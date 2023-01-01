MARIA SHERMAN

Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video.
Country star Chris Young’s latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” is a vivid love letter to summertime weekends, old trucks, and dive bar bands.
For years, a common critique of the beloved New Jersey rock band The Gaslight Anthem was to label them “Bruce Springsteen” copycats.
Country music star Jason Aldean has released a controversial music video for his latest single, “Try That In A Small Town.”
Authorities in Nevada say they have served a search warrant in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in September 1996.
It is Taylor Swift’s world, and we’re just living in it. The popstar has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.
Finding the sound of “Barbie,” one of 2023’s biggest blockbusters, a film with such a rich visual palette, was no easy task. But it started with a simple text message.
Is non-English language music the future of the music business? Perhaps. Luminate, a source of music and entertainment industry data, found in their 2023 midyear report that global music streams are up 30.8% from last year.
Review: Sky Ferreira makes a joyful return to the stage and offers an alternative kind of pop career
For two nights at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, the enigmatic pop star Sky Ferreira emerged on stage like no time had passed.
Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro has always had his eye on the future — taking familiar genres and contorting them into something novel.
Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates
After postponing her career-spanning Celebration Tour due to a “serious bacterial infection” last month and spending several days in an intensive care unit, Madonna says she’s “on the road to recovery.”: The pop superstar posted an update on her health Monday on Instagram.
“Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS” is a 544-page, glossy oral history of the world’s biggest boy band by Myeongseok Kang and BTS for Flatiron Books.
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is here. Here’s how to reconsider Taylor Swift’s transformative album
Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” is the third album in Swift’s plans to re-record her first six, after her catalog was purchased by music manager Scooter Braun.
The rapper Coolio’s posthumous album includes features from Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Da Lench Mob’s J-Dee, and Ras Kass, his representatives have shared exclusively with the Associated Press.
In June, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the forthcoming Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry, including new AI protocols.
The Grammy Awards are returning to Los Angeles on the first Sunday in February. The Recording Academy announced several key dates ahead of its 66th annual show honoring the best in music.
The Women’s World Cup has an official song. It’s a collaboration between alt-pop artists from the two host countries, New Zealand’s BENEE and Australia’s Mallrat.
Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 “Celebration” tour due to what her manager calls a “serious bacterial infection.”
Better late than never, and surely worth the wait: Popstar Kim Petras’ oft-delayed, full-length major label debut album, “Feed the Beast,” is brimming with Eurodance, ‘90s house, and trance-informed sex-positive pop music.
Gen Z popstar Olivia Rodrigo has announced her highly anticipated sophomore album, titled “GUTS,” will drop in September.
Busta Rhymes took home the Lifetime Achievement Award with a tribute performance. The night’s biggest surprise was a public performance by Quavo and Offset, the surviving members of Migos, who did a rendition of “Bad and Boujee” in front of an image of Takeoff.
The rapper-singer Doja Cat — the Grammy Award winner, fashion muse, and creator of many viral TikTok hits — is set to embark on her 2023 North American tour this fall.
The sun is shining, the beach is calling, and school is out: It’s time to prepare the song of the summer. There’s Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” and Taylor Swift’s “Karma.”
The Grammys Awards have introduced changes to its programming, including a new decision regarding artificial intelligence that says “only human creators are eligible” can win awards.
More change is afoot at the Grammys. The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that three new categories will be added to the awards show: best pop dance recording, best African music performance, and best alternative jazz album.
Paul McCartney says artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo to create “the last Beatles record,” decades after the band broke up.
Country singer Jimmie Allen’s has come to a halt after two women accused the Grammy nominee in lawsuits of sexually assaulting them.