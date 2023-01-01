MARIA SHERMAN

Music Journalist
FILE - Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Aldean released the single "Try That in a Small Town" this month. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ rockets to No. 2 on charts after music video controversy
Jason Aldean’s “Try That in a Small Town” is experiencing exponential growth following controversy over its music video.
 
Chris Young performs at the 56th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on April 16, 2021, left, and David Bowie performs during a concert in Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 14, 1995. Young’s latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” samples Bowie's 1974 hit “Rebel Rebel." Bowie, whose extensive music catalog was sold to Warner Chappell Music last year, is credited posthumously as a songwriter on the track, making it one of the genre-melding icon's few forays into country music. (AP Photo)
How David Bowie, long thought ambivalent to country music, became a writer on a Chris Young song
Country star Chris Young’s latest single, “Young Love & Saturday Nights,” is a vivid love letter to summertime weekends, old trucks, and dive bar bands.
 
This combination of photos shows Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem performing at the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta on May 6, 2023, left, and Bruce Springsteen performing with the E Street Band in New York on April 1, 2023. (AP Photo)
The Gaslight Anthem were labeled ‘Bruce Springsteen copycats.’ Now the Boss is on their new single
For years, a common critique of the beloved New Jersey rock band The Gaslight Anthem was to label them “Bruce Springsteen” copycats.
 
FILE - Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022. Country Music Television removed Aldean's music video for the newly released single “Try That in a Small Town." (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Jason Aldean’s new music video was filmed at a lynching site. A big country music network pulled it
Country music star Jason Aldean has released a controversial music video for his latest single, “Try That In A Small Town.”
 
FILE - Rapper Tupac Shakur attends a voter registration event in South Central Los Angeles, Aug. 15, 1996. Authorities in Nevada confirmed Tuesday, July 18, 2023, that they served a search warrant this week in connection with the long-unsolved killing of the late rapper Shakur. (AP Photo/Frank Wiese, File)
Tupac Shakur’s long-unsolved killing again under spotlight as Las Vegas police conduct search
Authorities in Nevada say they have served a search warrant in connection with the long-unsolved killing of rapper Tupac Shakur in September 1996.
 
FILE - Taylor Swift arrives at the 65th annual Grammy Awards, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. The pop star has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any other woman in history. Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album “Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," the third in her effort to re-record her first six albums, has officially debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
It’s official: Taylor Swift has more No. 1 albums than any woman in history
It is Taylor Swift’s world, and we’re just living in it. The popstar has officially earned more No. 1 albums than any woman in history.
 
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie." (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)
How the ‘Barbie’ soundtrack came together, according to mastermind Mark Ronson
Finding the sound of “Barbie,” one of 2023’s biggest blockbusters, a film with such a rich visual palette, was no easy task. But it started with a simple text message.
 
FILE - Bad Bunny speaks at the Sony Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2022 in Las Vegas on April 25, 2022. The global music industry surpassed one trillion streams in a calendar year, Luminate's 2023 Midyear Report has found. Global streams are also up 30.8 percent from last year, reflective of an increasingly international music marketplace. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Music streams for 2023 hit 1 trillion in record time. Latin and K-pop artists are big reasons why
Is non-English language music the future of the music business? Perhaps. Luminate, a source of music and entertainment industry data, found in their 2023 midyear report that global music streams are up 30.8% from last year.
 
FILE - Sky Ferreira attends the premiere of "Mistress America" during the Sundance NEXT FEST at The Theatre at Ace Hotel, Aug. 7, 2015, in Los Angeles. On July 8 and 9, 2023, at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, the enigmatic popstar Ferreira emerged on stage like no time had passed. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)
Review: Sky Ferreira makes a joyful return to the stage and offers an alternative kind of pop career
For two nights at the Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, the enigmatic pop star Sky Ferreira emerged on stage like no time had passed.
 
This cover image released by Sony Music Latin/Duars Entertainment shows "Playa Saturno" by Rauw Alejandro. (Sony Music Latin/Duars Entertainment via AP)
Review: On ‘Playa Saturno,’ Rauw Alejando’s futuristic reggaeton reaches new heights
Puerto Rican musician Rauw Alejandro has always had his eye on the future — taking familiar genres and contorting them into something novel.
 
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. . (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna says she’s ‘on the road to recovery’ following ICU stay, postpones North American tour dates
After postponing her career-spanning Celebration Tour due to a “serious bacterial infection” last month and spending several days in an intensive care unit, Madonna says she’s “on the road to recovery.”: The pop superstar posted an update on her health Monday on Instagram.
 
This cover image released by Flatiron Books shows "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS," a 544-page, glossy oral history of the world's biggest boy band. (Flatiron Books via AP)
Review: ‘Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS’ gives singular access to the world’s biggest band
“Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS” is a 544-page, glossy oral history of the world’s biggest boy band by Myeongseok Kang and BTS for Flatiron Books.
 
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during the opener of her Eras tour in Glendale, Ariz., on March 17, 2023. Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)." Swift re-recorded her sophomore country album, “Speak Now,” and has 22 songs, including six that were written during the album’s original era, but not recorded until recently. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, File)
‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ is here. Here’s how to reconsider Taylor Swift’s transformative album
Taylor Swift’s re-recording of “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version),” is the third album in Swift’s plans to re-record her first six, after her catalog was purchased by music manager Scooter Braun.
 
FILE - Coolio appears at the 2015 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on June 25, 2015. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
Coolio’s collaborators and track list announced for rapper’s posthumous album, ‘Long Live Coolio’
The rapper Coolio’s posthumous album includes features from Naughty By Nature’s Treach, Da Lench Mob’s J-Dee, and Ras Kass, his representatives have shared exclusively with the Associated Press.
 
