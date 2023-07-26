Food manufacturers who deliberately add sesame to their products and include it on their labels are not violating a new federal allergy law. That’s according to the U.S.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ground beef contaminated with salmonella has sickened at least 16 people in four Northeastern states.
A severe complication from weight-loss surgery done years ago is the reason for Lisa Marie Presley’s death in January at age 54.
The World Health Organization’s cancer agency has deemed the artificial sweetener aspartame a “possible” cause of cancer, while a separate group looking at the same evidence said it still considers the sugar substitute safe.
Federal health officials will start formally tracking infections caused by the rare but potentially deadly germ that sickened babies and triggered a nationwide shortage of infant formula last year.
Losing significant amounts of weight may soon be as easy as taking a daily pill. New research released Sunday shows high-dose oral versions of the medication in the blockbuster drugs Ozepmic and Wegovy may work as well as the popular injections — even in hard-to-treat people with diabetes.
AP health reporter JoNel Aleccia taste-tested “cell-cultivated” meat made by two California firms that were the first to get U.S.