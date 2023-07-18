MADDIE BURAKOFF

An unusual find in China suggests some early mammals may have hunted dinosaur for dinner. The fossil shows a badgerlike creature chomping down on a small, beaked dinosaur, their skeletons intertwined.
The northern lights could be visible for some people this week, but most of the U.S. will miss out. The shimmering green curtain of the aurora is more likely to be spotted in Canada and Alaska.
Static electricity might help ticks zoom through the air to grab onto people and animals. A study published Friday found that the static charges we pick up from the environment may be giving the hungry parasites a boost to their next meal.
Scientists have observed for the first time the faint ripples caused by the motion of black holes that are gently stretching and squeezing everything in the universe.