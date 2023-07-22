England has beaten Haiti 1-0 on a retaken penalty from Georgia Stanway in a difficult Women’s World Cup opener for the European champions against a team on debut at the tournament.
Sam Kerr had to go in search of a different game when she was told she could no longer play for her chosen Australian rules team.
Sam Kerr and the Matildas will have more than 80,000 fans in the stadium and much of Australia watching when they start their Women’s World Cup campaign against Ireland.
The Aussie rules Australian Football League, the National Rugby League and soccer’s A-League competitions are all going ahead despite heavy travel restrictions and bans on crowds of more than 500 assembling at outdoor venues amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Captain Siya Kolisi will get a shot at history in his 50th test and Frans Steyn will get a chance to win a second Rugby World Cup title for South Africa.
S’bu Nkosi has replaced injured flyer Cheslin Kolbe in the only change to South Africa’s starting lineup for Sunday’s Rugby World Cup semifinal against Wales.
Adversity isn’t necessarily a bad thing for the Wallabies leading into a Rugby World Cup. Firing fullback Israel Folau sent Rugby Australia into turmoil and deprived the national team of its undisputed star this season.
The head of the international track and field federation says China and Japan are the two most improved countries in athletics over the last six or seven years.
A combined Koreas team reinforced by WNBA center Park Ji-su has reached the women’s basketball final at the Asian Games.
Tottenham forward Son Heung-min is still on target for an Asian Games gold medal that will earn a reprieve from military service after South Korea rallied to beat Uzbekistan 4-3 with a penalty late in extra time.
There’ll be a British man in the Australian Open semifinals for the seventh time in nine years. This time it’ll be Kyle Edmund, not Andy Murray.
Serena Williams has won her record 23rd Grand Slam singles title, and her sister was right there on court to give her a congratulatory hug.
Faf du Plessis reckons he’ll forget about the booing, eventually, and his enduring memories of the Australian tour will be about South Africa’s against-the-odds series win.
Osea Kolinisau didn’t want merely to win Fiji’s first ever Olympic gold medal, he was determined to do it by showing the world how rugby sevens should be played.