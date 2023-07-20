JIM SALTER

In the national reckoning that followed the police killing of George Floyd three years ago, about 2,000 protesters took to the streets in a St. Louis suburb.
As federal investigators look into the Greyhound bus accident in Illinois that killed three passengers, one thing they’ll examine is the role parked trucks had in the wreck.
Federal investigators are beginning the task of trying to determine what caused a Greyhound bus crash that killed three passengers in southern Illinois.
The St. Louis region has been struggling with nuclear waste since uranium was first processed at a plant near downtown starting in the early 1940s.
Newly public documents are showing how America’s push for the atomic bomb helped saddle St. Louis with an enduring radioactive waste problem. St.
A judge on Tuesday prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech,” a decision called “a blow to censorship” by one of the Republican officials whose lawsuit prompted the ruling.
The Fourth of July is Americana at its core: parades and cookouts and cold beer and, of course, fireworks.
Dangerous heat and humidity is smothering parts of the South and Midwest. That’s led local governments and charities to open cooling stations and deliver donated air conditioners to protect poor and elderly residents.
The middle of the country is extraordinarily dry. Crops are stressed, rivers are running low, and cities and towns are anxiously hoping for a break in the weather.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. Louis is loaning eight prosecutors to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office to help clear a backlog of homicide cases.
A federal appeals court panel is weighing the fate of a sweeping Missouri abortion law, including a provision that prohibits a woman from having an abortion because the fetus has Down syndrome.
A statue of Christopher Columbus that stood in a St. Louis park for 134 years has been removed amid the growing national outcry against monuments to the 15th century explorer.
The owner of a business that hosted crowded pool parties over the Memorial Day weekend at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks says no laws were broken and safety measures were in place to protect against the spread of the coronavirus.
A Missouri man has been put to death for fatally stabbing an 81-year-old woman nearly three decades ago, the first U.S. execution since the coronavirus pandemic took hold.
Large events are slowly starting up again in Missouri, even as some experts worry that it’s too soon.
A man accused of setting the fire that destroyed an Islamic center in southeast Missouri has been charged with a federal hate crime. The U.S. Attorney’s office in St.
Missouri-based TV pastor Jim Bakker is asking a judge to dismiss a state lawsuit accusing him of falsely claiming that a health supplement could cure the coronavirus.
The St. Louis Zoo has a new resident, and boy is he cute. The zoo announced Thursday that Teak, a black and white colobus monkey, was born on Feb. 3.
An ethics investigation has found “probable cause” that disgraced former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens’ campaign broke the law by not reporting that it cooperated with a political action committee in 2016.
While other sports teams using Native American nicknames and imagery have faced decades of protests and boycotts, the Kansas City Chiefs have largely slid under the radar.
A jury has found that Johnson & Johnson’s talcum-based powder did not cause a St. Louis woman’s ovarian cancer.
A magistrate judge will decide if a former Bosnian military policeman who has lived in Missouri for 17 years should be sent back to face war crime charges for allegedly raping an imprisoned pregnant Serbian woman during the Bosnian war in the early 1990s.
A federal lawsuit claims that a Missouri man was held in a rural jail’s restraint chair for five days, including a period of at least 24 hours with a blanket over his head.
A new Missouri law that shields large farms from local health regulations is now in effect, but opponents say the fight is far from over.
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is pledging more resources and help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol to counteract a rash of gun violence and child deaths that have shaken St.
A 60-year-old Missouri woman has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for killing a mentally disabled man in what prosecutors say was a complicated plot to divert attention from another homicide.
St. Louis’ top prosecutor has added 22 more names to a list of police officers who are not allowed to bring cases to her office, after a national group accused the officers of posting racist and anti-Muslim comments on social media.
A judge is deciding whether to ensure Missouri’s only abortion clinic can keep its license past Friday.
A suburban St. Louis police officer who says she meant to use her stun gun but mistakenly grabbed her service revolver has been indicted for shooting a suspected shoplifter outside a grocery store.
A federal agency has issued a final report confirming its earlier finding that people who lived near a St.