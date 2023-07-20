President Joe Biden has paid a visit to Philadelphia’s shipyard to make a pitch that unions will be building America’s renewable energy future.
The Biden administration is proposing new guidelines for corporate mergers, taking steps to disclose junk fees charged by landlords and launching a crackdown on price-gouging in the food industry.
The politics of inflation took a sharp turn with a new report showing consumer prices rose at the slowest pace since the early months of Joe Biden’s presidency.
President Joe Biden has rolled out a new set of initiatives to reduce health care costs. The initiatives out Friday include a crackdown on what he calls “junk” insurance plans, new guidance to prevent surprise medical bills and an effort to reduce medical debt tied to credit cards.
What’s ‘Bidenomics’? The president hopes a dubious nation embraces his ideas condensed into the term
President Joe Biden has long struggled to neatly summarize his sprawling economic vision. It’s been hard for voters to digest the mix of infrastructure spending, tax hikes on companies, tax credits for parents, tax breaks for renewable energy, grants to build computer chip factories, insulin price c
An improved U.S. economy has done little so far to improve support for President Joe Biden. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
President Joe Biden had a tough sell Wednesday, trying to convince voters that the U.S. economy is flourishing.
President Joe Biden is ready to take full political ownership of the U.S. economy -- a reflection of the White House belief that inflation is fading, job growth is solid and voters need to know about it.
The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $1.7 billion in grants for buying zero- and low-emission buses.
Infrastructure was a road to nowhere for former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. But President Joe Biden believes that he can use it to drive America to its future after a dozen years of false starts.
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that is intended to boost manufacturing jobs by strengthening U.S. supply chains for advanced batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and semiconductors.
U.S. long-term mortgage rates shot up this week, yet they stayed close to the historic lows that appear to be helping the real estate market.
Despite a decade-plus of economic growth, Americans have slowed the pace at which they’re forming new companies, a trend that risks further widening the gap between the most affluent and everyone else.
The U.S. job market isn’t quite as strong as originally believed. Revised figures showing that the economy had 501,000 fewer total jobs this March than initially reported.
U.S. employers slowed their hiring in July, adding a still-healthy 164,000 jobs to an economy that appears poised to extend its decade-plus expansion.
The number of homes under construction fell 8.7 percent in February, as ground breakings for single-family houses plunged to their lowest level in nearly two years.
U.S. home sales fell 1.2 percent in January to their worst pace in more than three years, as persistent affordability problems have put a harsh chill in the real estate market.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has come up with a theory about how Mexico, by hook or by crook, really is paying for his border wall despite saying a thousand times no.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump promised on Twitter that tariffs would maximize the country’s economic heft and “MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN.”
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking unjustified credit for recent job gains by black Americans even as he defends himself against claims of racism.
Donald Trump applauded the addition of 8,000 jobs to the U.S. and hailed his transition discussions with President Barack Obama in a series of comments that amounted to the most detailed interaction he’s had with journalists since before the election.
Mike Pence bragged about his state having a balanced budget, but that’s not to his credit. Most state constitutions require budgets to be balanced.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Job openings stayed close to a 15-year high in May. It’s a sign that companies are expecting continued economic growth, but the level of advertised jobs hasn’t driven the same kind of increase in actual hiring.