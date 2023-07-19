JOSHUA GOODMAN

Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

FILE - In this image from video provided by C-SPAN, Louis Milione, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration's principal deputy administrator, speaks during a hearing held by the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health in Washington on Dec. 2, 2021. Milione, the DEA’s second-in-command, quietly resigned in 2023, amid reporting by The Associated Press that he previously consulted for a pharmaceutical distributor sanctioned for a deluge of suspicious painkiller shipments and did similar work for the drugmaker that became the face of the opioid epidemic: Purdue Pharma. (C-SPAN via AP, File)
Revolving Door: DEA’s No.2 quits amid reports of previous consulting work for Big Pharma
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s second-in-command has quietly stepped down amid reporting by The Associated Press that he previously consulted for a pharmaceutical distributor sanctioned for a deluge of suspicious painkiller shipments and did similar work for the drugmaker that became the
 
FILE - Former Venezuelan military spy chief, retired Maj. Gen. Hugo Carvajal, walks out of prison in Estremera on the outskirts of Madrid, Spain on Sept. 15, 2019. Carvajal, wanted on charges of drug trafficking by the United States, is on his way from Spain to the New York on extradition orders, an official with knowledge of the case and his lawyer said Wednesday July 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)
Ex-Venezuelan spy chief is extradited from Spain to US on drug trafficking charges
A former Venezuelan spymaster close to the country’s late leader Hugo Chávez has been extradited to New York from Spain to face decade-old drug trafficking charges.
 
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2012 file photo, police patrol a coca field as hired farmers uproot coca shrubs as part of a manual eradication campaign of illegal crops in San Miguel on Colombia's southern border with Ecuador. The U.S. State Department confirmed on July 13, 2023 that the Biden administration has suspended satellite monitoring of coca crops in Colombia. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara, File)
Biden administration suspends satellite monitoring of Colombian coca crops as cocaine surges
The Biden administration has quietly suspended satellite monitoring of coca crops in Colombia amid a surge of cocaine flowing into the U.S. from South America.
 
Online exchange blocked in Venezuela ahead of health bonuses
A currency exchange website appears to have been blocked in Venezuela as the online platform prepares to launch a U.S.
 
AT&T quits Venezuela as US sanctions force it to defy Maduro
AT&T has decided to immediately abandon Venezuela’s pay TV market as U.S. sanctions prohibit its DirecTV platform from broadcasting channels that it is required to carry by the socialist administration of Nicolas Maduro.
 
Trump sending aid mission to Bolivia ahead of election
The Trump administration is sending an assessment team to Bolivia this week to discuss possible resumption of foreign aid to the Andean nation following the ouster of leftist leader Evo Morales.
 
AP Exclusive: Trump ally may have broken Venezuela sanctions
Two senior U.S. officials say the founder of security firm Blackwater has been referred to the U.S. Treasury for possible sanctions violations for a recent trip to Venezuela.
 
Blackwater founder Prince visited Venezuela’s sanctioned VP
The Associated Press has learned that the founder of controversial security firm formerly known as Blackwater traveled to Caracas last month for a secret meeting with Venezuela’s vice president.
 
New evidence links Colombia army chief to civilian slayings
New evidence has emerged linking the embattled head of Colombia’s army to the alleged cover-up of civilian killings more than a decade ago.
 
Maduro foe claims Venezuela presidency amid protests
Venezuela’s crisis is quickly escalating as an opposition leader backed by the Trump administration has declared himself interim president in a direct challenge to embattled socialist Nicolas Maduro.
 
APNewsBreak: Feds say ‘star’ DEA agent abroad stole millions
A U.S. federal narcotics agent known for his expensive tastes and high-profile drug seizures has been implicated in a multimillion-dollar money-laundering conspiracy that involved the very cartel criminals he was charged with fighting in Colombia.
 
Ex head of DEA post in Colombia cleared in misconduct probe
The former head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s office in Colombia has been cleared of wrongdoing following a probe of misconduct allegations, including accusations he used government resources to hire prostitutes.
 
Pablo Escobar’s widow describes forced abortion in new book
The widow of Pablo Escobar fell madly in love as a preteen with the man who would rise to be a ruthless drug lord, but she says in a new book she felt raped when he forced her to have an abortion at age 14.
 
Colombia city alarmed at slayings of 3 foreigners
The killing of three foreigners the past two weeks in Medellin is causing alarm in Colombia’s second-largest city as it struggles to leave behind its reputation as the one-time murder capital of the world.
 
American tourist killed in botched robbery in Colombia
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — An American tourist was shot to death during an apparent robbery attempt after leaving his hotel in a wealthy enclave of Medellin, Colombian authorities said Saturday.
 