KELVIN CHAN

Greece’s resort island of Rhodes is nursing its wounds after 11 days of devastating wildfires. The July blazes, fed by heat waves, forced 20,000 people to evacuate during the height of tourist season.
Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.
An independent candidate for a U.K. Parliament has turned to artificial intelligence to come up with his campaign promises.
Microsoft and British regulators won more time from a court Monday as the U.S. tech company uses a rare second chance to overcome opposition to its $69 billion bid for video game maker Activision Blizzard.
Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under European Union digital rules taking effect next month.
The European Union has signed off on a new agreement over the privacy of people’s personal information that gets pinged across the Atlantic, aiming to ease concerns about electronic spying by American intelligence agencies.
Tens of millions of people have quickly signed up to Meta’s new app, Threads, as it aims to compete with Twitter.
Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk.
Twitter needs to do more work to comply with the European Union’s tough new digital rulebook. That’s according to a top EU official who has overseen a “stress test” of the company’s systems.
Britain is scrapping plans to launch its own coronavirus contact tracing smartphone app because of technical problems and will now work on building one using technology supplied by Apple and Google.
A major European technology trade fair this month has a low-tech idea for reducing virus risks: go hands-free.
A former British Consulate employee in Hong Kong has complained to U.K. regulators that China’s state TV channel aired his forced confession.
The British Labour Party is expanding its plan for public ownership of big industries. It promised Friday to nationalize part of the former phone monopoly BT to provide free fiber optic broadband for all.
Police and protesters have engaged in a standoff in Hong Kong’s nightlife district after pro-democracy demonstrators urged people to celebrate Halloween by wearing masks in defiance of a government ban on face coverings.
The European Union has warned that next-generation telecommunication networks face a range of cyber threats, including from hostile countries, while steering clear of singling out China’s Huawei.
The European Union has approved a copyright overhaul that aims to give more protection to artists and news organizations.
Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple are once again being cast as monopolies that have become too powerful for society’s good, a recurring theme that’s increasing the pressure to rein in the technology companies.
A British corporate investigator has complained to U.K. regulators about Chinese state TV, saying its British license should be revoked because it broadcast his forced confession when he was imprisoned in China.
Asian shares are mixed as investors assess President Donald Trump’s pick for his new economic adviser amid nagging worries over the prospect of a possible global trade war.
Global stocks slid on Friday as underwhelming earnings from Amazon and Twitter weighed on technology companies.
Most stock markets in Asia moved sideways on Tuesday as the summer doldrums and a lack of economic data ahead of a widely anticipated speech by the Fed chief kept investors on the sidelines.
Hong Kong publishers’ latest works on sensitive Chinese topics went on show at a book fair this week, despite gloom over recent detentions of five local booksellers.
HONG KONG (AP) — The stars of “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” including Mark Wahlberg and good-guy robot Optimus Prime, were attending the film’s worldwide premiere Thursday in Hong Kong, which was a key part of the blockbuster franchise’s latest installment.
HONG KONG (AP) — Officially, admitted leaker Edward Snowden was able to leave Hong Kong because U.S. authorities made a mistake in their arrest request, but the semiautonomous Chinese city also indicated displeasure over Snowden’s revelation that the former British colony had been a target of Americ
HONG KONG (AP) — Reports of racist abuse during Hong Kong’s home friendly against the Philippines this week are being investigated by local football authorities.