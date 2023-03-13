MALLIKA SEN

This combination of photos shows, from left, actor Alan Alda from the series "M*A*S*H*" picketing Twentieth-Century Fox studios in Los Angeles, Aug. 6, 1980, actor Patty Duke with striking writers on the picket line at 20th Century Fox Studios in Los Angeles on March 8, 1988, and actor John Stamos, a cast member on "the medical drama ER," supports members of the Writers Guild of America, as they strike outside the Warner Bros. Television Studios in Los Angeles on Nov. 6, 2007. (AP Photo)
This isn’t the first time Hollywood’s been on strike. Here’s how past strikes turned out
The common refrain is that there’s nothing Hollywood loves so much as its own history. But that’s a history that’s inextricable from major labor movements.
 
FILE - Canadian author Margaret Atwood holds a copy of her book "The Testaments," during a news conference, Sept. 10, 2019, in London. Filippo Bernardini, who impersonated hundreds of people over the course of the scheme that began around August 2016 and obtained more than a thousand manuscripts including from high-profile authors like Margaret Atwood and Ethan Hawke, was sentenced Thursday, March 13, 2023, in Manhattan federal court, after pleading guilty to one count of wire fraud in January. Bernardini was sentenced to time served, avoiding prison on a felony charge that carried up to 20 years in prison. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Book thief in plot that duped famous authors avoids prison
It was the stuff of novels: For years, a con artist plagued the publishing industry, impersonating editors and agents to pull off hundreds of literary heists.
 
Entrepreneur Anjula Acharia and designer Falguni Peacock pose for a photographer at a Diwali celebration at The Pierre hotel in New York on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. The annual party, now in its third year, is intended to highlight Diwali by bringing together high-powered South Asians with other New York luminaries. (AP Photo/Mallika Sen)
‘It’s about time': Celebrations of Diwali illuminate NYC
The week dawned gloomily in New York. But the drab mist was little match for the holiday at hand: Diwali, the festival of lights that symbolizes the triumph over darkness.
 
This image released by Republic Records shows "Midnights" by Taylor Swift. (Republic Records via AP)
Taylor Swift drops ‘3am’ edition of ‘Midnights,’ music video
Taylor Swift has said “Midnights” was inspired by certain key sleepless nights, something many of her fans undoubtedly experienced as the singer-songwriter dropped seven bonus tracks and a music video just hours after the album’s release Friday.
 
Artists work on a mural outside the United Nation Headquarters, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
UN General Assembly meeting of world leaders, by the numbers
The gathering of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly is over. While the parade of world leaders flocking to New York seemed endless, data shows it indeed wasn’t.
 
Foreign Minister of India Subrahmanyam Jaishankar addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
India stays neutral on Ukraine war, previews G-20 term at UN
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — India’s foreign minister laid out the country’s plans for its turn at the G-20 presidency during his speech Saturday in front of the U.N.
 
Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Pakistan’s prime minister talks Kashmir, floods at UN
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif appealed for a peaceful end to the dispute over Kashmir and deplored regional instability, invoking the perennial themes of Pakistan’s U.N. addresses after dedicating the first half of his speech Friday to the ravages of recent floods.
 
Police block off streets near the United Nations headquarters, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
GLIMPSES: Threading the needle at the UN perimeter’s edge
Every September, the New York City police barricades go up around the U.N. headquarters in midtown Manhattan.
 
Jonas Gahr Store, Prime Minister of Norway, meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at U.N. headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle, Pool)
Norway’s prime minister on Ukraine: ‘The war has to stop’
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Norway’s prime minister, Jonas Gahr Støre, believes the world — with one notable holdout — is on the same page: “The war has to stop.”
 
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 at U.N. headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
At UN, Russia’s war in Ukraine is both text and subtext
After two years of discourse dominated by the coronavirus pandemic, the war in Ukraine has taken center stage at this year’s U.N. General Assembly.
 
NYPD and Coast Guard boats patrol the East River outside the United Nations headquarters, Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
GLIMPSES: At United Nations, boats safeguard current affairs
U.S. Coast Guard boats are a familiar presence during the U.N. General Assembly, guarding the aquatic border of the United Nations alongside New York City police boats.
 
Frederik, Crown Prince of Denmark tries an alternative version to a cookie with dried crickets on it at a sustainable food conference on the High Line on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Brittainy Newman)
GLIMPSES: If you give a crown prince a cricket cookie ...
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — If you give a crown prince a cookie made with crickets, he’s going to take a bite in the name of combatting climate change.
 
Visitors to the United Nations headquarters take photos at the General Assembly speaker's podium ahead of the General Assembly, Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
EXPLAINER: What to know about the UN General Assembly
After two years of virtual and hybrid summits, the world will once again convene in New York this week for the U.N. General Assembly.
 