JULIE CARR SMYTH

Julie covers government and politics from Ohio.
A sign asking Ohioans to vote in support of Issue 1 sits above another sign advocating against abortion rights at an event hosted by Created Equal on Thursday, July 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. The fraught politics of abortion have helped turn an August ballot question in Ohio that would make it harder to change the state constitution into a cauldron of misinformation, fear-mongering and vitriol. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
Abortion messaging roils debate over Ohio ballot initiative. Backers said it wasn’t about that
The fraught politics of abortion have helped turn an August ballot question in Ohio that would make it harder to change the state constitution into a cauldron of misinformation and fear-mongering.
 
Republican Ohio Sec. of State Frank LaRose speaks during an election night watch party, Nov. 8, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. LaRose is running for the U.S. Senate. The Republican’s announcement Monday, July 17, 2023 makes him the fourth Republican vying to unseat third-term Democrat Sherrod Brown. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete, File)
Ohio’s Republican secretary of state, Frank LaRose, launches his campaign for US Senate
Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is running for the U.S. Senate. The Republican’s announcement Monday makes him the fourth Republican vying to unseat third-term Democrat Sherrod Brown.
 
FILE - Former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, right, walks toward Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys Todd Long, left, and Karl Schneider, center, before jury selection in his federal trial, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Borges has been sentenced, Friday, June 30, 2023, to five years in prison and three years of probation for his part in the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
Prominent lobbyist appeals 5-year prison sentence in historic Ohio corruption scheme
Lobbyist Matt Borges is contesting his 5-year sentence in the $60 million bribery scheme that also took down former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder.
 
This June 30, 2023, booking photo provided by the Butler County, Ohio, Sheriff's Office shows Larry Householder, the ex-Ohio House speaker. Householder appealed the 20-year prison sentence he received for masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, in a move that was anticipated. The 64-year-old Republican has been held in county jail since a federal judge sentenced him on Thursday, June 29, to the maximum penalty for racketeering allowed under federal law. (Butler County Sheriff's Office via AP)
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder appeals 20-year prison term in massive corruption scheme
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is challenging the 20-year prison sentence he received after being convicted of masterminding the largest corruption scheme in state history.
 
FILE - Voters are reflected in a window as they wait in line to participate in early voting at the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections in Cleveland, Oct. 6, 2020. Voter registration closes Monday, July 10, 2023, in Ohio for a high-stakes Aug. 8 election on whether to make it tougher to amend the state constitution. Early in-person voting starts July 11. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)
Election on constitutional amendments in Ohio could impact abortion rights measure
Early voting has begun in Ohio in a high-stakes Aug. 8 election on whether to make it tougher to amend the state constitution.
 
FILE - In this photo taken with a drone, portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed the previous night in East Palestine, Ohio, remain on fire at mid-day, Feb. 4, 2023. Norfolk Southern says the owner of the rail car that caused the fiery Ohio derailment in February failed to properly maintain it in the years before the crash, and the railroad wants to make sure that company and the owners of the other cars involved pay their fair share of the costs. The railroad filed a complaint Friday, June 30, against all the car owners and shippers responsible for the hazardous chemicals that spilled in the derailment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Railroad industry sues to block limit on crew sizes that Ohio imposed after E. Palestine derailment
The railroad industry has sued to block a new minimum crew-size requirement that Ohio imposed after a fiery train derailment in East Palestine in February.
 
Boxes of signatures are delivered to Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's office in downtown Columbus, Ohio, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. Advocates of enshrining abortion rights in Ohio's constitution delivered nearly double the number of signatures needed to place an amendment on fall statewide ballots. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)
Ohio abortion rights backers submit nearly double needed signatures for fall ballot measure
Groups hoping to enshrine abortion rights in Ohio’s constitution have delivered nearly double the number of signatures needed to place an amendment on the fall statewide ballot.
 
FILE - Former Ohio Republican Party Chairman Matt Borges, right, walks toward Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse with his attorneys Todd Long, left, and Karl Schneider, center, before jury selection in his federal trial, Jan. 20, 2023, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Borges has been sentenced, Friday, June 30, 2023, to five years in prison and three years of probation for his part in the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history. AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel, File)
Ex-Ohio GOP chair, lobbyist Matt Borges shows remorse, gets 5 years for role in $60M bribery scheme
Ohio lobbyist Matt Borges has been sentenced to five years in prison for his part in the largest corruption scandal in Ohio history. U.S.
 
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder walks to the Potter Stewart Federal Courthouse for his sentencing hearing, Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Cincinnati. Householder was sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus one year of probation, for his role in the largest corruption scandal in state history. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)
Ex-GOP Ohio House speaker sentenced to 20 years for role in $60M bribery scheme; appeal expected
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder has been sentenced to 20 years in prison, plus one year of probation, for his role in the largest corruption scandal in state history.
 
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Ohio Governor's office shows Sam Randazzo, the former Public Utilities Commissioner of Ohio. Lawyers disagreed sharply in arguments before the Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, over whether $8 million in assets belonging to Randazzo, the state's former top utility regulator, should have been frozen after he was caught up in a sweeping Statehouse bribery investigation. (AP Photo/Ohio Governor's office via AP, File)
Ohio froze an ex-utility regulator’s $8 million in assets. Lawyers disagree over whether it’s legal
Lawyers disagree over whether $8 million in assets held by the former chairman of Ohio’s Public Utilities Commission should have been frozen.
 
