KELVIN CHAN

Covering technology and innovation in Europe and beyond.
FILE - Local residents try to extinguish a fire, near the seaside resort of Lindos, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece, on July 24, 2023. Greece’s resort island of Rhodes is nursing its wounds after 11 days of devastating wildfires. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)
Heat and wildfires put southern Europe’s vital tourism earnings at risk
Greece’s resort island of Rhodes is nursing its wounds after 11 days of devastating wildfires. The July blazes, fed by heat waves, forced 20,000 people to evacuate during the height of tourist season.
 
This screen shot taken Monday, July 24, 2023, in New York, shows Elon Musk's Twitter page with the new X logo that he introduced a day before. Musk has unveiled a new "X" logo to replace Twitter's famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year. The X started appearing at the top of the desktop version of Twitter on Monday, but the bird was still dominant across the smartphone app. (Twitter via AP)
Elon Musk reveals new ‘X’ logo to replace Twitter’s blue bird
Elon Musk has unveiled a new “X” logo to replace Twitter’s famous blue bird as he follows through with a major rebranding of the social media platform he bought for $44 billion last year.
 
This undated handout photo shows British political candidate Andrew Gray in Selby and Ainsty, England. Gray, who's running in a special election on Thursday, July 20, 2023 used artificial intelligence to come up with campaign promises that he says reflect what residents want. Gray, who says he has no policies of his own, crowdsourced constituents' sentiments and used machine learning to come up with his political manifesto.(Tim Cook/Campaign for Andrew Gray via AP)
British political candidate uses artificial intelligence to draw up election manifesto
An independent candidate for a U.K. Parliament has turned to artificial intelligence to come up with his campaign promises.
 
FILE - Visitors passing an advertisement for the video game 'Call of Duty' at the Gamescom fair for computer games in Cologne, Germany, Aug. 22, 2017. Microsoft has signed an agreement with Sony to keep the “Call of Duty” video game series on PlayStation following the tech giant’s acquisition of the video game maker Activision Blizzard. The announcement was made Sunday, July 16, 2023 in a Twitter post by Phil Spencer, who heads up Microsoft’s Xbox. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Microsoft and UK regulators win more time to resolve blocked $69 billion Activision deal
Microsoft and British regulators won more time from a court Monday as the U.S. tech company uses a rare second chance to overcome opposition to its $69 billion bid for video game maker Activision Blizzard.
 
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen in Douai, northern France, April 16, 2020. Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under new European Union digital rules that are set to take effect next month. The ecommerce giant filed a legal challenge with a top European Union court, arguing it's being treated unfairly by being designated a “very large online platform” under the 27-nation bloc's pioneering Digital Services Act. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)
Amazon pushes back against Europe’s pioneering new digital rules
Amazon is disputing its status as an online platform subject to stricter scrutiny under European Union digital rules taking effect next month.
 
FILE - A worker adjusts the US and EU flags prior to the arrival of European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken during the EU-US Energy Council Ministerial meeting at the European Council building in Brussels, on April 4, 2023. The European Union signed off Monday July 10, 2023 on a new agreement over the privacy of people's personal information that gets pinged across the Atlantic, aiming to ease European concerns about electronic spying by American intelligence agencies. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, File)
Europe signs off on a new privacy pact that allows people’s data to keep flowing to US
The European Union has signed off on a new agreement over the privacy of people’s personal information that gets pinged across the Atlantic, aiming to ease concerns about electronic spying by American intelligence agencies.
 
This photo, taken in New York, Thursday, July 6, 2023, shows Meta's new app Threads. Meta has unveiled an app called Threads to rival Twitter, targeting users looking for an alternative to the social media platform owned — and frequently changed — by Elon Musk. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Meta’s new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in its first day
Tens of millions of people have quickly signed up to Meta’s new app, Threads, as it aims to compete with Twitter.
 
The announcement of the social media app 'Threads' is displayed in Apple's US App Store seen on the screen of a smartphone in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter in a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk. A listing for the app, called Threads, appeared on Apple’s App Store, indicating it would debut as early as Thursday. (Christoph Dernbach/dpa via AP)
Meta looks to target Twitter with a rival app called Threads
Meta is poised to launch a new app that appears to mimic Twitter, marking a direct challenge to the social media platform owned by billionaire Elon Musk.
 
FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, May 15, 2023, at the Elysee Palace in Paris. A top European Union official is visiting Silicon Valley to oversee “stress tests” for Twitter before the bloc’s tough new digital rules take effect. Thierry Breton, who oversees digital policy, is the EU’s point person working to get Big Tech companies in line for the Digital Services Act, which kicks in Aug. 25. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, Pool, File)
Is Twitter ready for Europe’s new Big Tech rules? EU official says it has work to do
Twitter needs to do more work to comply with the European Union’s tough new digital rulebook. That’s according to a top EU official who has overseen a “stress test” of the company’s systems.
 
Britain scraps virus tracing app for Google-Apple system
Britain is scrapping plans to launch its own coronavirus contact tracing smartphone app because of technical problems and will now work on building one using technology supplied by Apple and Google.
 
No handshakes at meet and greet? Tech show adapts to virus
A major European technology trade fair this month has a low-tech idea for reducing virus risks: go hands-free.
 
Hong Konger complains to UK about China TV forced confession
A former British Consulate employee in Hong Kong has complained to U.K. regulators that China’s state TV channel aired his forced confession.
 
Free broadband? UK Labour Party promises nationalization
The British Labour Party is expanding its plan for public ownership of big industries. It promised Friday to nationalize part of the former phone monopoly BT to provide free fiber optic broadband for all.
 
Hong Kong protesters, police in Halloween standoff
Police and protesters have engaged in a standoff in Hong Kong’s nightlife district after pro-democracy demonstrators urged people to celebrate Halloween by wearing masks in defiance of a government ban on face coverings.
 
EU warns hostile countries are 5G risk, avoids naming names
The European Union has warned that next-generation telecommunication networks face a range of cyber threats, including from hostile countries, while steering clear of singling out China’s Huawei.
 
Europe looks to remold internet with new copyright rules
The European Union has approved a copyright overhaul that aims to give more protection to artists and news organizations.
 
Big tech companies cast as monopolies in UK government study
Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple are once again being cast as monopolies that have become too powerful for society’s good, a recurring theme that’s increasing the pressure to rein in the technology companies.
 
British man seeks China state TV ban for forced confession
A British corporate investigator has complained to U.K. regulators about Chinese state TV, saying its British license should be revoked because it broadcast his forced confession when he was imprisoned in China.
 
Asian shares waver as market mulls Kudlow, trade tensions
Asian shares are mixed as investors assess President Donald Trump’s pick for his new economic adviser amid nagging worries over the prospect of a possible global trade war.
 
Stock markets slide as tech earnings underwhelm
Global stocks slid on Friday as underwhelming earnings from Amazon and Twitter weighed on technology companies.
 
Asian stocks in summer lull as markets await Yellen speech
Most stock markets in Asia moved sideways on Tuesday as the summer doldrums and a lack of economic data ahead of a widely anticipated speech by the Fed chief kept investors on the sidelines.
 
Hong Kong booksellers braving China chill for publishers
Hong Kong publishers’ latest works on sensitive Chinese topics went on show at a book fair this week, despite gloom over recent detentions of five local booksellers.
 
Hollywood stars in HK for ‘Transformers’ premiere
HONG KONG (AP) — The stars of “Transformers: Age of Extinction,” including Mark Wahlberg and good-guy robot Optimus Prime, were attending the film’s worldwide premiere Thursday in Hong Kong, which was a key part of the blockbuster franchise’s latest installment.
 
Snowden’s HK exit shows Chinese anger over spying
HONG KONG (AP) — Officially, admitted leaker Edward Snowden was able to leave Hong Kong because U.S. authorities made a mistake in their arrest request, but the semiautonomous Chinese city also indicated displeasure over Snowden’s revelation that the former British colony had been a target of Americ
 
HK investigates racism at Philippines friendly
HONG KONG (AP) — Reports of racist abuse during Hong Kong’s home friendly against the Philippines this week are being investigated by local football authorities.
 