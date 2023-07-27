Weeks after its international launch, Worldcoin is drawing the attention of privacy regulators around the world.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued USASF Servicing, the financial arm of a chain of auto dealerships found mostly in the South.
Some of the companies that formed what is now Citigroup likely benefitted financially from slavery in the 1800’s, the financial giant acknowledged Thursday, an admission that comes at a time when numerous institutions are re-examining their historic roots and the roles they played in slavery in the
The nation’s biggest and most complex banks will need to hold additional capital on their balance sheets under an initial proposal by the Federal Reserve designed to help banks better withstand risks to their businesses that go beyond a recession or financial crisis.
Visa says its adjusted third-quarter profits rose by close to double digits, as the global payments company continues to benefit from broad shift of consumer behavior from cash to using credit and debit cards.
The Banc of California has agreed to buy PacWest Bancorp in an all-stock transaction, bringing an end to months of speculation about whether PacWest could survive on its own after the failures of three other regional banks this spring.
Bank of America must reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines for “double-dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding reward bonuses on credit cards and opening accounts without customer consent.
A group of Democratic senators is asking the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to take action against medical credit cards such as CareCredit, saying the cards’ deferred interest features are confusing and often lead to consumers paying high interest rates after a promotional period has ended.
The nation’s 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s so-called stress tests this year, a sign that the nation’s banking system remains resilient despite the recent banking crisis that that led to the failure of three banks.
Federal regulators have slapped former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf with a $17.5 million fine for his role in the bank’s sales practices scandal.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has endured hours of prickly questioning from lawmakers as he defended the company’s new globally ambitious project to create a digital currency while also dealing with widening scrutiny from U.S. regulators.
JPMorgan’s third-quarter profit grew 8% thanks to higher interest rates and strong performance at its investment banking business.
Goldman Sachs said third quarter profits fell 26%, as the bank was hurt by losses on some of its public investments and slower activity in its investment bank.
Facebook is officially moving forward with its digital currency project Libra, despite several high-profile defections from the project and intense criticism from U.S. regulators and politicians.
PayPal is pulling out of Facebook’s digital currency project, known as Libra, a blow to the social media company that has faced stronger-than-expected scrutiny over its proposed creation of an alternative payments system.
The CEO of Wells Fargo is stepping down after a rocky tenure during which the troubled bank dealt with a seemingly unending wave of scandals.
Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicing companies, may have driven tens of thousands of borrowers struggling with their debts into high-cost repayment plans.
Amalgamated Bank underwent the biggest change in its 95-year history this summer, going public on the Nasdaq stock exchange as the nation’s only union-owned, publicly traded bank.
Wells Fargo agreed to pay a $2.1 billion fine to settle allegations it misrepresented the types of mortgages it sold to investors during the housing bubble.
Credit card companies want to use their points programs to influence what millions of customers buy, even going as far as influencing what color blender you might purchase.
The Trump administration is signaling that it intends to pull back on investigating potential abuses by companies in the $1.5 trillion student loan market.
JPMorgan is boosting wages, opening new branches and hiring thousands of new workers, citing improved economic performance and sweeping changes to the U.S. tax code.
NEW YORK (AP) — In the latest high-profile breach of a U.S. organization, hackers broke into Experian’s database of information on 15 million T-Mobile customers and potential customers.
NEW YORK (AP) — The vast majority of business economists expect the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates before the end of the year, according to a survey released Monday.
NEW YORK (AP) — For Kathy Murphy, the difference between being gay or straight is $583 a month.
Retirement should have been a “slam dunk,” the 62-year-old Texas widow says.
