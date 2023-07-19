JOSHUA GOODMAN

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s second-in-command has quietly stepped down amid reporting by The Associated Press that he previously consulted for a pharmaceutical distributor sanctioned for a deluge of suspicious painkiller shipments and did similar work for the drugmaker that became the
A former Venezuelan spymaster close to the country’s late leader Hugo Chávez has been extradited to New York from Spain to face decade-old drug trafficking charges.
The Biden administration has quietly suspended satellite monitoring of coca crops in Colombia amid a surge of cocaine flowing into the U.S. from South America.
A currency exchange website appears to have been blocked in Venezuela as the online platform prepares to launch a U.S.
AT&T has decided to immediately abandon Venezuela’s pay TV market as U.S. sanctions prohibit its DirecTV platform from broadcasting channels that it is required to carry by the socialist administration of Nicolas Maduro.
The Trump administration is sending an assessment team to Bolivia this week to discuss possible resumption of foreign aid to the Andean nation following the ouster of leftist leader Evo Morales.
Two senior U.S. officials say the founder of security firm Blackwater has been referred to the U.S. Treasury for possible sanctions violations for a recent trip to Venezuela.
The Associated Press has learned that the founder of controversial security firm formerly known as Blackwater traveled to Caracas last month for a secret meeting with Venezuela’s vice president.
New evidence has emerged linking the embattled head of Colombia’s army to the alleged cover-up of civilian killings more than a decade ago.
Venezuela’s crisis is quickly escalating as an opposition leader backed by the Trump administration has declared himself interim president in a direct challenge to embattled socialist Nicolas Maduro.
A U.S. federal narcotics agent known for his expensive tastes and high-profile drug seizures has been implicated in a multimillion-dollar money-laundering conspiracy that involved the very cartel criminals he was charged with fighting in Colombia.
The former head of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s office in Colombia has been cleared of wrongdoing following a probe of misconduct allegations, including accusations he used government resources to hire prostitutes.
The widow of Pablo Escobar fell madly in love as a preteen with the man who would rise to be a ruthless drug lord, but she says in a new book she felt raped when he forced her to have an abortion at age 14.
The killing of three foreigners the past two weeks in Medellin is causing alarm in Colombia’s second-largest city as it struggles to leave behind its reputation as the one-time murder capital of the world.
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — An American tourist was shot to death during an apparent robbery attempt after leaving his hotel in a wealthy enclave of Medellin, Colombian authorities said Saturday.