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon's profitable cloud business will invest roughly $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to expand its central data center operations in Ohio, state leaders announced Monday, June 26, 2023 — further advancing the state's efforts to establish itself as the Midwest's technology hub. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)
Amazon is investing another $7.8B in Ohio-based cloud computing operations, state leaders say
Amazon’s profitable cloud business will invest roughly $7.8 billion by the end of 2029 to expand its data center operations in central Ohio.
 
FILE - Supporters and opponents of a GOP-backed measure that would make it harder to amend the Ohio constitution packed the statehouse rotunda May 10, 2023, in Columbus, Ohio ahead of the politically fractured Ohio House's vote. A high-stakes August special election with national political implications is upending local election offices across Ohio. Already stressed, they must lure poll workers away from vacations, relocate polling places booked with summer weddings or maintenance, and repeatedly retest ballot language after the state’s high court found errors in the original wording. (AP Photo/Samantha Hendrickson, File)
With abortion rights on the line, an August special election has Ohio election offices scrambling
A high-stakes August special election with national political implications is upending local election offices across Ohio.
 
Evan Burroughs, who touts the virtues of an Oregon pilot program that charges motorists by the distance their vehicle travels rather than the gas it uses, displays a tracking device the program uses, in Salem, Ore., on Wednesday June 21, 2023. U.S. states are experimenting with road usage charging programs aimed at one day replacing motor fuel taxes, which are generating less each year, in part due to fuel efficiency and the rise of electric cars. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)
As fuel taxes plummet, states weigh charging by the mile instead of the tank
U.S. states are facing a myriad of hurdles as they experiment with programs to eventually replace the motor fuel taxes that have paid for roads for more than a century.
 
Voter groups: Start Ohio map-making despite Census data lag
A coalition of voting rights groups in Ohio is urging state officials and lawmakers to get moving now to lay the groundwork for redrawing the state’s congressional and legislative districts.
 
Governors’ companies among recipients of virus relief loans
Data released Monday show governors who led state responses to the coronavirus pandemic were among beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses weather COVID-19′s economic effects.
 
Ohio elections chief says postal office holding up voting
Republican Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose is pleading with the state’s congressional delegation for help speeding up mail processing ahead of Tuesday’s nearly all-mail primary election.
 
Ohio Democratic Party sues over delay of primary election
The Ohio Democratic Party has filed a lawsuit over Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s decision to set a new state primary election date.
 
Thanksgiving brings brief respite from worst of snow, winds
Wintry weather temporarily loosened its grip across much of the U.S. just in time for Thanksgiving, but travelers were bracing for heavy snow and blizzard conditions in some areas as they made plans to return home.
 
Libraries to boycott publisher’s e-book policy
Several large library systems across the U.S. are suspending purchases of all electronic versions of Macmillan Publishers’ new releases in a protest against the publishing house’s planned restrictions on library sales.
 
AP EXPLAINS: The tentative Purdue deal on the opioid crisis
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A deal worth as much as $12 billion that’s being negotiated between Purdue Pharma and its owners, and the state, local and tribal governments involved in national opioid litigation has the potential to shape efforts to reach a global settlement with other manufacturers, drug di
 
Ohio governor: ‘No doubt’ drugmakers caused opioid crisis
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says that evidence recently made public makes clear that drugmakers were responsible for the deadly opioid crisis and that they had lied about the addictiveness of their painkillers.
 
‘Burning river’ loses sting in Cleveland 50 years after fire
Fifty years after a fire on a Cleveland river helped spawn the Environmental Protection Agency, artists and entrepreneurs have forged decades of embarrassment into a fiery brand of civic pride.
 
Governor orders probe of medical board in Ohio State abuse
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered a review of the state medical board’s handling of the late Ohio State University team doctor Richard Strauss’ case and called for lawmakers to lift the statute of limitations on rape charges.
 
Lawmakers target spouses who drug, rape their partners
Marital rape exemptions are receiving renewed attention in the #MeToo era. Some lawmakers are trying to close loopholes that prevent prosecutions when spouses rape partners who are drugged or incapacitated.
 
US judge blocks part of Ohio ban on abortion procedure
A federal judge has blocked part of an Ohio law that bans the abortion method of dilation and evacuation in most cases. Senior U.S.
 
Chemical research clearinghouse was big data before big data
Before there was even an internet, there was big data in what may seem an unlikely place: a chemical research clearinghouse in the heart of the American Midwest.
 
Kasich packs final Cabinet confab with firsthand accounts
Outgoing Republican Gov. John Kasich used his final gathering with top advisers to celebrate accomplishments, lament defeats, recall challenges and share a few laughs.
 
Former Ohio State students air claims of sex abuse by doctor
Former students accusing a former Ohio State University team doctor of sexual abuse are pleading with the school’s trustees not to dismiss or minimize the claims.
 
Agent files complaint over expired bulletproof vests
A union complaint says 53 Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation special agents are wearing expired bulletproof vests.
 