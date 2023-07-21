KRYSTA FAURIA

Krysta covers film, TV and music in Los Angeles.
Marc Maron, right, Hannah Einbinder, from second left, and Debby Ryan walk on a picket line outside Netflix studios on Friday, July 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Comedians energize the picket lines as Hollywood actors and writers strikes enter second week
The combined strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters is entering its second week with no sign of a swift ending.
 
Luke DePalatis, right, gets a cooling spritz of water from Michael Abel during a rally by striking writers and actors outside Warner Bros. studios Friday, July 14, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. Both are with the WGA. This marks the first day actors formally joined the picket lines, more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions and have clear guidelines around the use of AI in film and television productions. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
On the picket lines with Hollywood’s actors and writers, from LA to New York
The sidewalks of Hollywood and midtown Manhattan teemed with actors joining Hollywood’s writers in protest outside the corporate offices of studios, streamers, and production companies.
 
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Robert Downey Jr as Lewis Strauss in a scene from "Oppenheimer." (Melinda Sue Gordon/Universal Pictures via AP)
Q&A: Robert Downey Jr. on how ‘Oppenheimer’ represents the Manhattan Project with nuance
Robert Downey Jr. says he came away from Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” thinking about how “context is so critical” to understand significant moments in history.
 
Johnny Knoxville poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 15, 2023, to promote his series "The Prank Panel,” premiering Sunday on ABC. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Johnny Knoxville on the art of pranking and adjusting to life after stunts
Johnny Knoxville is no stranger to head injuries. In the decades since he rose to fame as the daredevil ringleader of “Jackass,” he has had more than a dozen concussions that he knows of.
 
This cover image released by Knopf shows "The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession" by Michael Finkel. (Knopf via AP)
Book Review: ‘The Art Thief’ is an astonishing story that capitalizes on our love of true crime
What is it about stories of transgression that keep us wanting more of them? Tales of heists, con-artists and even murders permeate all corners of society, from Dostoevsky to “Tiger King.”
 
Jennifer Lawrence poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'No Hard Feelings' in London, Monday, June 12, 2023. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
In ‘No Hard Feelings,’ Jennifer Lawrence relishes playing a ‘messy and chaotic’ character
It’s a beloved trope of the romantic comedy — an irresponsible, irreverent and seemingly irredeemable man falls in love with a woman, setting him on the path to finally gets his act together.
 
FILE -Picketers pass near a studio entrance during a Writers Guild rally outside Warner Bros. Studios, Wednesday, May 24, 2023, in Burbank, Calif. As a strike drags on, about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters have marched and rallied in Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes the payment guarantees and job security they say they deserve. Speakers at Wednesday's event on June 21, emphasized the solidarity the Writers Guild of America has received from other unions. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
Hollywood writers at rally say they’ll win as strike reaches 50 days
Fifty days into a strike, and about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters have marched across Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security.
 
This image released by Max shows Robert Downey Jr., left, in a scene from the series "Downey's Dream Cars," streaming June 22. (Max via AP)
Robert Downey Jr. weaves introspection and vulnerability into a show about cars
Robert Downey Jr. knows he has amassed an impressive collection of classic cars — one he self-deprecatingly refers to as artifacts of his success.
 
Singer/songwriter Caroline Rose poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on May 19, 2023, to promote her album “The Art of Forgetting." (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Indie artist Caroline Rose is proud of new album’s vulnerability, despite moments of regret
During a recent performance at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, indie musician Caroline Rose disappeared from the stage and emerged moments later atop a table in the back of the room.
 
This cover image released by FSG shows "Mozart in Motion: His Work and His World in Pieces" by Patrick Mackie. (FSG via AP)
Book Review: ‘Mozart in Motion’ by Patrick Mackie seeks to bring composer to life in new ways
“Mozart in Motion: His Work and His World in Pieces” by Patrick Mackie (Macmillan Publishers).

Writing a biography of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart nowadays is no easy task.
 
This image released by Adult Swim shows Eric Andre in a scene from “The Eric Andre Show," premiering its sixth season on Sunday. (Tyler Golden/ Adult Swim via AP)
How the most ‘incompetent talk show host of all time’ keeps getting guests
“The Eric Andre Show” is ostensibly not a series that lends itself to longevity. Its titular star, who plays a version of himself and satirizes talk shows by putting unsuspecting celebrity guests through hellish interviews, has become considerably more famous since the series first aired over a deca
 