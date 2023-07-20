Associated Press Economics Writer Joshua Boak. (AP Photo/J. David Ake)

President Joe Biden talks with Lasse Petterson, CEO of Great Lakes Dredge and Dock, second from left, as he tours a shipyard in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., left, and Steinar Nerbovik, CEO of Philadelphia Shipyard, Inc., third from right, look on. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Biden visits Philly shipyard as he courts organized labor and pushes green jobs
President Joe Biden has paid a visit to Philadelphia’s shipyard to make a pitch that unions will be building America’s renewable energy future.
 
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting of his Competition Council in the State Dining Room of the White House, Tuesday, July 19, 2023 in Washington, as Lael Brainard, director of the National Economic Council, listens. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Biden’s White House is taking on corporate mergers, landlord junk fees and food prices
The Biden administration is proposing new guidelines for corporate mergers, taking steps to disclose junk fees charged by landlords and launching a crackdown on price-gouging in the food industry.
 
President Joe Biden speaks to the media before boarding Air Force One in Vilnius, Lithuania, Wednesday, July 12, 2023. Biden was attending the NATO Summit and is heading to Helsinki, Finland. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Inflation drops to 3% and Biden hopes to turn a weakness with voters into a strength
The politics of inflation took a sharp turn with a new report showing consumer prices rose at the slowest pace since the early months of Joe Biden’s presidency.
 
President Joe Biden speaks about lowering health care costs, Friday, July 7, 2023, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Biden takes aim at ‘junk’ insurance, vowing to save money for consumers being played as ‘suckers’
President Joe Biden has rolled out a new set of initiatives to reduce health care costs. The initiatives out Friday include a crackdown on what he calls “junk” insurance plans, new guidance to prevent surprise medical bills and an effort to reduce medical debt tied to credit cards.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Old Post Office in Chicago. Biden has long struggled to neatly summarize his sprawling economic vision. On Wednesday, the president gave a speech on “Bidenomics” in the hopes that the term will lodge in voters’ brains ahead of the 2024 elections. But what is Bidenomics? Let’s just say the White House definition is different from the Republican one — evidence that catchphrases can be double-edged. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
What’s ‘Bidenomics’? The president hopes a dubious nation embraces his ideas condensed into the term
President Joe Biden has long struggled to neatly summarize his sprawling economic vision. It’s been hard for voters to digest the mix of infrastructure spending, tax hikes on companies, tax credits for parents, tax breaks for renewable energy, grants to build computer chip factories, insulin price c
 
41% of US adults approve of Biden. Here’s what a new poll tells us about the president
An improved U.S. economy has done little so far to improve support for President Joe Biden. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
 
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at the Old Post Office in Chicago. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President touts ‘Bidenomics’ though new poll shows just 34% approve his handling of the economy
President Joe Biden had a tough sell Wednesday, trying to convince voters that the U.S. economy is flourishing.
 
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting with his "Investing in America Cabinet," in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, May 5, 2023, in Washington. Biden is ready to take full political ownership of the U.S. economy -- a reflection of the White House belief that inflation is fading, job growth is solid and voters need to know about it. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
Biden is eager to run on the economy — ‘Bidenomics’ — but voters have their doubts
President Joe Biden is ready to take full political ownership of the U.S. economy -- a reflection of the White House belief that inflation is fading, job growth is solid and voters need to know about it.
 
FILE - A Lion electric school bus is seen on display in Austin, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023. The Transportation Department is awarding almost $1.7 billion in grants for buying zero and low emission buses, with the money going to transit projects in 46 states and territories. The grants will enable transit agencies and state and local governments to buy 1,700 U.S.-built buses, nearly half of which will have zero carbon emissions. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
The US government is awarding $1.7 billion to buy electric and low-emission buses
The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding $1.7 billion in grants for buying zero- and low-emission buses.
 
Analysis: Bumpy road ahead for Biden’s infrastructure plan
Infrastructure was a road to nowhere for former Presidents Donald Trump and Barack Obama. But President Joe Biden believes that he can use it to drive America to its future after a dozen years of false starts.
 
Biden orders a review of US supply chains for vital goods
President Joe Biden has signed an executive order that is intended to boost manufacturing jobs by strengthening U.S. supply chains for advanced batteries, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals and semiconductors.
 
Average 30-year mortgage rate rose to 3.73%
U.S. long-term mortgage rates shot up this week, yet they stayed close to the historic lows that appear to be helping the real estate market.
 
A slowdown in US business formation poses a risk to economy
Despite a decade-plus of economic growth, Americans have slowed the pace at which they’re forming new companies, a trend that risks further widening the gap between the most affluent and everyone else.
 
US has 501,000 fewer jobs than first reported
The U.S. job market isn’t quite as strong as originally believed. Revised figures showing that the economy had 501,000 fewer total jobs this March than initially reported.
 
July US jobs report shows solid gains amid trade frictions
U.S. employers slowed their hiring in July, adding a still-healthy 164,000 jobs to an economy that appears poised to extend its decade-plus expansion.
 
US housing starts slumped 8.7 percent in February
The number of homes under construction fell 8.7 percent in February, as ground breakings for single-family houses plunged to their lowest level in nearly two years.
 
US home sales tumbled 1.2 percent in January
U.S. home sales fell 1.2 percent in January to their worst pace in more than three years, as persistent affordability problems have put a harsh chill in the real estate market.
 
AP FACT CHECK: Trump’s theory about Mexico, trade, that wall
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has come up with a theory about how Mexico, by hook or by crook, really is paying for his border wall despite saying a thousand times no.
 
AP FACT CHECK: Economists say Trump off on tariffs’ impact
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump promised on Twitter that tariffs would maximize the country’s economic heft and “MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN.”
 
AP FACT CHECK: Trump overstates his role in black job gains
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is taking unjustified credit for recent job gains by black Americans even as he defends himself against claims of racism.
 
Trump holds Q&A, discussing jobs, Russia, Israel
Donald Trump applauded the addition of 8,000 jobs to the U.S. and hailed his transition discussions with President Barack Obama in a series of comments that amounted to the most detailed interaction he’s had with journalists since before the election.
 
AP FACT CHECK: Claims in the VP debate
Mike Pence bragged about his state having a balanced budget, but that’s not to his credit. Most state constitutions require budgets to be balanced.
 
US job openings stay high, but actual hiring falters in May
WASHINGTON (AP) — Job openings stayed close to a 15-year high in May. It’s a sign that companies are expecting continued economic growth, but the level of advertised jobs hasn’t driven the same kind of increase in actual hiring.
 