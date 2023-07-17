Fewer shipping container deliveries this spring slowed railroad CSX’s second-quarter profit and offset a sharp increase in shipments of automobiles.
Union Pacific will renew its push for one-person train crews later this summer when the railroad tests out the idea of having a conductor in a truck respond to problems on trains in Nebraska and Colorado.
The union that represents locomotive engineers says a coal train derailment in Virginia is renewing questions about Norfolk Southern’s safety practices.
A company involved in meat processing has agreed to reform its hiring practices after investigators found it was illegally employing teenagers.
The company that wants to mine for critical minerals in southeast Nebraska has signed a deal with Stellantis, giving the automaker access to the rare earth elements used to produce high-powered magnets needed for its electric vehicles.
Norfolk Southern says the owner of the rail car that caused the fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash.
Billionaire Warren Buffett’s company keeps buying shares of Occidental Petroleum, and Berkshire Hathaway now controls more than 25% of the oil producer.
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
CSX and CPKC railroads announced a deal Wednesday that will allow them to beef up a little-used connection between their two networks in the southeastern United States to handle a significant amount of freight.
Spurred on by train derailments, some states crisscrossed by busy freight railroads aren’t waiting for federal action to improve safety.
A union official says freight railcar inspections are happening less often and are not as thorough as before due to regulatory loopholes, time constraints and staff cuts.
Officials say firefighters who responded to February’s fiery train derailment in Ohio struggled to immediately identify the hazardous chemicals the train was hauling due to poor communication from the railroad.
The biggest U.S. freight railroads appear ready to renew their push to reduce their crews to one person from the current two-man operation used at major railroads now.
More than 100,000 acres of farmland in Nebraska and Wyoming remain dry after an irrigation tunnel collapsed last month, and it’s not clear when the tunnel will resume handling water.
After this spring’s massive flooding along the Missouri River, many want to blame the agency that manages the river’s dams for making the disaster worse, but it may not be that simple.
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. says its third-quarter profit fell 43 percent because of a $1.4 billion insurance underwriting loss from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and earthquakes in Mexico.
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The former Berkshire Hathaway executive who earned praise from Warren Buffett while leading NetJets for four years is joining a private equity firm that invests in hotels.