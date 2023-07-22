JOE REEDY

Sports writer based in Los Angeles.
Pittsburgh Pirates' Endy Rodriguez is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Saturday, July 22, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Endy Rodríguez hits his 1st major league home run to help the Pirates beat the Angels 3-0
Endy Rodríguez hit his first major league homer, five Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 to snap their four-game winning streak.
 
New York Yankees' Oswaldo Cabrera wipes off his head with a towel in the dugout during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Reeling Yankees show frustration at end of disappointing trip
If anyone didn’t think the New York Yankees are frustrated over their latest struggles, Carlos Rodón and Tommy Kahnle visibly displayed it on Wednesday.
 
Los Angeles Angels' Taylor Ward celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani also scored. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Angels complete sweep of Yankees with 7-3 win, finishing New York’s 1-5 trip
Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo hit two-run homers, Chase Silseth struck out a career-high 10 in his first big league outing in seven weeks and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the reeling New York Yankees 7-3 to complete a series sweep.
 
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge speaks to reporters before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif., Wednesday, July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Judge on possibility of Ohtani breaking his AL home run mark: ‘Records are meant to be broken’
Aaron Judge says it would be exciting if Shohei Ohtani approaches the American League season home record the New York Yankees star set last year.
 
FILE -A Bally Sports sign hangs in a dugout before the start of a spring training baseball game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Houston Astros Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. Major League Baseball says teams have collected 94% of the money they have been owed by Diamond Sports. The company owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner and has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since March. MLB took over rights to San Diego Padres telecasts on May 31 after a rights payment was missed.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Major League Baseball takes over Diamondbacks’ game broadcasts from Diamond Sports
Major League Baseball took over the Arizona Diamondbacks’ game broadcasts after a federal bankruptcy judge granted a motion Tuesday for Diamond Sports to reject its rights agreement.
 
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds first after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees Monday, July 17, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani ties score with 35th homer, Angels beat Yankees 4-3 in 10 innings
Shohei Ohtani tied the score in the seventh inning with his major league-leading 35th home run and pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Los Angeles Angels a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees, Los Angeles trailed 3-1 when Ohtani hit a two-run drive off Michae
 
CORRECTS TO 2023 NOT 2021 - Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson throws during the first inning inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Anaheim, Calif., Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)
Astros go deep 5 time to rally for 9-8 win over Angels despite Ohtani’s MLB-best 34th homer
Alex Bregman connected for a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning for his fourth hit of the game, Chas McCormick went deep twice and the Houston Astros rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 9-8, despite Shohei Ohtani’s major league-leading 34th homer of the seas
 
FILE - Morgan Pressel reads a green on The Hay short course during the celebrity challenge event of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022. Pressel considered extending her playing career so that she would have the opportunity to play in this week's U.S. Women's Open at Pebble Beach. Pressel is going into her third Women's Open as NBC's analyst. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
Morgan Pressel makes transition from 18th green to 18th tower for NBC
Morgan Pressel considered extending her playing career so she would have the opportunity to play in this week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
 
MLS record crowd of 82,110 at the Rose Bowl sees Riqui Puig lead Galaxy to 2-1 win over LAFC
Riqui Puig had a goal and an assist as the LA Galaxy defeated Los Angeles Football Club 2-1 before an MLS record crowd of 82,110 at the Rose Bowl.
 
Los Angeles Dodgers' Max Muncy, left, celebrates as he heads to third after hitting a solo home run while Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Rodolfo Castro watches during the second inning of a baseball game Monday, July 3, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Muncy homers, Roberts gets 700th win as manager in Dodgers’ 5-2 victory over Pirates
Max Muncy hit his 19th homer of the season, and Los Angeles defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 to get Dave Roberts his 700th win as the Dodgers’ manager.
 
Los Angeles Angels' Mickey Moniak gestures as he scores after hitting a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Sunday, July 2, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani and Trout homer to help the Angels beat the Diamondbacks, 5-2
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout went deep in the same game for the 30th time, Mickey Moniak provided the go-ahead homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday despite 12 strikeouts by Zac Gallen.
 
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) runs the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
June’s greatest Sho: A look back at Ohtani’s best month in the majors
Shohei Ohtani’s walkup music most of last season was the theme to “The Greatest Showman.” After the Los Angeles Angels star’s June, he should consider returning to it.
 
