MARTHA BELLISLE

A correspondent on the AP Global Investigations Team
FILE - An inmate huddles under a heavy blanket on a bunk in the psychiatric unit of the Pierce County Jail in Tacoma, Wash, on Oct. 15, 2014. A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million in fines for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who are forced to wait in jails for weeks or months. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Judge holds Washington state in contempt for not providing services to mentally ill people in jails
A federal judge has found Washington state in contempt and ordered it to pay more than $100 million for failing to provide timely psychiatric services to mentally ill people who must wait in jails for weeks.
 
Washington state coronavirus death toll hits 40
The death toll from the new coronavirus in Washington state jumped to 40 on Saturday when King County health officials reported three new fatalities.
 
AP source: Inslee to ban large gatherings in Seattle area
The Associated Press has learned Washington state’s governor will ban gatherings and events of more than 250 people in virtually the entire Seattle metro area to try to contain the coronavirus outbreak.
 
Washington virus deaths hit 22, 3 more from nursing home
King County public health officials on Monday reported three new deaths from the coronavirus and 33 new cases while Grant County in central Washington announced the first death from the disease outside the Seattle area.
 
Justice department sues King County over ban at Boeing Field
The Department of Justice has filed a federal lawsuit against King County after it banned all immigration deportation flights at Boeing Field in Seattle. U.S.
 
Ukrainian man pleads guilty to hacking, wire fraud charges
A member of a sophisticated international hacking group that authorities say targeted businesses to steal credit and debit card records has pleaded guilty to hacking and wire fraud charges.
 
Lawsuit settlement: more rights for psychiatric patients
Lawyers for a group of mentally ill patients settled a federal lawsuit Thursday with the agency that runs Washington state’s two psychiatric hospitals after improvements were implemented to allow the patients to receive more treatment and enjoy more freedom.
 
Nurse who lost part of ear in patient assault sues state
A nurse at Washington state’s troubled psychiatric hospital who lost part of her ear when she was assaulted by a patient is suing the state for $5 million, claiming officials are to blame for failing to adequately staff shifts and by placing violent patients on less-secure wards.
 
AP finds guns sold by police were used in new crimes
The Spokane City Council is considering a proposal to prohibit the police department from selling forfeited firearms, following an Associated Press investigation that found that more than a dozen guns sold by law enforcement agencies in Washington state ended up being used in new crimes.
 
A look at guns sold by police that ended up at crime scenes
An Associated Press review has found that more than a dozen guns sold by police in Washington state since 2010 ended up as evidence in new police investigations.
 