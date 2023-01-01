KYLE HIGHTOWER

Sports writer covering Patriots, Celtics, Red Sox & Bruins.
FILE - Then-Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Rashod Berry cools off while taking a break during an NFL football practice, Saturday, July 30, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. The NFL suspended three players indefinitely Thursday, June 29, 2023, for violating the league's gambling policy and a fourth was sidelined for six games. Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts along with free agent Demetrius Taylor received indefinite suspensions through at least this season for betting on NFL games in 2022.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
The NFL is addressing gambling suspensions with training and conversations with the players’ union
The NFL has announced the suspensions of four more players for violations of its gambling policy. It brings the total to 10 players disciplined over the past two years as the league vows to increase training and education efforts across the board with an eye toward protecting the integrity of the ga
 
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis, center, poses with head coach Joe Mazzulla, left, and Brad Stevens, president of basketball operations, during a media availability, Thursday June 29, 2023, in Boston. (Stuart Cahill/The Boston Herald via AP)
Porzingis excited to join a talented Celtics roster as Boston continues to retool this offseason
The Celtics made a big bet trading team stalwart Marcus Smart to bring in big man Kristaps Porzingis.
 
Fans walks past a sportsbook attached to the Footprint Center, Tuesday, March 14, 2023, in Phoenix. Sportsbook branding has prominent placement in stadiums and arenas, including some with on-site betting. Major League Baseball — long the most gambling-averse of the U.S. leagues — now permits its players to be ambassadors for gambling companies. It’s the backdrop for an era of legal sports betting in the U.S. that’s brought in huge revenues but also has some experts sounding cautionary notes. (AP Photo/Matt York)
As NFL cracks down on players gambling, what events are pro athletes allowed to bet on?
The Supreme Court’s 2018 ruling in Murphy vs. NCAA ushered in a new era of legalized sports betting in the U.S., allowing states to establish their own sports wagering laws and operations.
 
Miami Marlins' Garrett Cooper reaches first on a single as Boston Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas misses the throw during the third inning of a baseball game at Fenway Park, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
De La Cruz and Segura homer, Marlins pound out 19 hits in 10-1 rout of Red Sox
Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run home run, Jean Segura added a solo homer and the Florida Marlins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-1.
 
Gradey Dick poses for a photo with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver after being selected 13th overall by the Toronto Raptors during the NBA basketball draft, Thursday, June 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Raptors grab shooter, Celtics collect future picks during mostly quiet night in Atlantic division
The Raptors took the player with possibly the flashiest suit of the night during the NBA draft. The Celtics loaded up on future picks.
 
Expectations still high for Celtics after Irving’s departure
The Celtics took a chance two seasons ago trading for All-Star Kyrie Irving with no guarantee he would re-sign when he became a free agent.
 
Patriots force 4 turnovers, beat Giants 35-14 to reach 6-0
Tom Brady had two touchdown runs and moved ahead of Peyton Manning for second place on the NFL’s all-time passing yards list as the New England Patriots pulled away for a 35-14 victory over the New York Giants.
 
Patriots’ Wynn takes live drills, game action could be next
Isaiah Wynn’s road back from injury has hit a significant milestone. The 2018 first-round pick participated in full-contact 11-on-11 drills for the first time in training camp.
 
Villanova needed defense, not offense to down Texas Tech
On a night in which Villanova shot its lowest field goal percentage of the season, it turned one of its best defensive efforts in its 71-59 Elite Eight win over Texas Tech.
 
Cartwright’s 17 helps Providence stun No. 3 Villanova 76-71
Kyron Cartwright scored 17 points and Providence withstood several late surges to stun third-ranked Villanova 76-71.
 
Patriots in wait-and-see mode as they welcome Harrison
James Harrison practiced with the Patriots for the first time since his unceremonious release from Pittsburgh last week.
 
Warriors next up to try to stop Celtics’ 13-game win streak
The Boston Celtics have exceeded expectations this season since losing Gordon Hayward to a leg injury on opening night.
 
Celtics coach uses trampoline to show off dunking skills
Who said coaches can’t dunk? Following a workout at the team facility, Celtics coach Brad Stevens was caught in tape using a trampoline to dunk.
 