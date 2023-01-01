Julia Rubin

For a quarter of a century, the Great Backyard Bird Count has been growing globally and is providing scientists with data on bird populations.
“The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)
Stories of high-born girls confined to castles, forced to marry young, and pressured to have sons or die trying are the stuff of dark fantasy these days on HBO.
Mikhail Gorbachev has been buried at a Moscow cemetery where he’s once again next to his wife Raisa.
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — LeighAnn Ferrara is transforming her small suburban yard from grass bordered by a few shrubs into an anti-lawn — a patchwork of flower beds, vegetables and fruit trees.
“Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals” by Laurie Zaleski (St. Martin’s Press)
As its title promises, Laurie Zaleski’s memoir about how she came to found and run a large animal rescue farm in southern New Jersey is funny.
“The Guide,” by Peter Heller (Alfred A. Knopf)
In his new mystery, author Peter Heller pulls off a rare balancing act once again: He gives us fast-paced action and intrigue, interspersed with closely observed, reflective nature writing.
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cumella, dressed in 1920s garb, laid his old Victrola record player down among the tombstones and turned to the small tour group assembled under the towering trees at Woodlawn Cemetery.
The new season of spring shows has begun, and viewership is way up by all accounts.
We’re not talking about screens, which we’ve all been glued to during the pandemic.
