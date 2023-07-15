KATHLEEN FOODY

The Rev. Jesse Jackson says he’s stepping down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the Chicago-based civil rights group he founded more than 50 years ago.
Officials say Chicago’s lakefront convention center will be prepared to accept its first coronavirus patients next week if demand on the city’s hospitals builds.
Chicago police have ended a program trying to predict people most likely to be victims or perpetrators of gun crime.
The family of a 12-year-old Colorado girl who vanished after a holiday concert three decades ago is focused on finding her killer now that her remains have been found.
Attorneys for the family of a young black man who was fatally shot by Colorado police called Monday for an independent special prosecutor to investigate his death.
A Colorado charter school is facing a battle over its future after a shooting last month raised new questions about a campus that was already under scrutiny.
The father of a 7-year-old boy whose body was found encased in concrete inside a Denver storage unit has been charged in the child’s death.
Police body camera footage and telephone recordings captured an incident in which two Native American teenagers were pulled from a Colorado college tour and questioned after another tour member reported “odd” behavior by “creepy kids.”
Georgia’s public university presidents and police chiefs were strongly opposed to letting people carry concealed handguns on college campuses. Now that Gov.
Election officials across the country are pushing back against Donald Trump’s assertions that the presidential election will be rigged, arguing that too many safeguards exist against engineered results nationally or in individual states.
Georgia’s term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal is taking a stand against his own party and averting threatened boycotts by major corporations by announcing his veto of a “religious freedom” bill.
ATLANTA (AP) — Surgery, drugs, radiation, comfort care. What’s next for Jimmy Carter depends on how widely his cancer has spread and where, and how aggressively the 90-year-old former president wants to fight it.
ATLANTA (AP) — The artist selected to sculpt a Martin Luther King Jr. statue for the Georgia Capitol grounds died Sunday after a weekend crash involving a suspected drunken driver, a coroner said.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The Confederate battle flag no longer flies at South Carolina’s Statehouse, now relegated to a room filled with other relics of the state’s secession.
ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia prosecutor dropped a murder charge Wednesday but is pursuing a drug possession count against a 23-year-old woman accused of ending her pregnancy without a prescription, using pills she bought online.