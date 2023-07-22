Endy Rodríguez hit his first major league homer, five Pittsburgh pitchers combined on a five-hitter and the Pirates defeated the Los Angeles Angels 3-0 to snap their four-game winning streak.
If anyone didn’t think the New York Yankees are frustrated over their latest struggles, Carlos Rodón and Tommy Kahnle visibly displayed it on Wednesday.
Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo hit two-run homers, Chase Silseth struck out a career-high 10 in his first big league outing in seven weeks and the Los Angeles Angels defeated the reeling New York Yankees 7-3 to complete a series sweep.
Aaron Judge says it would be exciting if Shohei Ohtani approaches the American League season home record the New York Yankees star set last year.
Major League Baseball took over the Arizona Diamondbacks’ game broadcasts after a federal bankruptcy judge granted a motion Tuesday for Diamond Sports to reject its rights agreement.
Shohei Ohtani tied the score in the seventh inning with his major league-leading 35th home run and pinch-hitter Michael Stefanic hit a game-ending single in the 10th to give the Los Angeles Angels a 4-3 win over the New York Yankees, Los Angeles trailed 3-1 when Ohtani hit a two-run drive off Michae
Alex Bregman connected for a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning for his fourth hit of the game, Chas McCormick went deep twice and the Houston Astros rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Los Angeles Angels 9-8, despite Shohei Ohtani’s major league-leading 34th homer of the seas
Morgan Pressel considered extending her playing career so she would have the opportunity to play in this week’s U.S. Women’s Open at Pebble Beach.
Riqui Puig had a goal and an assist as the LA Galaxy defeated Los Angeles Football Club 2-1 before an MLS record crowd of 82,110 at the Rose Bowl.
Max Muncy hit his 19th homer of the season, and Los Angeles defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 5-2 to get Dave Roberts his 700th win as the Dodgers’ manager.
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout went deep in the same game for the 30th time, Mickey Moniak provided the go-ahead homer and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2 on Sunday despite 12 strikeouts by Zac Gallen.
Shohei Ohtani’s walkup music most of last season was the theme to “The Greatest Showman.” After the Los Angeles Angels star’s June, he should consider returning to it.
Shohei Ohtani hit the longest home run of his major league career and became the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1.
Shohei Ohtani has hit a 493-foot home run — the longest of his major league career — to become the ninth player to reach 30 homers in a season by July 1.
David and Dominic Fletcher got to play against each other for the first time in a major league game.
UCLA is at the midway point in its process of joining the Big Ten Conference. Friday marked one year since the Bruins and Southern California shook up the collegiate landscape by announcing they were leaving the Pac-12 in 2024.
Jeff Van Gundy, Suzy Kolber, Jalen Rose and Steve Young are among roughly 20 ESPN commentators and reporters who were laid off on Friday as part of job cuts by the network.
Eloy Jiménez and Zach Remillard had two-run singles in the third inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Los Angeles 9-7 on Thursday, overcoming Shohei Ohtani’s Angels-record 14th homer in June.
Seby Zavala had his second two-homer game of the season and drove in four runs to help the Chicago White Sox break out of an offensive slump with an 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
Shohei Ohtani already knows he is headed to the All-Star Game in two weeks. It remains unclear though whether he will take part in the Home Run Derby in Seattle on July 10.
Shohei Ohtani became the first American League pitcher in nearly 60 years to hit two homers and strike out 10 batters in a game, leading the Los Angeles Angels past the Chicago White Sox 4-2 in his latest extraordinary performance.
The Los Angeles Kings have acquired Pierre-Luc Dubois in a major sign-and-trade deal with the Winnipeg Jets.
The Los Angeles Chargers have updated their logo and unveiled new logotype ahead of their move into their new home at Hollywood Park.
St. Louis defenseman Jay Bouwmeester is conscious and alert after suffering a cardiac episode and collapsing on the bench during the first period of a game against the Anaheim Ducks.
Champions League broadcasts in the U.S. will move from Turner to CBS beginning in 2021, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
James Conner scored two touchdowns, Devin Bush recovered a pair of turnovers and Devlin Hodges won his first NFL start as the Pittsburgh Steelers held off the Los Angeles Chargers 24-17.
Melvin Gordon would likely be continuing his holdout if the Los Angeles Chargers had gotten off to a 3-0 start.
The Cleveland Indians have dealt with plenty of injuries and adversity this season. They will be dealing with more going into a key series.
Carlos Santana and Francisco Lindor homered, Carlos Carrasco won in relief and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Los Angeles Angels 4-3 to cap a successful road trip.
Los Angeles Chargers tight end Hunter Henry is dealing with a knee injury for the second straight season.