MARK KENNEDY

Entertainment writer, editor and critic
This image provided by Matthew Murphy shows Alex Brightman, from left, Ian Shaw and Colin Donnell in a scene from the play "The Shark is Broken." (Matthew Murphy via AP)
Theater Review: A play about the making of the movie ‘Jaws’ makes a nice splash on Broadway
A rickety boat. Three guys. And a massive, deadly shark. What could go wrong? Not what you might be expecting with “The Shark Is Broken,” the play that opened Thursday about the trio of actors who enlivened the pioneering Steven Spielberg-directed movie “Jaws.”
 
This image provided by MTV Documentary Films shows Augusto Gongora, right, and Paulina Urrutia in a scene from "The Eternal Memory." (MTV Documentary Films via AP)
Movie Review: Documentary ‘The Eternal Memory’ shows that love is stronger than dementia
“The Eternal Memory” begins with a confused Augusto Góngora waking up one morning as his wife of two decades gently greets him. “Nice to meet you,” he tells her.
 
This screengrab provided by Super League shows an Alexander Hamilton game avatar from the "Hamilton" simulator for Roblox. (Super League via AP)
If you’ve ever wanted to be in ‘Hamilton,’ you can now do so — on Roblox
The landmark Broadway musical “Hamilton” has landed on Roblox, turning the innovative stage show into an immersive online environment for a new generation.
 
FILE - Angelina Jolie poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film "Eternals" on Oct. 27, 2021, in London. The Oscar-winning actor has become a lead producer on the Broadway-bound new musical “The Outsiders,” a show based on S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola's 1983 coming-of-age crime drama. The Broadway cast and dates have not been revealed yet. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)
Angelina Jolie joins producing team for Broadway-bound musical ‘The Outsiders’
Add Angelina Jolie to the growing list of celebrities dipping their toes into producing on Broadway.
 
Louis Cato poses for a portrait on Friday, June 16, 2023, in New York. Cato's second album, “Reflections,” is out Aug. 11. (Photo by Matt Licari/Invision/AP)
Louis Cato, TV late night bandleader, offers ‘Reflections,’ a new album of ‘laid bare, honest’ songs
Louis Cato’s remarkable musical gifts are on show this summer with his second album, “Reflections,” a way to express himself while his regular day gig as bandleader of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is quiet because of the Hollywood strike.
 
This image provided by CBS shows LL Cool J, right, and hosts Nate Burleson, from left, and Keltie Knight during an episode of the television game show "Superfan." (Sonja Flemming/CBS via AP)
CBS game show ‘Superfan’ celebrates musicians like Shania Twain, Kelsea Ballerini and Pitbull
CBS’ latest game show, “Superfan,” premiering Wednesday, gathers one musical act and their fans each week into a studio and gradually whittles the contestants down to two, giving online voters the final say on who will be crowned the ultimate superfan.
 
This image released by Polk & Co. shows Casey Likes, center, and the cast during a performance of "Back to the Future: The Musical." (Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman via AP)
The stars of Broadway’s ‘Back to the Future’ musical happily speed into the past every night
When actor Casey Likes watched “Back to the Future” growing up, his mom would always say he reminded her of the film’s star, Michael J. Fox.
 
This image released by A24 Films shows Sophie Wilde in a scene from "Talk to Me." (A24 via AP)
Movie Review: Horror flick ‘Talk to Me’ is a hand-some high-five for twin Australian filmmakers
You’ve got to hand it to the Philippou brothers. They’ve taken the old horror cliche of a severed hand and made something worth, well, applauding, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy.
 
This image released by Verve Records/UMe shows “You’ve Got To Learn." by Nina Simone. (Verve Records/UMe via AP)
Nina Simone’s lost set at the 1966 Newport Jazz Festival released as an album
Nina Simone fans have a reason for feeling good: A previously unreleased recording of the legendary artist’s set at the Newport Jazz Festival in July 1966 is being released.
 
