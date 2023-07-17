JOSH FUNK

Josh covers railroads & Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway
File - A CSX freight train passes through Homestead, Pa., Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. CSX earnings are reported on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
CSX’s second-quarter profit declined as the railroad delivered fewer imported goods
Fewer shipping container deliveries this spring slowed railroad CSX’s second-quarter profit and offset a sharp increase in shipments of automobiles.
 
FILE - A maintenance worker walks on the side of a locomotive in the Union Pacific Railroad fueling yard in north Denver, Oct. 18, 2006. Union Pacific will renew its push for one-person train crews later this summer when the railroad tests out the idea of having a conductor in a truck respond to problems on trains in Nebraska and Colorado. UP's Jason Pinder confirmed the pilot program Monday, July 17, 2023, when he testified against a proposed Kansas rule that would require two-person crews. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Union Pacific railroad to renew push for 1-person crews by testing conductors in trucks
Union Pacific will renew its push for one-person train crews later this summer when the railroad tests out the idea of having a conductor in a truck respond to problems on trains in Nebraska and Colorado.
 
FILE - Cleanup continues on Feb. 24, 2023, at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3 in East Palestine, Ohio. The union that represents locomotive engineers says a coal train derailment in Virginia Thursday, July 6, is renewing questions about Norfolk Southern's safety practices. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)
Rail union says Virginia derailment renews questions about Norfolk Southern’s safety practices
The union that represents locomotive engineers says a coal train derailment in Virginia is renewing questions about Norfolk Southern’s safety practices.
 
Meat processor agrees to reform hiring after two teens were found at a Minnesota plant
A company involved in meat processing has agreed to reform its hiring practices after investigators found it was illegally employing teenagers.
 
FILE - NioCorp Chief Operating Officer Scott Honan tells a group of investors during a tour of the site on Oct. 6, 2021, about the plans for a proposed mine near Elk Creek in southeast Nebraska. The company that wants to build a mine in southeast Nebraska has signed a deal with a major automaker to sell the rare earth elements it hopes to produce to help Stellantis make more electric vehicles. NioCorp announced the tentative deal Thursday, July 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Josh Funk, File)
Carmaker Stellantis signs deal with firm seeking to mine in Nebraska for rare earths needed in EVs
The company that wants to mine for critical minerals in southeast Nebraska has signed a deal with Stellantis, giving the automaker access to the rare earth elements used to produce high-powered magnets needed for its electric vehicles.
 
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. Norfolk Southern says the owner of the rail car that caused the fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash, and the railroad wants to make sure that company and the owners of the other cars involved pay their fair share of the costs. The railroad filed a complaint Friday, June 30, against all the car owners and shippers responsible for the hazardous chemicals that spilled in the derailment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Norfolk Southern says other companies should share blame in fiery Ohio derailment
Norfolk Southern says the owner of the rail car that caused the fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash.
 
FILE - Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett smiles during an interview in Omaha, Neb., May 7, 2018. Buffett's company keeps buying shares of Occidental Petroleum, and Berkshire Hathaway now controls more than 25% of the oil producer. A new filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission Wednesday, June 28, 2023, shows Berkshire bought another 2.1 million Occidental shares this week worth $123 million. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Warren Buffett’s firm buys more Occidental Petroleum and now owns more than 25% of the oil producer
Billionaire Warren Buffett’s company keeps buying shares of Occidental Petroleum, and Berkshire Hathaway now controls more than 25% of the oil producer.
 
Norfolk Southern Railroad ceo Alan Shaw speaks during an interview Wednesday, June 21, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Safety concerns dominate Norfolk Southern railroad CEO’s job since Ohio derailment
Norfolk Southern’s CEO has spoken often of safety and better service since he took the job over a year ago, but it’s safety that has dominated discussions after one of his trains derailed and caught fire in February in Ohio.
 
FILE - Canadian Pacific trains sit at the main CP Rail train yard in Toronto, March 21, 2022. CSX and CPKC railroads announced a deal Wednesday, June 28, 2023, that will allow them to beef up a little-used connection between their two networks in the southeastern United States to handle a significant amount of freight. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
Railroads CSX and CPKC will invest in connecting their networks to increase traffic in Southeast
CSX and CPKC railroads announced a deal Wednesday that will allow them to beef up a little-used connection between their two networks in the southeastern United States to handle a significant amount of freight.
 
Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., Saturday, June 17, 2023. Spurred on by train derailments, some states with busy criss-crossing freight railroads are pursuing their own safety remedies rather than wait for federal action amid industry opposition and questions about whether they even have authority to make the changes. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
States clamp down on freight trains, fearing derailments and federal gridlock
Spurred on by train derailments, some states crisscrossed by busy freight railroads aren’t waiting for federal action to improve safety.
 
East Palestine, Ohio resident Eric Cozza attends the National Transportation Safety Board investigative hearing at the East Palestine High School in East Palestine, Ohio, Thursday, June 22, 2023. The hearing is being held to investigate the Feb. 3, 2023, Norfolk Southern Railway train derailment and subsequent hazardous material release and fires. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Union official says safety of railroads has been compromised by job cuts and time constraints
A union official says freight railcar inspections are happening less often and are not as thorough as before due to regulatory loopholes, time constraints and staff cuts.
 
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. The Pipelines and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration proposed a new rule Wednesday, June 21, that would require all railroads to quickly provide the details of everything aboard their trains electronically to every emergency responder within 10 miles of a derailment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Response to fiery Ohio derailment frustrated by poor communication and incomplete information
Officials say firefighters who responded to February’s fiery train derailment in Ohio struggled to immediately identify the hazardous chemicals the train was hauling due to poor communication from the railroad.
 
Railroads to renew push for one-man crews in contract talks
The biggest U.S. freight railroads appear ready to renew their push to reduce their crews to one person from the current two-man operation used at major railroads now.
 
Unclear when irrigation tunnel will be fixed after collapse
More than 100,000 acres of farmland in Nebraska and Wyoming remain dry after an irrigation tunnel collapsed last month, and it’s not clear when the tunnel will resume handling water.
 
Flooding prompts criticism of way Missouri River dams run
After this spring’s massive flooding along the Missouri River, many want to blame the agency that manages the river’s dams for making the disaster worse, but it may not be that simple.
 
Insurance loss from disasters cuts profits at Buffett’s firm
Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. says its third-quarter profit fell 43 percent because of a $1.4 billion insurance underwriting loss from Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria and earthquakes in Mexico.
 
Former NetJets executive joining private equity firm
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The former Berkshire Hathaway executive who earned praise from Warren Buffett while leading NetJets for four years is joining a private equity firm that invests in hotels.
 