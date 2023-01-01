KYLE HIGHTOWER

The NFL has announced the suspensions of four more players for violations of its gambling policy. It brings the total to 10 players disciplined over the past two years as the league vows to increase training and education efforts across the board with an eye toward protecting the integrity of the ga
The Celtics made a big bet trading team stalwart Marcus Smart to bring in big man Kristaps Porzingis.
The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations.
Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run home run, Jean Segura added a solo homer and the Florida Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-1.
The Raptors took the player with possibly the flashiest suit of the night during the NBA draft. The Celtics loaded up on future picks.
The Celtics took a chance two seasons ago trading for All-Star Kyrie Irving with no guarantee he would re-sign when he became a free agent.
Tom Brady had two touchdown runs and moved ahead of Peyton Manning for second place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list as the New England Patriots pulled away for a 35-14 victory over the New York Giants.
Isaiah Wynn’s road back from injury has hit a significant milestone. The 2018 first-round pick participated in full-contact 11-on-11 drills for the first time in training camp.
On a night in which Villanova shot its lowest field goal percentage of the season, it turned one of its best defensive efforts in its 71-59 Elite Eight win over Texas Tech.
Kyron Cartwright scored 17 points and Providence withstood several late surges to stun third-ranked Villanova 76-71.
James Harrison practiced with the Patriots for the first time since his unceremonious release from Pittsburgh last week.
The Boston Celtics have exceeded expectations this season since losing Gordon Hayward to a leg injury on opening night.
Who said coaches can’t dunk? Following a workout at the team facility, Celtics coach Brad Stevens was caught in tape using a trampoline to dunk.