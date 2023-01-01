JON GAMBRELL

Jon Gambrell serves as the AP’s Gulf and Iran news director.
FILE - A woman steps through a door that is covered by a mural depicting American hostages and wrongful detainees who are being held abroad, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington. At left is Siamak Namazi, who has been in captivity in Iran since 2015. At right is Jose Angel Pereira, who has been imprisoned in Venezuela since 2017. Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison, identifying three of the prisoners as Siamak Namazi, Emad Shargi, and Morad Tahbaz, to house arrest. The move comes after Tehran has spent months suggesting a prisoner swap with Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Iran transfers 5 Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest in step toward deal for full release
Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest in exchange for billions of dollars frozen in South Korea, U.S. and Iranian officials said Thursday, in a deal that comes after months of heightened tensions between the two countries.
 
Iranian women walk in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023. These days, with uncovered women a common sight on Tehran streets, authorities have begun raiding companies where women employees or customers have been seen without the headscarf, or hijab. Iran's parliament is discussing a law that would increase punishments on uncovered women and the businesses they frequent. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
A year ago, an Iranian woman’s death sparked hijab protests. Now businesses are a new battleground
Iranian authorities have for months done little to enforce the law on women wearing the mandatory headscarf, but now the country’s theocracy is pushing to make businesses the new battleground over the hijab.
 
This satellite photo from Planet Labs PBC shows the Jaw Rehabilitation and Reform Center near Jaw, Bahrain, July 26, 2023. Bahrain prison inmates are taking part in a hunger strike over conditions there, activists and authorities said Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, the latest sign of simmering unrest in the island kingdom a decade after the Arab Spring. (Planet Labs PBC via AP)
Bahrain prison inmates are on hunger strike, the latest sign of simmering unrest in island kingdom
Inmates at a Bahrain prison are on a hunger strike over conditions there. That’s according to comments on Wednesday by activists and authorities.
 
This is a locator map for United Arab Emirates with its capital, Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo)
Texas woman known as the ‘Sassy Trucker’ leaves Dubai after monthslong legal dispute
A Houston woman known online as the “Sassy Trucker” has left the United Arab Emirates after being stranded for months over an altercation at a car rental agency.
 
In this handout photo from the U.S. Navy, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through Atlantic Ocean on July 20, 2023. As thousands of Marines backed by the United States' top fighter jet, warships and other aircraft slowly building up in the Persian Gulf, the U.S. military is considering putting armed personnel on commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, four American officials told The Associated Press on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso/U.S. Navy, via AP)
US military may put armed troops on commercial ships in Strait of Hormuz to stop Iran seizures
The U.S. military is considering putting armed personnel on commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, in what would be an unheard of action aimed at stopping Iran from seizing and harassing civilian vessels.
 
In this photo released Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, by Sepahnews of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, the Guard's troops attend a drill on Abu Musa Island, in the Persian Gulf. Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched a surprise military drill Wednesday on disputed islands in the Persian Gulf, just as the U.S. military increase its presence in the region over recent ship seizures by Tehran. (Sepahnews via AP)
Iran’s Revolutionary Guard runs drill on disputed islands as US military presence in region grows
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has launched a surprise military drill on disputed islands in the Persian Gulf, just as the U.S. military increase its presence in the region over recent ship seizures by Tehran.
 
In this handout photo from the U.S. Navy, the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan travels through Atlantic Ocean on July 20, 2023. Thousands of Marines backed by the United States' top fighter jet, warships and other aircraft are slowly building up in the Persian Gulf. It's a sign that while America's wars in the region may be over, its conflict with Iran over its advancing nuclear program only continues to worsen with no solutions in sight. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Danilo Reynoso/U.S. Navy, via AP)
Analysis: Buildup of American forces in Persian Gulf a new signal of worsening US-Iran conflict
Thousands of Marines backed by advanced U.S. fighter jets and warships are slowly building up a presence in the Persian Gulf.
 
People hold signs as they gather outside the Russian Embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, July 29, 2023, to mark one-year anniversary of the attack on a prison building in Olenivka, eastern Ukraine, that killed dozens of Ukrainian military prisoners. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Officials say Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit over Russia’s war in August
Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit in early August seeking to find a way to start negotiations over Russia’s war on the country.
 