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) greets a teammate in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Longest home run of Ohtani’s career not enough as Diamondbacks defeat Angels 6-2
Shohei Ohtani hit the longest home run of his major league career and became the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1.
 
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) hits a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Anaheim, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Ohtani hits the longest home run of his MLB career (493 feet) to reach 30 this season
Shohei Ohtani has hit a 493-foot home run — the longest of his major league career — to become the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1.
 
Los Angeles Angels shortstop David Fletcher, left, looks over at his brother Arizona Diamondbacks' Dominic Fletcher as Dominic stands on second during the fifth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Bittersweet reunion: Fletcher brothers face each other for 1st time in majors after father’s death
David and Dominic Fletcher got to play against each other for the first time in a major league game.
 
In this photo provided by UCLA Athletics, athletic director Martin Jarmond speaks during a spring showcase football event in Los Angeles, April 23, 2022. Jarmond was happy with the overall program's success last year, which included two national championships as well as success in football, men's and women's basketball. Jarmond's immediate goals though are concentrating on UCLA's move from the Pac-12 to the Big Ten Conference in 2024. (UCLA Athletics via AP)
UCLA athletic director Martin Jarmond remains focused on Bruins’ move to the Big Ten
UCLA is at the midway point in its process of joining the Big Ten Conference. Friday marked one year since the Bruins and Southern California shook up the collegiate landscape by announcing they were leaving the Pac-12 in 2024.
 
FILE - ESPN analyst Jalen Rose looks on prior to the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers vs the Philadelphia 76ers, Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Philadelphia. Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday, June 30, 2023, as part of job cuts by the network. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
ESPN layoffs include Van Gundy, Rose, Kolber and other on-air talent
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network.
 
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) stands near home plate during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, June 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox
Eloy Jiménez and Zach Remillard had two-run singles in the third inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Los Angeles 9-7 on Thursday, overcoming Shohei Ohtani’s Angels-record 14th homer in June.
 
Chicago White Sox's Luis Robert Jr. is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Zavala homers twice, drives in 4 runs as the White Sox beat the Angels 11-5
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
 
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates as he rounds second after hitting a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Ohtani still hasn’t decided whether he will participate in the Home Run Derby
Shohei Ohtani already knows he is headed to the All-Star Game in two weeks. It remains unclear though whether he will take part in the Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10.
 
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws to the plate during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
Shohei Ohtani first AL pitcher in nearly 60 years to homer twice, strike out 10, Angels beat ChiSox
Shohei Ohtani became the first American League pitcher in nearly 60 years to hit two homers and strike out 10 batters in a game, leading the Los Angeles Angels past the Chicago White Sox 4-2 in his latest extraordinary performance.
 
FILE -Winnipeg Jets left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) moves the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Washington Capitals, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, in Washington. The Los Angeles Kings acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois in a major sign-and-trade deal with the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)
Pierre-Luc Dubois acquired by Kings in sign-and-trade deal with Jets
The Los Angeles Kings have acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois in a major sign-and-trade deal with the Winnipeg Jets.
 
Chargers unveil updated lightning bolt and logotype
The Los Angeles Chargers have updated their logo and unveiled new logotype ahead of their move into their new home at Hollywood Park.
 
Bouwmeester alert following collapse, Ducks-Blues postponed
St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is conscious and alert after suffering a cardiac episode and collapsing on the bench during the first period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks.
 
AP source: CBS to air Champions League in US starting in ’21
Champions League broadcasts in the U.S. will move from Turner to CBS beginning in 2021, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
 
Steelers’ Conner scores 2 TDs, Hodges wins first start
James Conner scored two touchdowns, Devin Bush recovered a pair of turnovers and Devlin Hodges won his first NFL start as the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17.
 
Gordon on why he returned to Chargers this week: “We’re 1-2"
Melvin Gordon would likely be continuing his holdout if the Los Angeles Chargers had gotten off to a 3-0 start.
 
Indians likely without All-Star reliever Hand for key series
The Cleveland Indians have dealt with plenty of injuries and adversity this season. They will be dealing with more going into a key series.
 
Indians hold off Angels 4-3 for sweep; Carrasco gets win
Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor homered, Carlos Carrasco won in relief and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 to cap a successful road trip.
 
Chargers tight end Henry suffers knee injury in opener
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is dealing with a knee injury for the second straight season.
 