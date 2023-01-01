JONATHAN J. COOPER

The Arizona Democratic Party is looking to force the new political party No Labels to disclose its donors or lose its status as a party.
The U.S. House majority is in play next year after an anemic showing by Republicans in the midterm elections and a surprise Supreme Court ruling that will likely bring two new safely Democratic districts.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign says it raised $20 million in the first six weeks after he announced his run for president.
A top Republican election official in Arizona has filed a defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake, who falsely claims she lost the 2022 race for governor because of fraud.
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is taking credit for helping broker legislation that would target executives of failed banks.
Vice President Mike Pence made a swing through Arizona to shore up support from law enforcement and religious voters as the Trump campaign eyes a November matchup with former Vice President Joe Biden.
Gov. Doug Ducey says he’s beginning discussions about how to ease up on the social distancing requirements that have left businesses closed and a record number of workers jobless.
Arizona Doug Ducey has imposed a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. But he says grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open, and restaurants will continue takeout service.
Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly says he’ll vote for Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination for president.
A lawyer for an Arizona elected official charged in three states in an international adoption scheme said prosecutors have miscast his client as a human smuggler.
Millions of Californians lost electricity last week in an unprecedented effort by utilities to prevent their equipment from starting another devastating wildfire.
The Arizona Department of Education took heat from school-choice advocates last week after denying the stepchild of a soldier a state-funded voucher to pay for private-school tuition, and then reversing course.
Arizona Rep. David Stringer has resigned amid an ethics probe of 1983 sex charges and his comments on race and immigration.
Gavin Newsom rocketed to national notoriety in 2004 when as San Francisco mayor he ignored the law and issued marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
Prosecutors say they used online genealogical sites to find a DNA match for a California serial killing suspect.
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hillary Rodham Clinton weighed in on a proposed Oregon constitutional amendment that would require equal rights for women, saying Tuesday “it would be nice to be in the constitution.”