KAT STAFFORD

Kat is a national investigative writer who covers race.
Medical racism in history causes health inequalities for Black Americans
The health inequities for Black Americans, documented in a series of stories by The Associated Press, have their roots in a long history of medical racism.
 
Summer of protest: Chance for change, but obstacles exposed
The three-month summer stretch between Memorial Day and Labor Day has both galvanized broad public support for the racial justice movement and exposed the obstacles to turning that support into concrete political and policy changes.
 
Poll: Black Americans most likely to know a COVID-19 victim
African Americans are disproportionately likely to say a family member or close friend has died of COVID-19 or respiratory illness since March.
 