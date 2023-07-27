KEN SWEET

Ken is a national writer on banking and consumer issues.
Carlos Jose, 21, has his eyes scanned by an orb, at a Worldcoin registration point in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. Weeks after its international launch, Worldcoin is drawing the attention of privacy regulators around the world. The international ID startup is now having to defend itself in investigations over whether the biometric data that the company is collecting is truly secure. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Worldcoin scans eyeballs and offers crypto. What to know about the project from OpenAI’s CEO
Weeks after its international launch, Worldcoin is drawing the attention of privacy regulators around the world.
 
CFPB sues auto dealer for illegally locking cars, re-possessing vehicles, other shady activities
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has sued USASF Servicing, the financial arm of a chain of auto dealerships found mostly in the South.
 
FILE - A Citibank office is seen in New York on Jan. 13, 2021. Some of the companies that formed what is now Citigroup likely benefitted financially from slavery in the 1800s, the financial giant acknowledged Thursday, July 27, 2023, an admission that comes at a time when numerous institutions are re-examining their historic roots and the roles they played in slavery in the U.S. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
Citigroup says some predecessor companies likely saw indirect financial benefits from slavery
Some of the companies that formed what is now Citigroup likely benefitted financially from slavery in the 1800’s, the financial giant acknowledged Thursday, an admission that comes at a time when numerous institutions are re-examining their historic roots and the roles they played in slavery in the
 
Big banks will need to hold more capital to guard against risk under new Fed proposal
The nation’s biggest and most complex banks will need to hold additional capital on their balance sheets under an initial proposal by the Federal Reserve designed to help banks better withstand risks to their businesses that go beyond a recession or financial crisis.
 
FILE-This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans. Visa reports earnings on Tuesday July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File)
Visa profits rise as global customers increasingly use credit and debit cards instead of cash
Visa says its adjusted third-quarter profits rose by close to double digits, as the global payments company continues to benefit from broad shift of consumer behavior from cash to using credit and debit cards.
 
FILE - A Pacific Western Bank branch is seen Thursday, May 4, 2023, in Westlake Village, Calif. The Banc of California announced it would buy PacWest Bancorp, the parent of Pacific Western Bank, in an all-stock transaction on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, bringing an end to three months of speculation if PacWest would be able to survive on its own after the failures of Silicon Valley Bank, First Republic and Signature Bank earlier this year. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
Banc of California to buy troubled PacWest Bancorp, which came close to failing earlier this year
The Banc of California has agreed to buy PacWest Bancorp in an all-stock transaction, bringing an end to months of speculation about whether PacWest could survive on its own after the failures of three other regional banks this spring.
 
File - A customer uses an ATM at a Bank of America location in San Francisco, Monday, April 24, 2023. Bank of America is being ordered to pay more than $100 million to customers for double-dipping on some fees imposed on customers, withholding reward bonuses explicitly promised to credit card customers, and misappropriating sensitive personal information to open accounts without customer knowledge or authorization. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Bank of America hit with $250M in fines and refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees and fake accounts
Bank of America must reimburse customers more than $100 million and pay $150 million in fines for “double-dipping” on overdraft fees, withholding reward bonuses on credit cards and opening accounts without customer consent.
 
FILE - Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., speaks during the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs hearing on oversight of the credit reporting agencies at Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, April 27, 2023. A group of Democratic senators is asking the nation's consumer finance watchdog to take action against medical credit cards such as CareCredit, saying use of these cards can result in patients paying much more for their medical care than they should. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Medical credit cards may lead patients to overpay for their health care, Democrats warn
A group of Democratic senators is asking the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to take action against medical credit cards such as CareCredit, saying the cards’ deferred interest features are confusing and often lead to consumers paying high interest rates after a promotional period has ended.
 
The largest US banks would survive a severe recession, the Fed’s ‘stress tests’ show
The nation’s 23 largest banks passed the Federal Reserve’s so-called stress tests this year, a sign that the nation’s banking system remains resilient despite the recent banking crisis that that led to the failure of three banks.
 
Former Wells Fargo CEO fined $17.5M for sales scandal
Federal regulators have slapped former Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf with a $17.5 million fine for his role in the bank’s sales practices scandal.
 
Zuckerberg defends Facebook’s currency plans before Congress
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has endured hours of prickly questioning from lawmakers as he defended the company’s new globally ambitious project to create a digital currency while also dealing with widening scrutiny from U.S. regulators.
 
JPMorgan Chase 3Q profits up 8% but loan growth slows
JPMorgan’s third-quarter profit grew 8% thanks to higher interest rates and strong performance at its investment banking business.
 
Goldman Sachs 3Q profit falls 26%, short of expectations
Goldman Sachs said third quarter profits fell 26%, as the bank was hurt by losses on some of its public investments and slower activity in its investment bank.
 
Despite defections, Facebook officially launches Libra
Facebook is officially moving forward with its digital currency project Libra, despite several high-profile defections from the project and intense criticism from U.S. regulators and politicians.
 
PayPal drops out of Libra, Facebook’s payments project
PayPal is pulling out of Facebook’s digital currency project, known as Libra, a blow to the social media company that has faced stronger-than-expected scrutiny over its proposed creation of an alternative payments system.
 
Wells Fargo CEO Sloan steps down after rocky tenure
The CEO of Wells Fargo is stepping down after a rocky tenure during which the troubled bank dealt with a seemingly unending wave of scandals.
 
AP Exclusive: Gov’t questions unfair student loan practices
Navient, one of the nation’s largest student loan servicing companies, may have driven tens of thousands of borrowers struggling with their debts into high-cost repayment plans.
 
Insider Q&A: Amalgamated Bank CEO Keith Mestrich
Amalgamated Bank underwent the biggest change in its 95-year history this summer, going public on the Nasdaq stock exchange as the nation’s only union-owned, publicly traded bank.
 
Wells Fargo to pay $2.1 billion for role in housing bubble
Wells Fargo agreed to pay a $2.1 billion fine to settle allegations it misrepresented the types of mortgages it sold to investors during the housing bubble.
 
On the Money: Credit cards to perfect targeting programs
Credit card companies want to use their points programs to influence what millions of customers buy, even going as far as influencing what color blender you might purchase.
 
Watchdog agency signals less focus on student loan abuses
The Trump administration is signaling that it intends to pull back on investigating potential abuses by companies in the $1.5 trillion student loan market.
 
JPMorgan raising wages, hiring, opening more branches
JPMorgan is boosting wages, opening new branches and hiring thousands of new workers, citing improved economic performance and sweeping changes to the U.S. tax code.
 
Why credit bureau Experian has data on T-Mobile customers
NEW YORK (AP) — In the latest high-profile breach of a U.S. organization, hackers broke into Experian’s database of information on 15 million T-Mobile customers and potential customers.
 
Survey: Most economists say Fed will raise rates in 2015
NEW YORK (AP) — The vast majority of business economists expect the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates before the end of the year, according to a survey released Monday.
 
LGBT baby boomers face tough retirement hurdles
NEW YORK (AP) — For Kathy Murphy, the difference between being gay or straight is $583 a month.

Retirement should have been a “slam dunk,” the 62-year-old Texas widow says.
 