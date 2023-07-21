KRUTIKA PATHI

I’m a correspondent looking at South Asia from New Delhi
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomes Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe walk for a photo call before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
Sri Lankan president’s visit to India signals growing economic and energy ties
Sri Lanka and India have signed a slew of energy, development and trade agreements, signaling the growing economic ties between the two neighboring countries.
 
Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, left and Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das, talk as they arrive to address the media after a meeting of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies in Gandhinagar, India, Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
G20 finance chiefs end their meeting in India without consensus on the war in Ukraine
A meeting in India of finance chiefs and central bank governors of the Group of 20 leading economies has ended without consensus because of differences over the war in Ukraine.
 
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses media during G-20's third Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBGs) meeting in Gandhinagar, India, Monday, July 17, 2023, under the Indian G20 Presidency. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)
G20 finance chiefs meeting in India address global challenges like climate change and rising debt
Finance ministers from the Group of 20 nations meeting in India are set to address critical global economic challenges, including the threat posed by climate change and rising debt among low-income countries.
 
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a signing ceremony during a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State Council via videoconference at the Kremlin, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, July 4, 2023. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Putin says Russia is ‘united as never before’ during Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting
President Vladimir Putin says the Russian people are “united as never before,” seeking to project confidence in the wake of a short-lived revolt while participating in a meeting of an international organization that offered him a sympathetic audience.
 
FILE- Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, gestures while speaking to Chinese President Xi Jinping during the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, Sept. 16, 2022. Putin will this week participate in his first multilateral summit since an armed rebellion rattled Russia. Analysts say his participation at a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Tuesday is an opportunity to show he is in control after a short-lived insurrection by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin. . (Sergei Bobylev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Putin will speak with leaders of China and India in his first summit since the Wagner insurrection
President Vladimir Putin will participate this week in his first multilateral summit since an armed rebellion rattled Russia.
 
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a news conference with President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, June 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
India’s Modi meets the press at the White House — and takes rare questions
In the nine years since becoming India’s prime minister, Narendra Modi has never held a solo news conference and he often avoids reporters questions.
 