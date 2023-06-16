A rickety boat. Three guys. And a massive, deadly shark. What could go wrong? Not what you might be expecting with “The Shark Is Broken,” the play that opened Thursday about the trio of actors who enlivened the pioneering Steven Spielberg-directed movie “Jaws.”
“The Eternal Memory” begins with a confused Augusto Góngora waking up one morning as his wife of two decades gently greets him. “Nice to meet you,” he tells her.
The landmark Broadway musical “Hamilton” has landed on Roblox, turning the innovative stage show into an immersive online environment for a new generation.
Add Angelina Jolie to the growing list of celebrities dipping their toes into producing on Broadway.
Louis Cato’s remarkable musical gifts are on show this summer with his second album, “Reflections,” a way to express himself while his regular day gig as bandleader of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” is quiet because of the Hollywood strike.
CBS’ latest game show, “Superfan,” premiering Wednesday, gathers one musical act and their fans each week into a studio and gradually whittles the contestants down to two, giving online voters the final say on who will be crowned the ultimate superfan.
When actor Casey Likes watched “Back to the Future” growing up, his mom would always say he reminded her of the film’s star, Michael J. Fox.
You’ve got to hand it to the Philippou brothers. They’ve taken the old horror cliche of a severed hand and made something worth, well, applauding, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy.
Nina Simone fans have a reason for feeling good: A previously unreleased recording of the legendary artist’s set at the Newport Jazz Festival in July 1966 is being released.
Striking screenwriters and actors are holding rallies in Philadelphia and Chicago Thursday as the labor dispute that has halted Hollywood spreads to more cities.
Broadway and the touring theater community seem to have avoided a labor disruption like the one that has silenced the film and television industry.
Discovery Channel has landed the perfect host this year for “Shark Week,” none other than Aquaman. Actor Jason Momoa, who in real life dreamed of a life as a marine biologist before Hollywood anointed him a superhero ocean god, is going back to his roots to celebrate all things shark.
Greta Van Fleet’s new album lists 10 tracks but it’s really 9 1/2. Halfway through, there’s a song fragment that runs barely past a minute.
A sprawling, mighty galaxy was created in season one of “Foundation.” Now it’s time to rip it down. Season two of the ambitious Apple TV+ sci-fi series flashes forward some 140 years and it’s quickly clear that the clones who form the story’s authoritarian order are losing their grip.
It’s hard not to feel grudging respect for Gerald Daniel Blanchard’s long resume of crime — no matter what side of the law you’re on.
Wondering if you should choose to accept the latest “Mission: Impossible” entry? Put it another way: Do you really want to disappoint Tom Cruise?
Raymond “Red” Reddington is finally hanging up his famous black fedora and — fitting for a manipulative genius — he’s doing it on his own terms.
The “Insidious” franchise folds back on itself for the fifth installment, returning to its roots with the movie equivalent of getting the band back together.
For his latest role, Bradley Cooper leapt onto a hovering helicopter, rappelled down a 400-foot cliff and pulled himself across a 100-foot ravine in one of the harshest climates in North America.
We landlubbers have gotten it all wrong: Kraken aren’t terrible sea monsters who destroy our sailing ships and munch on our sailors. They’re kind and helpful.
The TKTS booth in Times Square, which has become part of the city’s visual and financial DNA and a key part in keeping Broadway going, is celebrating its 50th birthday this week.
Big Freedia goes back to her roots on the 16-track “Central City,” the Queen of Bounce’s first full-length studio album in nine years.
Tony- and Grammy Award-winning lyricist Sheldon Harnick, who with composer Jerry Bock made up the premier musical-theater songwriting duos of the 1950s and 1960s with shows such as “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Fiorello!”
“Once Upon a One More Time,” a musical on Broadway stuffed with Britney Spears songs, is pure summer dumb, says Associated Press critic Mark Kennedy.
Christopher Plummer, the dashing award-winning actor who played Captain von Trapp in the film “The Sound of Music” and at 82 became the oldest Academy Award winner in history, has died.
The full-length debut album from Gone West sets the tone right from the album cover — the four members languidly walking up a road in Malibu, California.
The guitarist for the influential punk band Gang of Four has died. Andy Gill was 64. Gill, along with original bandmates Jon King, Hugo Burnham and Dave Allen released in 1979 one of the most seminal albums of the punk era, “Entertainment!”
When David Alan Grier was offered a chance to revisit one of his favorite plays on Broadway, he quickly agreed. He just forgot about all the beatings.
Former One Direction member Liam Payne’s first full-length album comes out just days before his former bandmate Harry Styles puts out his second CD.
Various artists, “Frozen 2” (Walt Disney Records)
The “Frozen 2” soundtrack brings together everyone’s favorite princesses — Elsa and Anna — the snowman Olaf, good guy Kristoff and his faithful reindeer, Sven, for an impossible task: improving or matching the first “Frozen” movie’s songs.
The “Frozen 2” soundtrack brings together everyone’s favorite princesses — Elsa and Anna — the snowman Olaf, good guy Kristoff and his faithful reindeer, Sven, for an impossible task: improving or matching the first “Frozen” movie’s songs.