MAE ANDERSON

New York-based reporter covering small business.
Jonica Moore, who's more than a decade into her second career as a wedding photographer, shoots photos as she walks home, Friday, July 21, 2023, in the Brooklyn section of New York. Moore said that said adding more social content to packages will likely require her to hire another person to help with weddings. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Wedding photographers adapt to couples who want instant images and less tradition
More and more couples are throwing out the playbook for a traditional wedding — and posing new challenges for the people they hire to create the perfect images of their big day.
 
A vendor helps a customer at a produce stand at the Union Square farmers market, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in New York. Small vendors at farmers markets say the 2023 season is shaping up to be strong, as farmers market continue to benefit from swells of regular customers that grew during the pandemic and new vendors stalls that started during the pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
Farmers markets thrive as customers and vendors who latched on during the pandemic remain loyal
Back in 2020, the markets were deemed non-essential and had been forced to close.
 
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Many small businesses have long relied on Amazon’s platform and delivery pipeline to boost their business, and now Amazon wants to enlist them to help with deliveries, too. The e-commerce giant on Monday, June 26, 2023, officially announced a program it has been piloting since 2020 that pays small business owners to deliver packages during the “last mile” of delivery to customers’ doorsteps. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)
Amazon wants small businesses to help make deliveries in rural areas and big cities
Many small businesses have long relied on Amazon’s platform and delivery pipeline to boost their business. Now, Amazon wants to enlist them to help with deliveries, too.
 
What consumers should know about Equifax $700M settlement
Equifax’s $700 million settlement with the U.S. government over a massive 2017 data breach includes up to $425 million for consumers.
 
States sue to stop $26.5 billion Sprint-T-Mobile deal
A group of state attorneys general led by New York and California are seeking to block T-Mobile’s $26.5 billion bid for Sprint.
 
Disney closes $71B deal for Fox entertainment assets
Disney’s $71 billion purchase of Fox’s entertainment business paves the way for Disney to launch its own streaming service, Disney Plus, this year.
 
Can wireless challenge cable for home internet service?
Cellular companies are looking to challenge traditional cable companies with residential internet service that promises to be ultra-fast, affordable and wireless.
 
Useful or creepy? Machines suggest Gmail replies
Google is toeing the line between helping you save time and creeping you out as it turns to machines to suggest email replies on your behalf.
 
Elon Musk’s latest target: Brain-computer interfaces
Tech billionaire Elon Musk is announcing a new venture called Neuralink focused on linking brains to computers.
 
AP EXPLAINS: Apple v FBI, is my iPhone safe?
Earlier this week, a U.S. magistrate ordered Apple to help investigators break into an iPhone used by one of the San Bernardino mass shooters.
 
Apple CEO publicly acknowledges that he’s gay
NEW YORK (AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook’s declaration that he’s “proud to be gay” wasn’t exactly news in Silicon Valley, where his sexual orientation was no secret.
 
What’s PayPal’s first solo move?
NEW YORK (AP) — PayPal’s impending split from long-time partner eBay Inc. will ratchet up its appeal to online retail competitors such as Amazon.com and give it the freedom to aggressively take on new mobile pay challenger Apple Pay.
 
Old Spice expands into bar soap
NEW YORK (AP) — Old Spice is raising the bar, literally.

The aftershave brand, which is known for appealing to more mature men, is introducing a line of scented soap bars this month.
 