JONEL ALECCIA

JoNel is a national reporter covering food and nutrition.
FILE - A notification for sesame is printed under the ingredient list on a bag of hot dog buns in New York, on Dec. 21, 2022. Food manufacturers who deliberately add sesame to their products and include it on the labels are not violating a new federal law, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
Sesame is being newly added to some foods. The FDA says it doesn’t violate an allergy law
Food manufacturers who deliberately add sesame to their products and include it on their labels are not violating a new federal allergy law. That’s according to the U.S.
 
FILE - Ground beef is displayed for sale, April 1, 2017, at a market in Washington. Federal health officials said Tuesday, July 25, 2023, that ground beef contaminated with salmonella has sickened at least 16 people, including six hospitalized, in four Northeastern states. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
Salmonella in ground beef sickens 16, hospitalizing 6, in 4 states, CDC says
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ground beef contaminated with salmonella has sickened at least 16 people in four Northeastern states.
 
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley arrives at the 46th annual Country Music Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on Nov. 1, 2012, in Nashville, Tenn. Presley died Jan. 12, 2023, at age 54. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
How Lisa Marie Presley’s weight-loss surgery contributed to her death
A severe complication from weight-loss surgery done years ago is the reason for Lisa Marie Presley’s death in January at age 54.
 
FILE - A bottle of soda is photographed in Washington Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014. On Thursday, July 13, 2023, the International Agency for Research on Cancer, the cancer research arm of the World Health Organization, deemed aspartame, the world’s most widely used artificial sweetener, to be “possibly carcinogenic” to humans. Separately, a U.N. expert group assessing the same evidence said their guidance regarding safe consumption of the sweetener remained unchanged. (AP Photo/J. David Ake, File)
Soda sweetener aspartame now listed as possible cancer cause. But it’s still considered safe
The World Health Organization’s cancer agency has deemed the artificial sweetener aspartame a “possible” cause of cancer, while a separate group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe.
 
FILE - Baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store in Carmel, Ind. on May 10, 2022. U.S. health officials will start formally tracking infections caused by the rare but potentially deadly germ that sickened babies and triggered a nationwide shortage of infant formula in 2022. A group that advises the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention agreed Thursday, June 29, 2023, to add infections caused by cronobacter to the list of serious conditions reported to the agency. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)
Deadly germ behind infant formula shortage joins CDC watchlist of bad bugs
Federal health officials will start formally tracking infections caused by the rare but potentially deadly germ that sickened babies and triggered a nationwide shortage of infant formula last year.
 
FILE - This Tuesday, April 3, 2018 file photo shows a closeup of a beam scale in New York. High-dose oral versions of the medication in the weight-loss drug Wegovy may work as well as injections at paring pounds and improving health, including hard-to-treat people with diabetes, according to research released Sunday, June 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
No more needles? A daily pill may work as well as Wegovy shots to treat obesity
Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes.
 
Chef Zach Tyndall prepares Good Meat's cultivated chicken at the Eat Just office in Alameda, Calif., Wednesday, June 14, 2023. The Agriculture Department issued final approvals Wednesday, June 21 to California firms Upside Foods and Good Meat to sell the products, known as “lab grown” or “cultivated” meat. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Is it chicken? Here’s how the first bite of ‘cell-cultivated’ meat tastes
AP health reporter JoNel Aleccia taste-tested “cell-cultivated” meat made by two California firms that were the first to get U.S.
 