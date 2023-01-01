KAT STAFFORD

The health inequities for Black Americans, documented in a series of stories by The Associated Press, have their roots in a long history of medical racism.
The three-month summer stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day has both galvanized broad public support for the racial justice movement and exposed the obstacles to turning that support into concrete political and policy changes.
African Americans are disproportionately likely to say a family member or close friend has died of COVID-19 or respiratory illness since March.