townships and villages pass their own rules concerning the ignition, discharge and use of consumer-grade fireworks. But it prohibits the ordinances from applying on or near a national holiday. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, file)
Thousands of emergency room trips haven’t stopped Independence Day traditions yet. Here’s why
The Fourth of July is Americana at its core: parades and cookouts and cold beer and, of course, fireworks.
 
Judy Breland Morris cools off and washes herself off with a hose after she claims she was maced near Jackson Square, during an excessive heat warning in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Dangerous heat and humidity is smothering much of the South and Midwest
Dangerous heat and humidity is smothering parts of the South and Midwest. That’s led local governments and charities to open cooling stations and deliver donated air conditioners to protect poor and elderly residents.
 
This photo provided by Mike Shane shows Shane as he stands in his corn field near Peoria, Ill., Tuesday, June 27, 2023. By now, the corn stalks should be 10 feet high. Instead, they’re barely up to Shane’s waist. Illinois and other corn-growing states in the central U.S. have been hit hard by drought, prompting concerns that the crop will be hurt this year. (Mack Foster/Mike Shane via AP)
Central US is now getting worst of the drought. Corn crops are stressed, rivers are running low
The middle of the country is extraordinarily dry. Crops are stressed, rivers are running low, and cities and towns are anxiously hoping for a break in the weather.
 
FILE - Gabe Gore steps to the podium after Missouri Gov. Mike Parson, right, announced that Gore would be the new St. Louis Circuit Attorney, replacing Kimberly M. Gardner, during a news conference, May 19, 2023, at the Carnahan Courthouse in St. Louis. The U.S. Attorney's Office in St. Louis will loan eight prosecutors to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office to help clear a backlog of cases involving homicides and other serious crimes, officials from both offices said Tuesday, June 27. The agreement comes a little over a month after Gardner resigned under fire and was replaced by Gore. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP, File)
Federal prosecutors to help clear backlog of murder cases in St. Louis
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis is loaning eight prosecutors to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to help clear a backlog of homicide cases.
 
Court weighs fate of sweeping Missouri abortion restrictions
A federal appeals court panel is weighing the fate of a sweeping Missouri abortion law, including a provision that prohibits a woman from having an abortion because the fetus has Down syndrome.
 
Christopher Columbus statue removed from St. Louis park
A statue of Christopher Columbus that stood in a St. Louis park for 134 years has been removed amid the growing national outcry against monuments to the 15th century explorer.
 
Lake of the Ozarks business owner defends actions
The owner of a business that hosted crowded pool parties over the Memorial Day weekend at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks says no laws were broken and safety measures were in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
 
Missouri carries out 1st US execution since pandemic began
A Missouri man has been put to death for fatally stabbing an 81-year-old woman nearly three decades ago, the first U.S. execution since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
 
Sports, shows slowly starting to resume in Missouri
Large events are slowly starting up again in Missouri, even as some experts worry that it’s too soon.
 
Federal hate crime charge in Missouri Islamic center fire
A man accused of setting the fire that destroyed an Islamic center in southeast Missouri has been charged with a federal hate crime. The U.S. Attorney’s office in St.
 
Jim Bakker seeks suit dismissal; ex-governor is his lawyer
Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker is asking a judge to dismiss a state lawsuit accusing him of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus.
 
New colobus monkey makes debut at St. Louis Zoo
The St. Louis Zoo has a new resident, and boy is he cute. The zoo announced Thursday that Teak, a black and white colobus monkey, was born on Feb. 3.
 
Ex-Missouri governor’s campaign fined $178K in ethics review
An ethics investigation has found “probable cause” that disgraced former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ campaign broke the law by not reporting that it cooperated with a political action committee in 2016.
 
KC fans under closer scrutiny for chants, ‘tomahawk chops’
While other sports teams using Native American nicknames and imagery have faced decades of protests and boycotts, the Kansas City Chiefs have largely slid under the radar.
 
St. Louis jury sides with Johnson & Johnson in talc case
A jury has found that Johnson & Johnson’s talcum-based powder did not cause a St. Louis woman’s ovarian cancer.
 
US judge weighs extradition of ex-Bosnian military policeman
A magistrate judge will decide if a former Bosnian military policeman who has lived in Missouri for 17 years should be sent back to face war crime charges for allegedly raping an imprisoned pregnant Serbian woman during the Bosnian war in the early 1990s.
 
Lawsuit: Inmate kept in Missouri restraint chair 5 days
A federal lawsuit claims that a Missouri man was held in a rural jail’s restraint chair for five days, including a period of at least 24 hours with a blanket over his head.
 
Missouri law governing corporate farms now in effect
A new Missouri law that shields large farms from local health regulations is now in effect, but opponents say the fight is far from over.
 
Governor, St. Louis leaders meet amid gun violence concerns
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is pledging more resources and help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol to counteract a rash of gun violence and child deaths that have shaken St.
 
Woman gets life term in death of mentally disabled man
A 60-year-old Missouri woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing a mentally disabled man in what prosecutors say was a complicated plot to divert attention from another homicide.
 
Prosecutor adds 22 St. Louis officers to exclusion list
St. Louis’ top prosecutor has added 22 more names to a list of police officers who are not allowed to bring cases to her office, after a national group accused the officers of posting racist and anti-Muslim comments on social media.
 
Judge considering Missouri abortion clinic license case
A judge is deciding whether to ensure Missouri’s only abortion clinic can keep its license past Friday.
 
St. Louis-area cop indicted for shooting shoplifting suspect
A suburban St. Louis police officer who says she meant to use her stun gun but mistakenly grabbed her service revolver has been indicted for shooting a suspected shoplifter outside a grocery store.
 
Final report confirms Coldwater Creek cancer risk
A federal agency has issued a final report confirming its earlier finding that people who lived near a St.
 