FILE - Harvey Mason jr., CEO of The Recording Academy, appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. In June, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the forthcoming Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry, including new AI protocols. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Grammys CEO on new AI guidelines: Music that contains AI-created elements is eligible. ‘Period.’
In June, the Recording Academy announced a series of changes to the forthcoming Grammy Awards to better reflect an evolving music industry, including new AI protocols.
 
FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., Oct. 10, 2017. The Recording Academy on Thursday, June 29, 2023, announced a few key dates for the forthcoming 66th annual Grammy Awards. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
2024 Grammys will be held Feb. 4 in Los Angeles
The Grammy Awards are returning to Los Angeles on the first Sunday in February. The Recording Academy announced several key dates ahead of its 66th annual show honoring the best in music.
 
FILE - The FIFA Women's World Cup soccer trophy is displayed during a tour ahead of the Australia - New Zealand 2023 World Cup, at Christ the Redeemer Statue in Rio de Janeiro on March 29, 2023. New Zealand alt-pop star BENEE and Australian musician Mallrat have released “Do It Again,” the official song of this year’s tournament. They will perform the song live at the opening ceremony at Eden Park in Auckland on July 20 prior to the first match, where New Zealand will take on Norway. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado, File)
The Women’s World Cup official song is here, courtesy of BENEE and Mallrat
The Women’s World Cup has an official song. It’s a collaboration between alt-pop artists from the two host countries, New Zealand’s BENEE and Australia’s Mallrat.
 
FILE - Madonna appears at the 30th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York on May 4, 2019, in New York. Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 ‘Celebration’ tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’ and ICU stay, her manager Guy Oseary confirmed on Wednesday. The tour was set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’
Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 “Celebration” tour due to what her manager calls a “serious bacterial infection.”
 
This cover image released by Republic Records/Amigo Records shows "Feed the Beast" by Kim Petras. (Republic Records/Amigo Records via AP)
Music Review: Kim Petras makes flirty Eurodance-pop in major-label debut
Better late than never, and surely worth the wait: Popstar Kim Petras’ oft-delayed, full-length major label debut album, “Feed the Beast,” is brimming with Eurodance, ‘90s house, and trance-informed sex-positive pop music.
 
FILE - Olivia Rodrigo appears at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif., on March 12, 2023. Rodrigo has announced her highly anticipated sophomore album, titled “GUTS,” will drop in September. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Olivia Rodrigo announces sophomore album ‘GUTS’ is coming in September
Gen Z popstar Olivia Rodrigo has announced her highly anticipated sophomore album, titled “GUTS,” will drop in September.
 
Offset, left, and Quavo of Migos perform at the BET Awards on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark Terrill)
BET Awards show honors Busta Rhymes, hip-hop’s 50 years and pays tribute to Takeoff and Tina Turner
Busta Rhymes took home the Lifetime Achievement Award with a tribute performance. The night’s biggest surprise was a public performance by Quavo and Offset, the surviving members of Migos, who did a rendition of “Bad and Boujee” in front of an image of Takeoff.
 
FILE - Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club, April 24, 2022, in Indio, Calif. The rapper/singer Doja Cat — the Grammy award winner, fashion muse, and creator of many TikTok hits — is set to embark on a 2023 North American tour this fall. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Doja Cat announces massive 2023 North American tour with Ice Spice, Doechii
The rapper-singer Doja Cat — the Grammy Award winner, fashion muse, and creator of many viral TikTok hits — is set to embark on her 2023 North American tour this fall.
 
(AP Illustration/Peter Hamlin)
Who will have the 2023 song of the summer? We offer some predictions
The sun is shining, the beach is calling, and school is out: It’s time to prepare the song of the summer. There’s Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” and Taylor Swift’s “Karma.”
 
FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Oct. 10, 2017. The Recording Academy has announced three new categories to be added to the 2024 Grammy Awards: Best Pop Dance Recording, Best African Music Performance, and Best Alternative Jazz Album. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Grammys: Only ‘human creators’ eligible to win, recording academy says response to AI
The Grammys Awards have introduced changes to its programming, including a new decision regarding artificial intelligence that says “only human creators are eligible” can win awards.
 
FILE - Grammy Awards are displayed at the Grammy Museum Experience at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. on Oct. 10, 2017. The Recording Academy has announced three new categories to be added to the 2024 Grammy Awards: Best Pop Dance Recording, Best African Music Performance, and Best Alternative Jazz Album. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Grammys add new categories, including for pop dance recording and African music performance
More change is afoot at the Grammys. The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that three new categories will be added to the awards show: best pop dance recording, best African music performance, and best alternative jazz album.
 
FILE - Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell pose for photographers upon arrival for the premiere of the film 'If These Walls Could Sing' in London, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. Artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon's voice from an old demo to create “the last Beatles record,” Paul McCartney said Tuesday, June 13, 2023. McCartney, 80, told the BBC that the technology was used to separate the Beatles' voices from background sounds during the making of director Peter Jackson's 2021 documentary series, “The Beatles: Get Back." (Photo by Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP, File)
The Beatles are releasing their ‘last’ record. AI helped make it possible
Paul McCartney says artificial intelligence has been used to extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo to create “the last Beatles record,” decades after the band broke up.
 
FILE - In this June 5, 2019 file photo, country singer Jimmie Allen performs "Best Shot" at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Allen's has come to a halt after two woman accused the Grammy nominee in lawsuits of sexually assaulting them. Allen's label dropped the singer on Monday. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
Country singer Jimmie Allen accused in second sexual assault lawsuit, dropped by label
Country singer Jimmie Allen’s has come to a halt after two women accused the Grammy nominee in lawsuits of sexually assaulting them.
 