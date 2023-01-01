JOSH DUBOW

The Las Vegas Raiders have signed star defensive end Maxx Crosby to a four-year extension worth about $95 million in the first major personnel move made by the new regime of coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler.
Joe Staley was moved to tears as he ran off the field during the San Francisco 49ers’ division-clinching win in Seattle to end the regular season.
With heavy pressure off the edge and lockdown coverage in the secondary, the San Francisco 49ers dominant defense forced Aaron Rodgers into the least efficient game of his career.
It’s been an all or nothing kind of year so far for Jameis Winston. Tampa Bay’s quarterback has thrown 20 interceptions and 22 touchdowns so far this season, joining Cleveland’s Brian Sipe in 1979 as the only quarterbacks to reach the 20-20 club in the first 11 games.
The Oakland Raiders’ success this season has been built mostly by an efficient offense that has offset a sometimes suspect defense.
George Holani ran for 126 yards and four touchdowns and No. 21 Boise State bounced back from its first loss of the season by beating San Jose State 52-42.
The Kings’ winningest season in 13 years only whetted the appetite in Sacramento. Nothing short of ending the NBA’s longest active playoff drought will be enough to consider the upcoming season a success for the Kings.
When AFC West rivals Kansas City and Oakland meet both teams will be without the receivers they thought would be major parts of their offense.
There will be plenty of intrigue for the season opener between Denver and Oakland after the Broncos changed coaches, systems and quarterback while the Raiders overhauled their roster.
After winning just four games last season and holding four picks in the top two rounds of the NFL draft, the Oakland Raiders figured to have plenty of opportunities for rookies to contribute.
Deebo Samuel and Jalen Hurd showed flashes in the exhibition opener of the ability that led the San Francisco 49ers to take the two receivers on the second day of this year’s NFL draft.
Oakland Raiders receiver Antonio Brown has lost his grievance with the NFL over his use of an old helmet that is no longer certified as safe to use for practice or play.
Shutdown defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s return after missing two-plus games with an injury has been a major factor in helping the San Jose Sharks get back into their first-round series against Vegas.
Chicago first-year coach Matt Nagy has been picked by a panel of AP football writers as having done the best coaching job in 2018.
A Pittsburgh Steelers team that kept finding ways to win during a six-game winning streak now has fallen short at the end for a third straight game.
When Kyle Shanahan was up for a head coaching job in the NFL two offseasons ago, he had one of his interviews in a very familiar place.
Richard Sherman likes to send Aaron Rodgers a text message whenever the Packers quarterback pulls off one of his spectacular plays.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Derek Carr threw four TD passes and a game-tying 2-point conversion with 30 seconds left in regulation to set up Matt McGrane’s 29-yard field goal in overtime that gave the Oakland Raiders their first win since Jon Gruden’s return as coach, 45-42 over the Cleveland Browns on S
Jon Gruden targeted Paul Guenther as his defensive coordinator in his return to Oakland even before he got the Raiders job, believing his aggressive defensive scheme was just what the team needed to reverse years of bad play.
Oakland Raiders coach Jack Del Rio decided to fire defensive coordinator Ken Norton Jr. this week and replace him with assistant John Pagano after becoming tired of watching his defense fail to generate turnovers, get off the field on third downs and limit big plays.
Jordan Bell scored on a put-back with 14 seconds left to give No. 6 Oregon its second straight nail-biting victory in a rare Bay Area sweep as the Ducks beat Stanford 75-73.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is refusing to stand for the national anthem before games because he believes the United States oppresses African Americans and other minorities.
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Giving up five fourth-quarter touchdowns, squandering an 18-point lead and losing on a last-second desperation heave could leave a long-term hangover for many teams.