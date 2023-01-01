JONATHAN J. COOPER

Politics reporter based in Phoenix
FILE - People with the group No Labels hold signs during a rally on Capitol Hill in Washington, July 18, 2011. The Arizona Democratic Party is looking to force No Labels to disclose its donors or lose its status as a political party, an escalation of Democrats' efforts to block a group they worry will boost former President Donald Trump's chances of returning to the White House. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Arizona Democrats file complaint against No Labels over donor secrecy
The Arizona Democratic Party is looking to force the new political party No Labels to disclose its donors or lose its status as a party.
 
Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., holding his one-year-old son Matthew, speaks at an Independence Day parade on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 in Phoenix. Schweikert, who won his last election by just 3,200 votes, is now among the top 2024 targets for Democrats, who sense better-than-expected odds of retaking the House majority they lost last year. (AP Photo/Jonathan J. Cooper)
The US House majority is in play next year after a weak GOP midterm showing and recent court ruling
The U.S. House majority is in play next year after an anemic showing by Republicans in the midterm elections and a surprise Supreme Court ruling that will likely bring two new safely Democratic districts.
 
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the July 4th parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)
DeSantis raised $20 million in the 6 weeks since announcing his presidential run, his campaign says
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ campaign says it raised $20 million in the first six weeks after he announced his run for president.
 
FILE - Kari Lake speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. A top Republican election official in Arizona filed a defamation lawsuit on Thursday, June 22, against Lake, who falsely claims she lost the 2022 race for governor because of fraud. (AP Photo/Alex Brando, File)
Arizona Republican election official sues Kari Lake for defamation
A top Republican election official in Arizona has filed a defamation lawsuit against Kari Lake, who falsely claims she lost the 2022 race for governor because of fraud.
 
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., shuttles between the chamber and the whip office as the Senate dashes to wrap up votes on amendments on the big debt ceiling and budget cuts package, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 1, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Sinema cites bill targeting leaders of failed banks after criticism of her Wall Street ties
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is taking credit for helping broker legislation that would target executives of failed banks.
 
Pence brings “tough on crime,” religion push to Arizona
Vice President Mike Pence made a swing through Arizona to shore up support from law enforcement and religious voters as the Trump campaign eyes a November matchup with former Vice President Joe Biden.
 
Arizona governor eyes reopening economy ‘when it’s safe’
Gov. Doug Ducey says he’s beginning discussions about how to ease up on the social distancing requirements that have left businesses closed and a record number of workers jobless.
 
Arizona governor issues stay-at-home order effective Tuesday
Arizona Doug Ducey has imposed a stay-at-home order to slow the spread of the new coronavirus. But he says grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services will remain open, and restaurants will continue takeout service.
 
Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly says he’s backing Biden
Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly says he’ll vote for Joe Biden in the race for the Democratic nomination for president.
 
Lawyer says Arizona official miscast as human smuggler
A lawyer for an Arizona elected official charged in three states in an international adoption scheme said prosecutors have miscast his client as a human smuggler.
 
Do California power shutoffs work? Hard to know, experts say
Millions of Californians lost electricity last week in an unprecedented effort by utilities to prevent their equipment from starting another devastating wildfire.
 
School voucher flap previews coming legislative debate
The Arizona Department of Education took heat from school-choice advocates last week after denying the stepchild of a soldier a state-funded voucher to pay for private-school tuition, and then reversing course.
 
Arizona lawmaker resigns amid probe of 1983 sex charges
Arizona Rep. David Stringer has resigned amid an ethics probe of 1983 sex charges and his comments on race and immigration.
 
California’s new governor made name with gay marriage fight
Gavin Newsom rocketed to national notoriety in 2004 when as San Francisco mayor he ignored the law and issued marriage licenses to same-sex couples.
 
Investigators: DNA from genealogy site caught serial killer
Prosecutors say they used online genealogical sites to find a DNA match for a California serial killing suspect.
 
Clinton: Women’s rights will boost economy
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Hillary Rodham Clinton weighed in on a proposed Oregon constitutional amendment that would require equal rights for women, saying Tuesday “it would be nice to be in the constitution.”
 