Actors Sheryl Lee Ralph, left, and Lisa Ann Walter, members of the cast of "Abbott Elementary," participate in a rally in support of the actors and writers strikes at Love Park in Philadelphia on Thursday, July 20, 2023. The actors strike comes more than two months after screenwriters began striking in their bid to get better pay and working conditions. (AP Photo/Tassanee Vejpongsa)
Actors and writers on strike rally in Philadelphia and Chicago as union action spreads
Striking screenwriters and actors are holding rallies in Philadelphia and Chicago Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities.
 
FILE - This Jan. 19, 2012 file photo shows a Broadway street sign in New York. The Broadway League and Disney Theatrical Productions, which represent producers, and the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees announced Thursday they had reached a tentative agreement that had threatened a strike as early as Friday. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)
Amid labor turmoil in Hollywood, Broadway seems to avoid a strike
Broadway and the touring theater community seem to have avoided a labor disruption like the one that has silenced the film and television industry.
 
This image released by Discovery shows dive tech and Bahamian shark expert Sky Minnis, left, and Dr. Tristan Guttridge surrounded by tiger sharks during their first dive together, in a scene from "Monster of the Bermuda Triangle," premiering July 24 during Shark Week on Discovery. (Discovery via AP)
Jason Momoa hosts Discovery’s ‘Shark Week,’ featuring feeding frenzies and junkie sharks
Discovery Channel has landed the perfect host this year for “Shark Week,” none other than Aquaman. Actor Jason Momoa, who in real life dreamed of a life as a marine biologist before Hollywood anointed him a superhero ocean god, is going back to his roots to celebrate all things shark.
 
FILE - Danny Wagner, from left, Josh Kiszka, Jake Kiszka and Sam Kiszka of the band Greta Van Fleet pose before the "Metallica Presents: The Helping Hands Concert," in Los Angeles on Dec. 16, 2022. Greta Van Fleet’s third album, "Starcatcher," releases on Friday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
Greta Van Fleet return with ‘Starcatcher,’ an album they say ‘represents boys becoming men’
Greta Van Fleet’s new album lists 10 tracks but it’s really 9 1/2. Halfway through, there’s a song fragment that runs barely past a minute.
 
This image released by Apple TV+ shows Lee Pace, left, and Terrence Mann in a scene from "Foundation." (Apple TV+ via AP)
Second season of Apple TV+'s ‘Foundation’ digs ‘even deeper’ into a galaxy-striding series
A sprawling, mighty galaxy was created in season one of “Foundation.” Now it’s time to rip it down. Season two of the ambitious Apple TV+ sci-fi series flashes forward some 140 years and it’s quickly clear that the clones who form the story’s authoritarian order are losing their grip.
 
This image released by Hulu shows Gerald Blanchard in a scene from "The Jewel Thief." (Hulu via AP)
Hulu documentary on the ‘world’s most ingenious thief’ hopes to steal viewers this week
It’s hard not to feel grudging respect for Gerald Daniel Blanchard’s long resume of crime — no matter what side of the law you’re on.
 
This image released by Paramount Pictures shows Tom Cruise in a scene from "Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning, Part One." (Paramount Pictures via AP)
‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One’ movie review
Wondering if you should choose to accept the latest “Mission: Impossible” entry? Put it another way: Do you really want to disappoint Tom Cruise?
 
This image released by NBC shows James Spader as Raymond Reddington in a scene from "The Blacklist." The 2-hour series finale airs July 13. (Fernando Marrero/NBC/ Sony Pictures Television via AP)
James Spader bids farewell to an intriguing criminal mastermind as ‘The Blacklist’ finale approaches
Raymond “Red” Reddington is finally hanging up his famous black fedora and — fitting for a manipulative genius — he’s doing it on his own terms.
 
This image released by Sony Pictures shows Patrick Wilson in Screen Gems' "Insidious: The Red Door." (Sony Pictures via AP)
Movie Review: ‘Insidious: The Red Door’ fails to scare up a winning formula for franchise’s finale
The “Insidious” franchise folds back on itself for the fifth installment, returning to its roots with the movie equivalent of getting the band back together.
 
