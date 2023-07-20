JOHN HANNA

Officials under Kansas’s Democratic governor are seeking to have the state resume changing gender identification on driver’s licenses of transgender people.
The Republican attorney general in Kansas is arguing that a legal morass would result if transgender Kansas residents are allowed to intervene in a lawsuit that seeks to force the state to list their sex assigned at birth on their driver’s licenses.
A federal judge has found that a Kansas Highway Patrol practice known as the “Kansas Two-Step” violates motorists’ constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and targets motorists traveling from states where marijuana is legal.
The Republican attorney general in Kansas is working to keep transgender people from intervening of his state-court lawsuit against changing the sex listings on their state driver’s licenses.
A federal judge is considering Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s arguments that a new Kansas law rolling back transgender rights doesn’t bar the state from changing the sex listing on transgender people’s birth certificates.
The Democratic governor in Kansas is defending changes in the sex listings on transgender people’s birth certificates in federal court. In a filing this week, Gov.
A state-court judge has declared that the nearly 200 transgender people in Kansas who rushed in recent weeks to change the sex listings on their driver’s licenses created an immediate “public safety concern.”
A state agency’s lawyer contends that Kansas legislators botched the drafting of a new law for preventing transgender people from changing how their sex is listed on their driver’s licenses.
A state-court judge has ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the listing for sex on their driver’s licenses.
The Republican attorney general in Kansas is asking a state court to block transgender residents from changing their sex on their driver’s licenses.
A new Kansas audit says county elections security policies don’t appear to be strong or detailed enough and the state doesn’t appear to be giving counties enough guidance.
Kansas’ Democratic governor says the state will keep allowing residents to change official documents to reflect their gender identities. Gov.
Four times as many Kansans changed their gender on birth certificates and driver’s licenses this year ahead of a new state law that prevents residents from identifying themselves differently than the sex assigned them at birth.
The conservative Republican attorney general of Kansas says a new Kansas law requires the state to reverse any previous gender changes in its records for trans people’s birth certificates and driver’s licenses while also preventing such changes going forward.
U.S. states with laws restricting what bathrooms transgender kids can use in public schools are wrestling with how those laws will be enforced.
Kansas’ conservative Republican attorney general is moving to prevent transgender people born in the state from changing their birth certificates to reflect their gender identities.
The case of a Missouri doctor whose body was found in an Arkansas lake more than a week after he was reported missing remains shrouded in mystery.
Attorney General Derek Schmidt has launched his campaign for Kansas governor. Schmidt’s kickoff Tuesday came after weeks of heightened visibility for the three-term Republican because of the GOP-controlled Legislature’s debates over Democratic Gov.
A former U.S. soldier described by prosecutors as a Satanist has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for distributing information through social media about building a bomb and making napalm.
A veteran Kansas House member says he’ll run a write-in campaign this fall after a narrow primary loss to a 19-year-old candidate who has been disowned by some Democrats over his incendiary and abusive social media posts.
Supporters have rammed a bipartisan plan through the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature aimed at giving lawmakers some oversight of Democratic Gov.
Top Republican legislators have moved aggressively to take control of how Kansas reopens its coronavirus-battered economy from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.
Republican legislators in Kansas are joining a larger national effort to shield doctors, hospitals and businesses from lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus.
Seven more people have died of the coronavirus at a nursing and rehabilitation home in Kansas City, Kansas, taking the facility’s toll to 19.
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a statewide order for people to stay at home as part the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
A 24-year-old an Army infantry soldier has pleaded guilty to distributing information through social media about building a bomb and making napalm.
Top Kansas Republicans want to head off any push for an abortion ban in the state even as they make overturning a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that protects abortion rights a top priority.
Six trial-court judges in Kansas have filed a lawsuit against the state Legislature in hopes of forcing it to increase funding for the court system.
Republican Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins has paid what he owed to a homeowners association in Alaska that was seeking to foreclose on his condominium.
A prosecutor says a commission that screens Kansas Supreme Court applicants did not violate the state’s open meetings law in naming three finalists for Democratic Gov.