Julia Rubin

Editor/writer for Lifestyles, international news.
This image provided by Macaulay Library/Cornell Lab of Ornithology shows two girls watching birds through a window with binoculars, bird lists and cameras in Elm Grove, Louisiana, during the Great Backyard Bird Count in February 2022. About 385,000 people from 192 countries took part in the 2022 count, and their results have been used by scientists to study bird populations worldwide. (Emily Tubbs/Macaulay Library/Cornell Lab of Ornithology via AP)
At 25, Backyard Bird Count shows power of citizen science
For a quarter of a century, the Great Backyard Bird Count has been growing globally and is providing scientists with data on bird populations.
 
This cover image released by Knopf shows "The Marriage Portrait" by Maggie O'Farrell. (Knopf via AP)
Review: Reimagining the fate of a doomed Renaissance duchess
“The Marriage Portrait,” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)

Stories of high-born girls confined to castles, forced to marry young, and pressured to have sons or die trying are the stuff of dark fantasy these days on HBO.
 
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail S. Gorbachev (l) and his wife Raisa wave to well wishers when strolling through market place in downtown Stuttgart, Wednesday, June 14, 1989. In background is the New Castle where Gorbachev had talks with representatives of West German state Baden-Wurttemberg. When Mikhail Gorbachev is buried Saturday at Moscow's Novodevichy Cemetery, he will once again be next to his wife, Raisa, with whom he shared the world stage in a visibly close and loving marriage that was unprecedented for a Soviet leader. Gorbachev's very public devotion to his family broke the stuffy mold of previous Soviet leaders, just as his openness to political reform did. (AP Photo/Arne Dedert, File)
Gorbachev’s marriage, like his politics, broke the mold
Mikhail Gorbachev has been buried at a Moscow cemetery where he’s once again next to his wife Raisa.
 
This 2021 image provided by LeighAnn Ferrara shows Ferrara's young son as he watches a rabbit on a grassy patch of his White Plains, N.Y., yard, which is surrounded by planting beds of flowers, vegetables and trees. Many people are converting parts of their grass lawns into more diverse plantings. (LeighAnn Ferrara via AP
America’s love affair with the lawn is getting messy
WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (AP) — LeighAnn Ferrara is transforming her small suburban yard from grass bordered by a few shrubs into an anti-lawn — a patchwork of flower beds, vegetables and fruit trees.
 
This cover image released by St. Martin's Press shows "Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals" by Laurie Zaleski. (St. Martin's Press via AP)
Review: ‘Funny Farm’ a warm memoir of rescue in many forms
“Funny Farm: My Unexpected Life with 600 Rescue Animals” by Laurie Zaleski (St. Martin’s Press)

As its title promises, Laurie Zaleski’s memoir about how she came to found and run a large animal rescue farm in southern New Jersey is funny.
 
This cover image released by Knopf shows "The Guide," a novel by Peter Heller. (Knopf via AP)
Review: Peter Heller’s `The Guide’ a suspenseful sequel
“The Guide,” by Peter Heller (Alfred A. Knopf)

In his new mystery, author Peter Heller pulls off a rare balancing act once again: He gives us fast-paced action and intrigue, interspersed with closely observed, reflective nature writing.
 
Michael Cumella, aka DJ MAC, speaks through a vintage megaphone near the gravesite of Nat M. Wills, a vaudeville star of the early 20th century known as “The Happy Tramp" at Woodlawn Cemetery in the Bronx on June 27, 2021. Wills was among the jazz and vaudeville greats included on a tour led by Cumella. (AP Photo/Julia Rubin)
NYC’s starry Woodlawn Cemetery an overlooked cultural gem
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Cumella, dressed in 1920s garb, laid his old Victrola record player down among the tombstones and turned to the small tour group assembled under the towering trees at Woodlawn Cemetery.
 
People wearing face masks as a precaution against COVID-19 walk beneath blossoming cherry trees along Columbus Boulevard in Philadelphia, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Updated field guides, other titles lure readers outdoors
The new season of spring shows has begun, and viewership is way up by all accounts.

We’re not talking about screens, which we’ve all been glued to during the pandemic.
 