KATHLEEN FOODY

Technology and breaking news
Rev. Jesse Jackson announces that he is stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
The Rev. Jesse Jackson steps down as leader of civil rights group he founded in 1971
The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he’s stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago.
 
Thousands of patient beds ready at Chicago convention center
Officials say Chicago’s lakefront convention center will be prepared to accept its first coronavirus patients next week if demand on the city’s hospitals builds.
 
Chicago police end effort to predict gun offenders, victims
Chicago police have ended a program trying to predict people most likely to be victims or perpetrators of gun crime.
 
Family seeks killer as girl’s remains found after 30 years
The family of a 12-year-old Colorado girl who vanished after a holiday concert three decades ago is focused on finding her killer now that her remains have been found.
 
Black man’s family wants review of Colorado police shooting
Attorneys for the family of a young black man who was fatally shot by Colorado police called Monday for an independent special prosecutor to investigate his death.
 
Fatal shooting complicates future of Colorado charter school
A Colorado charter school is facing a battle over its future after a shooting last month raised new questions about a campus that was already under scrutiny.
 
Dad of boy found in Denver storage unit charged with murder
The father of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete inside a Denver storage unit has been charged in the child’s death.
 
Video shows police stop of Native American teens on tour
Police body camera footage and telephone recordings captured an incident in which two Native American teenagers were pulled from a Colorado college tour and questioned after another tour member reported “odd” behavior by “creepy kids.”
 
Georgia colleges now must implement concealed handgun law
Georgia’s public university presidents and police chiefs were strongly opposed to letting people carry concealed handguns on college campuses. Now that Gov.
 
Election officials push back on Trump’s “rigged” allegations
Election officials across the country are pushing back against Donald Trump’s assertions that the presidential election will be rigged, arguing that too many safeguards exist against engineered results nationally or in individual states.
 
Georgia Gov: We don’t need to discriminate to protect faith
Georgia’s term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal is taking a stand against his own party and averting threatened boycotts by major corporations by announcing his veto of a “religious freedom” bill.
 
Location, extent of Carter’s cancer will govern his options
ATLANTA (AP) — Surgery, drugs, radiation, comfort care. What’s next for Jimmy Carter depends on how widely his cancer has spread and where, and how aggressively the 90-year-old former president wants to fight it.
 
MLK sculptor remembered for art, passion after deadly crash
ATLANTA (AP) — The artist selected to sculpt a Martin Luther King Jr. statue for the Georgia Capitol grounds died Sunday after a weekend crash involving a suspected drunken driver, a coroner said.
 
South Carolina’s Confederate flag is gone, but others remain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Confederate battle flag no longer flies at South Carolina’s Statehouse, now relegated to a room filled with other relics of the state’s secession.
 
Murder charge dropped against woman who induced abortion
ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor dropped a murder charge Wednesday but is pursuing a drug possession count against a 23-year-old woman accused of ending her pregnancy without a prescription, using pills she bought online.
 