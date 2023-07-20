JULIE CARR SMYTH

The fraught politics of abortion have helped turn an August ballot question in Ohio that would make it harder to change the state constitution into a cauldron of misinformation and fear-mongering.
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is running for the U.S. Senate. The Republican’s announcement Monday makes him the fourth Republican vying to unseat third-term Democrat Sherrod Brown.
Lobbyist Matt Borges is contesting his 5-year sentence in the $60 million bribery scheme that also took down former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is challenging the 20-year prison sentence he received after being convicted of masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history.
Early voting has begun in Ohio in a high-stakes Aug. 8 election on whether to make it tougher to amend the state constitution.
Voter registration closes Monday in Ohio for a high-stakes Aug. 8 election on whether to make it tougher to amend the state constitution.
The railroad industry has sued to block a new minimum crew-size requirement that Ohio imposed after a fiery train derailment in East Palestine in February.
Groups hoping to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio’s constitution have delivered nearly double the number of signatures needed to place an amendment on the fall statewide ballot.
Ohio lobbyist Matt Borges has been sentenced to five years in prison for his part in the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history. U.S.
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus one year of probation, for his role in the largest corruption scandal in state history.
Lawyers disagree over whether $8 million in assets held by the former chairman of Ohio’s Public Utilities Commission should have been frozen.
Amazon’s profitable cloud business will invest roughly $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to expand its data center operations in central Ohio.
A high-stakes August special election with national political implications is upending local election offices across Ohio.
U.S. states are facing a myriad of hurdles as they experiment with programs to eventually replace the motor fuel taxes that have paid for roads for more than a century.
A coalition of voting rights groups in Ohio is urging state officials and lawmakers to get moving now to lay the groundwork for redrawing the state’s congressional and legislative districts.
Data released Monday show governors who led state responses to the coronavirus pandemic were among beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses weather COVID-19′s economic effects.
Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is pleading with the state’s congressional delegation for help speeding up mail processing ahead of Tuesday’s nearly all-mail primary election.
The Ohio Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit over Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s decision to set a new state primary election date.
Wintry weather temporarily loosened its grip across much of the U.S. just in time for Thanksgiving, but travelers were bracing for heavy snow and blizzard conditions in some areas as they made plans to return home.
Several large library systems across the U.S. are suspending purchases of all electronic versions of Macmillan Publishers’ new releases in a protest against the publishing house’s planned restrictions on library sales.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A deal worth as much as $12 billion that’s being negotiated between Purdue Pharma and its owners, and the state, local and tribal governments involved in national opioid litigation has the potential to shape efforts to reach a global settlement with other manufacturers, drug di
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says that evidence recently made public makes clear that drugmakers were responsible for the deadly opioid crisis and that they had lied about the addictiveness of their painkillers.
Fifty years after a fire on a Cleveland river helped spawn the Environmental Protection Agency, artists and entrepreneurs have forged decades of embarrassment into a fiery brand of civic pride.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered a review of the state medical board’s handling of the late Ohio State University team doctor Richard Strauss’ case and called for lawmakers to lift the statute of limitations on rape charges.
Marital rape exemptions are receiving renewed attention in the #MeToo era. Some lawmakers are trying to close loopholes that prevent prosecutions when spouses rape partners who are drugged or incapacitated.
A federal judge has blocked part of an Ohio law that bans the abortion method of dilation and evacuation in most cases. Senior U.S.
Before there was even an internet, there was big data in what may seem an unlikely place: a chemical research clearinghouse in the heart of the American Midwest.
Outgoing Republican Gov. John Kasich used his final gathering with top advisers to celebrate accomplishments, lament defeats, recall challenges and share a few laughs.
Former students accusing a former Ohio State University team doctor of sexual abuse are pleading with the school’s trustees not to dismiss or minimize the claims.
A union complaint says 53 Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation special agents are wearing expired bulletproof vests.