CORRECTS POSITION OF COOPER TO RIGHT - This image released by Nat Geo shows Bradley Cooper, right, and Bear Grylls on a paraledge hung off the edge of Pathfinder Canyon in Wyoming, in a scene from “Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge," premiering on July 9. (Jeff Ellingson/Nat Geo via AP)
Bear Grylls goes into the wild with a new batch of celebrities, from Bradley Cooper to Rita Ora
For his latest role, Bradley Cooper leapt onto a hovering helicopter, rappelled down a 400-foot cliff and pulled himself across a 100-foot ravine in one of the harshest climates in North America.
 
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Ruby Gillman, voiced by Lana Condor, and Connor, voiced by Jaboukie Young-White) in DreamWorks Animation's "Ruby Gillman Teenage Kraken." (Universal Pictures via AP)
A sea monster is celebrated in ‘Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken’
We landlubbers have gotten it all wrong: Kraken aren’t terrible sea monsters who destroy our sailing ships and munch on our sailors. They’re kind and helpful.
 
FILE - People wait in line at the Times Square TKTS discount ticket booth in New York on Jan. 19, 2012. The TKTS booth in Times Square, which has become part of the city's visual and financial DNA and a key part in keeping Broadway going, celebrates its 50th birthday this week. (AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)
Iconic TKTS booth in Times Square celebrates 50 years of Broadway ticket discounts
The TKTS booth in Times Square, which has become part of the city’s visual and financial DNA and a key part in keeping Broadway going, is celebrating its 50th birthday this week.
 
FILE - Big Freedia performs at Preservation Hall's 60th Anniversary Celebration in New Orleans on May 6, 2022. Big Freedia goes back to her roots on the 16-track “Central City,” the Queen of Bounce’s first full-length studio album in nine years. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Big Freedia, the Queen of Bounce, roars back with full album, ‘Central City,’ and a tour
Big Freedia goes back to her roots on the 16-track “Central City,” the Queen of Bounce’s first full-length studio album in nine years.
 
FILE - Sheldon Harnick accepts the special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the Theatre at the Tony Awards at the Beacon Theatre on Sunday, June 12, 2016, in New York. Harnick, who with composer Jerry Bock made up the premier musical-theater songwriting duos of the 1950s and 1960s with shows such as "Fiddler on the Roof," "Fiorello!" and "The Apple Tree," died Friday. He was 99. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
Tony-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ creator, dies at 99
Tony- and Grammy Award-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick, who with composer Jerry Bock made up the premier musical-theater songwriting duos of the 1950s and 1960s with shows such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Fiorello!”
 
This image released by Vivacity Media Group shows the company during a performance of the musical "Once Upon a One More Time." (Matthew Murphy/Vivacity Media Group via AP)
Theater Review: ‘Once Upon a One More Time’ with Britney Spears songs will drive you crazy
“Once Upon a One More Time,” a musical on Broadway stuffed with Britney Spears songs, is pure summer dumb, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy.
 
Oscar winner, ‘Sound of Music’ star Christopher Plummer dies
Christopher Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award winner in history, has died.
 
Review: Gone West embrace a sunny country in superb album
The full-length debut album from Gone West sets the tone right from the album cover — the four members languidly walking up a road in Malibu, California.
 
Andy Gill, guitarist for punk band Gang of Four, has died
The guitarist for the influential punk band Gang of Four has died. Andy Gill was 64. Gill, along with original bandmates Jon King, Hugo Burnham and Dave Allen released in 1979 one of the most seminal albums of the punk era, “Entertainment!”
 
David Alan Grier is getting lots of kicks on Broadway
When David Alan Grier was offered a chance to revisit one of his favorite plays on Broadway, he quickly agreed. He just forgot about all the beatings.
 
Review: Liam Payne stumbles badly with embarrassing debut CD
Former One Direction member Liam Payne’s first full-length album comes out just days before his former bandmate Harry Styles puts out his second CD.
 
Review: ‘Frozen 2’ soundtrack struggles in shadow of first
Various artists, “Frozen 2” (Walt Disney Records)

No, there’s no new “Let It Go.” Let it go.

The “Frozen 2” soundtrack brings together everyone’s favorite princesses — Elsa and Anna — the snowman Olaf, good guy Kristoff and his faithful reindeer, Sven, for an impossible task: improving or matching the first “Frozen” movie’s songs.
 