LAURA UNGAR

Laura covers medicine and science.
Dr. Alfonso Sabater, checks Antonio Vento Carvajal's eye under a blue light after applying a stain to check to see if more ulcers had developed, before a gene therapy treatment, Thursday, July 6, 2023, at University of Miami Health System's Bascom Palmer Eye Institute in Miami. Antonio was born with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a rare genetic condition that causes blisters all over his body and in his eyes. He was blind for much of his life but can see again after getting gene therapy eyedrops. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Gene therapy eyedrops restored a boy’s sight. Similar treatments could help millions
Antonio Vento Carvajal has been legally blind for much of his 14 years. A gene therapy delivered through eyedrops is allowing him to see again and has opened the door to similar therapies that could potentially treat millions of people with other eye diseases.
 
FILE - Ansonia Lyons carries her son, Adrien Lyons, as she takes him for a diaper change in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022. After two miscarriages, Ansonia became pregnant in 2020, and it was difficult. Doctors initially told her she was suffering from regular morning sickness, though she was vomiting blood. Ultimately, she was diagnosed with an excessive vomiting disorder. A study published Monday, July 3, 2023, in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows maternal mortality rates in the U.S. doubled between 1999 and 2019, that Native American and Alaskan Native populations had the largest rate increase and that, overall, Black maternal mortality rates were the highest. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)
Maternal deaths in the US more than doubled over two decades. Black mothers died at the highest rate
A new study in the Journal of the American Medical Association shows maternal deaths across the U.S. more than doubled in two decades in unequal proportions.
 
This graphic provided by Yale University shows an image of a human embryo model. (Monique Pedroza, Ipek Gassaloglu, Berna Sozen/Yale University via AP)
Scientists use stem cells to create models of human embryos and study our earliest days
Scientists have created embryo models to help study the mysteries of early human development, the medical problems that happen before birth and why many pregnancies fail.
 
OB-GYN Dr. Kylie Cooper prepares dinner with her husband, Nick, and daughters, Cleo, left, and Hazel, Thursday, June 15, 2023, in Minnesota. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June 2022, many maternal care doctors in restrictive states face the choice of whether to stay or leave. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
Why some doctors stay in US states with restrictive abortion laws and others leave
Many maternal care doctors in states that have restrictive abortion laws are facing the choice of whether to stay or leave after last year’s Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v.
 
Hollowed out public health system faces more cuts amid virus
The U.S. public health system has been starved for decades and it lacks the resources to confront the worst health crisis in a century.
 