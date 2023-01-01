JOSH DUBOW

Josh is an NFL writer who covers Raiders and 49ers
Raiders sign DE Maxx Crosby to extension
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year extension worth about $95 million in the first major personnel move made by the new regime of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
 
Joe Staley thankful to be back in playoffs with 49ers
Joe Staley was moved to tears as he ran off the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ division-clinching win in Seattle to end the regular season.
 
49ers dominant D prepares for challenge of Lamar Jackson
With heavy pressure off the edge and lockdown coverage in the secondary, the San Francisco 49ers dominant defense forced Aaron Rodgers into the least efficient game of his career.
 
Jameis Winston keeps piling up TDs, INTs for Bucs
It’s been an all or nothing kind of year so far for Jameis Winston. Tampa Bay’s quarterback has thrown 20 interceptions and 22 touchdowns so far this season, joining Cleveland’s Brian Sipe in 1979 as the only quarterbacks to reach the 20-20 club in the first 11 games.
 
Late Carr rally, defensive stop put Raiders in playoff hunt
The Oakland Raiders’ success this season has been built mostly by an efficient offense that has offset a sometimes suspect defense.
 
Holani’s 4 TDs lead No. 21 Boise St. past San Jose St. 52-42
George Holani ran for 126 yards and four touchdowns and No. 21 Boise State bounced back from its first loss of the season by beating San Jose State 52-42.
 
A look at the NFL in the 1960s
A look at the NFL in the 1960s
 
Kings hope to take next step to playoffs in upcoming season
The Kings’ winningest season in 13 years only whetted the appetite in Sacramento. Nothing short of ending the NBA’s longest active playoff drought will be enough to consider the upcoming season a success for the Kings.
 
Chiefs, Raiders missing big-play WRs heading into matchup
When AFC West rivals Kansas City and Oakland meet both teams will be without the receivers they thought would be major parts of their offense.
 
Brown’s release adds more intrigue to Broncos-Raiders opener
There will be plenty of intrigue for the season opener between Denver and Oakland after the Broncos changed coaches, systems and quarterback while the Raiders overhauled their roster.
 
Undrafted players making big impression on Raiders
After winning just four games last season and holding four picks in the top two rounds of the NFL draft, the Oakland Raiders figured to have plenty of opportunities for rookies to contribute.
 
49ers rookie receivers show flashes in exhibition opener
Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd showed flashes in the exhibition opener of the ability that led the San Francisco 49ers to take the two receivers on the second day of this year’s NFL draft.
 
Raiders receiver Antonio Brown loses grievance over helmet
Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has lost his grievance with the NFL over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play.
 
Steady Eddie: Healthy Vlasic helps Sharks reach Game 7
Shutdown defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s return after missing two-plus games with an injury has been a major factor in helping the San Jose Sharks get back into their first-round series against Vegas.
 
Chicago’s Matt Nagy picked by AP writers top coach in 2018
Chicago first-year coach Matt Nagy has been picked by a panel of AP football writers as having done the best coaching job in 2018.
 
Boswell’s missed FG sends Steelers to 24-21 loss to Raiders
A Pittsburgh Steelers team that kept finding ways to win during a six-game winning streak now has fallen short at the end for a third straight game.
 
Shanahan glad to be with 49ers instead of dad’s old team
When Kyle Shanahan was up for a head coaching job in the NFL two offseasons ago, he had one of his interviews in a very familiar place.
 
Sherman-Rodgers matchup highlights 49ers vs. Packers
Richard Sherman likes to send Aaron Rodgers a text message whenever the Packers quarterback pulls off one of his spectacular plays.
 
Raiders rally past Browns 45-42 in OT for 1st win for Gruden
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr threw four TD passes and a game-tying 2-point conversion with 30 seconds left in regulation to set up Matt McGrane’s 29-yard field goal in overtime that gave the Oakland Raiders their first win since Jon Gruden’s return as coach, 45-42 over the Cleveland Browns on S
 
Raiders still waiting on Khalil Mack’s arrival in camp
Jon Gruden targeted Paul Guenther as his defensive coordinator in his return to Oakland even before he got the Raiders job, believing his aggressive defensive scheme was just what the team needed to reverse years of bad play.
 
Raiders hope change in D coordinators provides needed spark
Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio decided to fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. this week and replace him with assistant John Pagano after becoming tired of watching his defense fail to generate turnovers, get off the field on third downs and limit big plays.
 
No. 6 Oregon wins another nail-biter, 75-73 over Stanford
Jordan Bell scored on a put-back with 14 seconds left to give No. 6 Oregon its second straight nail-biting victory in a rare Bay Area sweep as the Ducks beat Stanford 75-73.
 
Niners QB Kaepernick refuses to stand for anthem in protest
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is refusing to stand for the national anthem before games because he believes the United States oppresses African Americans and other minorities.
 
Cal looks forward to home game vs. Colorado
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Giving up five fourth-quarter touchdowns, squandering an 18-point lead and losing on a last-second desperation heave could leave a long-term hangover for many teams.
 