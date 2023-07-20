JOHN HANNA

Kansas government and politics reporter
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach speaks to reporters following a hearing in his state-court lawsuit against the state allowing transgender people to change the sex listing on their driver's licenses, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Topeka, Kansas.
Kansas transgender people find Democratic allies in court bid to restore their right to alter IDs
Officials under Kansas’s Democratic governor are seeking to have the state resume changing gender identification on driver’s licenses of transgender people.
 
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach speaks to reporters following a hearing in his state-court lawsuit against the state allowing transgender people to change the sex listing on their driver's licenses, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Topeka, Kansas.
Lawsuit over Kansas IDs would be a ‘morass’ if transgender people intervene, attorney general says
The Republican attorney general in Kansas is arguing that a legal morass would result if transgender Kansas residents are allowed to intervene in a lawsuit that seeks to force the state to list their sex assigned at birth on their driver’s licenses.
 
FILE - In this April 5, 2012 photo, A Kansas Highway Patrol retro patrol car is parked outside their headquarters in Wichita, Kan. A federal judge has found that a Kansas Highway Patrol practice known as the “Kansas Two-Step” violates motorists' constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and targets motorists traveling from states where marijuana is legal. Senior U.S. District Judge Kathryn Vratil also notified the patrol in her ruling Friday, July 21, 2023, that she is ready to impose changes in its policing practices. (Fernando Salazar/The Wichita Eagle via AP)
The Kansas Highway Patrol’s ‘Two-Step’ tactic tramples motorists’ rights, a judge rules
A federal judge has found that a Kansas Highway Patrol practice known as the “Kansas Two-Step” violates motorists’ constitutional protections against unreasonable searches and targets motorists traveling from states where marijuana is legal.
 
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach speaks to reporters following a hearing in his state-court lawsuit against the state allowing transgender people to change the sex listing on their driver's licenses, Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Topeka, Kansas.
Kansas’ attorney general wants to keep trans people from intervening in his lawsuit over state IDs
The Republican attorney general in Kansas is working to keep transgender people from intervening of his state-court lawsuit against changing the sex listings on their state driver’s licenses.
 
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April 25, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas.
Kansas’ governor gets to defend birth certificate changes in court, a judge rules
A federal judge is considering Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly’s arguments that a new Kansas law rolling back transgender rights doesn’t bar the state from changing the sex listing on transgender people’s birth certificates.
 
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April 25, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas.
An anti-trans Kansas law doesn’t prevent birth certificate changes, the governor argues
The Democratic governor in Kansas is defending changes in the sex listings on transgender people’s birth certificates in federal court. In a filing this week, Gov.
 
This image from the Kansas Department of Revenue shows a sample driver's license issued by the state's Division of Vehicles, first produced in June 2021. A new Kansas law will prevent transgender people from changing the listing for their sex on the license to match their gender identities. (Kansas Department of Revenue via AP)
Trans people’s rush to alter their Kansas licenses created a ‘safety concern,’ a judge says
A state-court judge has declared that the nearly 200 transgender people in Kansas who rushed in recent weeks to change the sex listings on their driver’s licenses created an immediate “public safety concern.”
 
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new state law that defines male and female in state law so that transgender people can't change their driver's licenses and birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas.
Kansas lawmakers botched the drafting of a new anti-trans law, agency attorney says
A state agency’s lawyer contends that Kansas legislators botched the drafting of a new law for preventing transgender people from changing how their sex is listed on their driver’s licenses.
 
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new state law that defines male and female in state law so that transgender people can't change their driver's licenses and birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas.
Kansas must stop changing trans people’s sex listing on driver’s licenses, judge says
A state-court judge has ordered Kansas to stop allowing transgender people to change the listing for sex on their driver’s licenses.
 
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions during a news conference about a new state law that defines male and female in state law so that transgender people can't change their driver's licenses and birth certificates to reflect their gender identities, Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas.
Kansas attorney general sues to prevent transgender people from changing driver’s licenses
The Republican attorney general in Kansas is asking a state court to block transgender residents from changing their sex on their driver’s licenses.
 
Kansas state Rep. Kristey Williams, R-Augusta, makes a point during a meeting of a legislative committee about an audit on counties' election security policies, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. The audit says counties don't appear to have strong or detailed enough election security policies in place and that the state isn't providing enough guidance. (AP Photo/John Hanna)
Kansas audit questions whether local election security policies are strong enough
A new Kansas audit says county elections security policies don’t appear to be strong or detailed enough and the state doesn’t appear to be giving counties enough guidance.
 
FILE - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly speaks during a rally for teachers and education funding, April 25, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kansas.
Transgender Kansas residents can keep updating their documents despite a new law, governor says
Kansas’ Democratic governor says the state will keep allowing residents to change official documents to reflect their gender identities. Gov.
 
Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach speaks during a news conference during which he declares that a new state law prevents transgender people from changing their birth certificates and driver's licenses to reflect their gender identities, Monday, June 26, 2023, at the Statehouse in Topeka, Kans.
The number of Kansas residents officially changing genders quadrupled this year ahead of a new law
Four times as many Kansans changed their gender on birth certificates and driver’s licenses this year ahead of a new state law that prevents residents from identifying themselves differently than the sex assigned them at birth.
 
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions from reporters during a news conference outside his office May 1, 2023, in Topeka, Kan.
Kansas must undo gender changes for trans people in state records, attorney general says
The conservative Republican attorney general of Kansas says a new Kansas law requires the state to reverse any previous gender changes in its records for trans people’s birth certificates and driver’s licenses while also preventing such changes going forward.
 
FILE- North Dakota House Majority Leader Rep. Chet Pollert, R-Carrington, second from left, gestures toward House Speaker Rep. Kim Koppelman, R-West Fargo, far right, prior to the start of the floor session and votes on whether to override three vetoes by Gov. Doug Burgum, which includes a bill restricting transgender girls from participating in public elementary and secondary school sports, Thursday, April 22, 2021, at the state Capitol in Bismarck, N.D. U.S. states with laws restricting what bathrooms transgender kids can use in public schools are wrestling with how those laws will be enforced. At least 10 states have enacted such laws and transgender, nonbinary and gender-noncomforming people expect states to rely on what they call vigilante enforcement by private individuals. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File0
In some states with laws on transgender bathrooms, officials may not know how they will be enforced
U.S. states with laws restricting what bathrooms transgender kids can use in public schools are wrestling with how those laws will be enforced.
 
FILE - Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach answers questions from reporters during a news conference outside his office May 1, 2023, in Topeka, Kan.
Kansas’ attorney general is moving to block trans people from changing their birth certificates
Kansas’ conservative Republican attorney general is moving to prevent transgender people born in the state from changing their birth certificates to reflect their gender identities.
 
This undated image provided by Jason Musgrave shows Dr. John Forsyth. Dr. John Forsyth, a missing emergency room doctor from Missouri was found dead in Arkansas from an apparent gunshot wound, authorities confirmed Wednesday, May 31, 2023 but they're still investigating what happened in the week since he was last seen. (Jason Musgrave via AP)
What to know about the case of the missing Missouri ER doctor found dead in Arkansas
The case of a Missouri doctor whose body was found in an Arkansas lake more than a week after he was reported missing remains shrouded in mystery.
 
GOP Kansas attorney general launches campaign for governor
Attorney General Derek Schmidt has launched his campaign for Kansas governor. Schmidt’s kickoff Tuesday came after weeks of heightened visibility for the three-term Republican because of the GOP-controlled Legislature’s debates over Democratic Gov.
 
‘Satanist’ ex-soldier sentenced to 2 1/2 years in bomb plot
A former U.S. soldier described by prosecutors as a Satanist has been sentenced to 2 1/2 years in federal prison for distributing information through social media about building a bomb and making napalm.
 
Kansas candidate admitting to revenge porn faces write-in
A veteran Kansas House member says he’ll run a write-in campaign this fall after a narrow primary loss to a 19-year-old candidate who has been disowned by some Democrats over his incendiary and abusive social media posts.
 
Supporters ram coronavirus plan through Kansas Legislature
Supporters have rammed a bipartisan plan through the Republican-controlled Kansas Legislature aimed at giving lawmakers some oversight of Democratic Gov.
 
Top GOP lawmakers move to take control of reopening Kansas
Top Republican legislators have moved aggressively to take control of how Kansas reopens its coronavirus-battered economy from Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly.
 
Kansas lawmakers look to prevent lawsuits over coronavirus
Republican legislators in Kansas are joining a larger national effort to shield doctors, hospitals and businesses from lawsuits stemming from the coronavirus.
 
Kansas rehab worker showed up sick; 19 die at facility
Seven more people have died of the coronavirus at a nursing and rehabilitation home in Kansas City, Kansas, taking the facility’s toll to 19.
 
Kansas governor orders residents to stay home to curb virus
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has issued a statewide order for people to stay at home as part the effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
 
‘Satanist’ Kansas soldier pleads guilty to bomb plot charges
A 24-year-old an Army infantry soldier has pleaded guilty to distributing information through social media about building a bomb and making napalm.
 
Kansas GOP to stymie ban in reversing abortion-rights ruling
Top Kansas Republicans want to head off any push for an abortion ban in the state even as they make overturning a Kansas Supreme Court ruling that protects abortion rights a top priority.
 
Judges sue Kansas lawmakers hoping to boost courts’ funding
Six trial-court judges in Kansas have filed a lawsuit against the state Legislature in hopes of forcing it to increase funding for the court system.
 
Kansas Rep. Watkins pays account after foreclosure lawsuit
Republican Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins has paid what he owed to a homeowners association in Alaska that was seeking to foreclose on his condominium.
 
DA: Kansas judicial panel did not violate open meetings law
A prosecutor says a commission that screens Kansas Supreme Court applicants did not violate the state’s open meetings law in naming three finalists for Democratic Gov.
 