FILE - A Qatar Airways plane prepares to take off at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco Dec 22, 2020. Qatar Airways said Thursday, July 27, 2023, it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small country on the Arabian Peninsula hosting the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Qatar Airways posts a $1.2 billion profit over the last fiscal year when it hosted FIFA World Cup
Qatar Airways says it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small Arabian Peninsula country’s hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
 
This is a locator map for Iran with its capital, Tehran. (AP Photo)
Iran gives ‘detailed answers’ to UN inspectors over 2 sites where manmade uranium particles found
Iran says it gave new details to the U.N. about two sites near Tehran that inspectors say bore traces of manmade uranium.
 
This is a locator map for United Arab Emirates with its capital, Abu Dhabi. (AP Photo)
Legal dispute facing Texan ‘Sassy Trucker’ in Dubai shows the limits of speech in UAE
A Houston woman known online as the “Sassy Trucker” has been stuck in Dubai for weeks after an altercation at a car rental agency.
 
Oman’s new sultan quietly makes his mark as challenges loom
Oman’s new sultan, while quietly making his mark, faces real challenges ahead. Oman has billions in looming loan repayments, including from China, and needs even more money as its youthful population wants jobs and its government cannot afford the cradle-to-grave benefits given in other Gulf Arab na
 
US says Alaska man laundered nearly $1B for Iran through UAE
An Alaska man accused of laundering $1 billion held in South Korea for Iran funneled nearly all the money through the United Arab Emirates.
 
Etihad makes 1st known commercial flight between UAE, Israel
An unmarked Etihad Airways cargo plane has flown aid to help the Palestinians fight the coronavirus pandemic from the capital of the United Arab Emirates into Israel.
 
High-rise tower catches fire in United Arab Emirates
A high-rise tower has caught caught fire in the United Arab Emirates and authorities say it isn’t immediately clear what caused the blaze.
 
F1’s Bahrain Grand Prix to run without fans due to virus
Formula One’s Bahrain Grand Prix will run this month without spectators as the island kingdom fights an outbreak of the new coronavirus.
 
Co-creator defends suspected UAE spying app called ToTok
The co-creator of a video and voice calling app suspected of being a spying tool of the United Arab Emirates defended his work in an interview with The Associated Press.
 
Iran frees Chinese-American scholar for US-held scientist
The U.S. and Iran have conducted a prisoner swap in a rare diplomatic breakthrough amid high tensions between Tehran and Washington.
 
Saudi Aramco seeks record-setting IPO with value up to $1.7T
Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Aramco says it will sell a 1.5% stake in the company as it looks to raise as much as $25.6 billion from the sale.
 
Dubai bets billions that Expo 2020 won’t be a desert mirage
The world’s fair conjures images of great wonders of engineering, like Paris’ Eiffel Tower from the 1889 edition.
 
Russia’s Putin seeks to enhance ties to US-allied UAE
Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting the United Arab Emirates as part of a Mideast tour. Putin’s trip Tuesday aims to strengthen ties between Moscow and this longtime U.S. ally amid tensions in the wider Persian Gulf between Iran and the U.S.
 
Russia’s Putin visits Saudi Arabia on Mideast trip
Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Saudi Arabia on a Mideast trip, his first visit to the kingdom since 2007.
 
Iran says Chinese state oil firm withdraws from $5B deal
Iran’s oil minister says China’s state oil company has pulled out of a $5 billion deal to develop a massive offshore natural gas field, an agreement from which France’s Total SA earlier withdrew.
 
OPEC, allies weigh further oil production cut in December
OPEC and its non-cartel allies are discussing further cuts to oil production and the possibility that Iran could re-enter the global market but say any decision will have to wait for a meeting in December.
 
Satellite photos show burning Iran space center launch pad
Satellite images appear to show the smoldering remains of a rocket at an Iranian space center that was to conduct a U.S.-criticized satellite launch.
 
India’s Modi awarded UAE medal amid Kashmir crackdown
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the United Arab Emirates’ highest civilian honor during a visit to the oil-rich Gulf nation.
 
British singer Joss Stone says she was deported from Iran
British soul singer Joss Stone says she was deported from Iran after arriving as part of a worldwide concert tour.
 
Tensions rise as Iran speeds up enrichment, US sends troops
A spokesman for Iran’s atomic agency says the country will surpass the uranium stockpile limit set by Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in the next 10 days.
 
US says video shows Iran removing mine from stricken tanker
The U.S. military has released a video that it says shows Iran’s Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of two oil tankers targeted near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
 
Trump adviser warns of ‘strong response’ to any Gulf attack
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is warning Iran that any attacks in the Persian Gulf will draw a “very strong response” from the United States.
 