KRYSTA FAURIA

The combined strike by Hollywood actors and screenwriters is entering its second week with no sign of a swift ending.
The sidewalks of Hollywood and midtown Manhattan teemed with actors joining Hollywood’s writers in protest outside the corporate offices of studios, streamers, and production companies.
Robert Downey Jr. says he came away from Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” thinking about how “context is so critical” to understand significant moments in history.
Johnny Knoxville is no stranger to head injuries. In the decades since he rose to fame as the daredevil ringleader of “Jackass,” he has had more than a dozen concussions that he knows of.
What is it about stories of transgression that keep us wanting more of them? Tales of heists, con-artists and even murders permeate all corners of society, from Dostoevsky to “Tiger King.”
It’s a beloved trope of the romantic comedy — an irresponsible, irreverent and seemingly irredeemable man falls in love with a woman, setting him on the path to finally gets his act together.
Fifty days into a strike, and about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters have marched across Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security.
Robert Downey Jr. knows he has amassed an impressive collection of classic cars — one he self-deprecatingly refers to as artifacts of his success.
During a recent performance at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles, indie musician Caroline Rose disappeared from the stage and emerged moments later atop a table in the back of the room.
“Mozart in Motion: His Work and His World in Pieces” by Patrick Mackie (Macmillan Publishers).
Writing a biography of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart nowadays is no easy task.
