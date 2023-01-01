JON GAMBRELL

Iran has transferred five Iranian-Americans from prison to house arrest in exchange for billions of dollars frozen in South Korea, U.S. and Iranian officials said Thursday, in a deal that comes after months of heightened tensions between the two countries.
Iranian authorities have for months done little to enforce the law on women wearing the mandatory headscarf, but now the country’s theocracy is pushing to make businesses the new battleground over the hijab.
Inmates at a Bahrain prison are on a hunger strike over conditions there. That’s according to comments on Wednesday by activists and authorities.
A Houston woman known online as the “Sassy Trucker” has left the United Arab Emirates after being stranded for months over an altercation at a car rental agency.
The U.S. military is considering putting armed personnel on commercial ships traveling through the Strait of Hormuz, in what would be an unheard of action aimed at stopping Iran from seizing and harassing civilian vessels.
Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard has launched a surprise military drill on disputed islands in the Persian Gulf, just as the U.S. military increase its presence in the region over recent ship seizures by Tehran.
Thousands of Marines backed by advanced U.S. fighter jets and warships are slowly building up a presence in the Persian Gulf.
Saudi Arabia will host a Ukrainian-organized peace summit in early August seeking to find a way to start negotiations over Russia’s war on the country.
Qatar Airways says it earned a profit of $1.2 billion over the last fiscal year, boosted in part by the small Arabian Peninsula country’s hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Iran says it gave new details to the U.N. about two sites near Tehran that inspectors say bore traces of manmade uranium.
Oman’s new sultan, while quietly making his mark, faces real challenges ahead. Oman has billions in looming loan repayments, including from China, and needs even more money as its youthful population wants jobs and its government cannot afford the cradle-to-grave benefits given in other Gulf Arab na
An Alaska man accused of laundering $1 billion held in South Korea for Iran funneled nearly all the money through the United Arab Emirates.
An unmarked Etihad Airways cargo plane has flown aid to help the Palestinians fight the coronavirus pandemic from the capital of the United Arab Emirates into Israel.
A high-rise tower has caught caught fire in the United Arab Emirates and authorities say it isn’t immediately clear what caused the blaze.
Formula One’s Bahrain Grand Prix will run this month without spectators as the island kingdom fights an outbreak of the new coronavirus.
The co-creator of a video and voice calling app suspected of being a spying tool of the United Arab Emirates defended his work in an interview with The Associated Press.
The U.S. and Iran have conducted a prisoner swap in a rare diplomatic breakthrough amid high tensions between Tehran and Washington.
Saudi Arabia’s state-owned oil giant Aramco says it will sell a 1.5% stake in the company as it looks to raise as much as $25.6 billion from the sale.
The world’s fair conjures images of great wonders of engineering, like Paris’ Eiffel Tower from the 1889 edition.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting the United Arab Emirates as part of a Mideast tour. Putin’s trip Tuesday aims to strengthen ties between Moscow and this longtime U.S. ally amid tensions in the wider Persian Gulf between Iran and the U.S.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting Saudi Arabia on a Mideast trip, his first visit to the kingdom since 2007.
Iran’s oil minister says China’s state oil company has pulled out of a $5 billion deal to develop a massive offshore natural gas field, an agreement from which France’s Total SA earlier withdrew.
OPEC and its non-cartel allies are discussing further cuts to oil production and the possibility that Iran could re-enter the global market but say any decision will have to wait for a meeting in December.
Satellite images appear to show the smoldering remains of a rocket at an Iranian space center that was to conduct a U.S.-criticized satellite launch.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has received the United Arab Emirates’ highest civilian honor during a visit to the oil-rich Gulf nation.
British soul singer Joss Stone says she was deported from Iran after arriving as part of a worldwide concert tour.
A spokesman for Iran’s atomic agency says the country will surpass the uranium stockpile limit set by Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in the next 10 days.
The U.S. military has released a video that it says shows Iran’s Revolutionary Guard removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of two oil tankers targeted near the strategic Strait of Hormuz.
U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton is warning Iran that any attacks in the Persian Gulf will draw a “very strong response” from the United States.