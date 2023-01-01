MARTHA MENDOZA

Martha focuses on justice, accountability and transparency.
FILE - Equipment frames the cooling towers of the Temelin nuclear power plant near the town of Tyn nad Vltavou, Czech Republic, on Thursday, June 25, 2015. The U.S. and its European allies are importing vast amounts of nuclear fuel and compounds from Russia, providing Moscow with hundreds of millions of dollars in badly needed revenue as it wages war on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek, File)
Putin profits off US and European reliance on Russian nuclear fuel
The U.S. and its European allies are importing vast amounts of nuclear compounds and products from Russia, giving Moscow hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue as it wages war on Ukraine.
 
A boy who lost his parents and five of his siblings during a Sept. 5, 2019, night raid by U.S. forces, stands in the yard of their home that was destroyed in the attack in a remote region of Afghanistan, on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. What exactly happened that fall night is at the center of a bitter international custody dispute over an orphaned baby found amid the rubble. The high-profile legal battle pits an Afghan family against an American one, and has drawn responses from the White House and the Taliban. (AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi)
A baby was found in the rubble of a US raid in Afghanistan. But who exactly was killed and why?
A baby found in the rubble of a U.S. raid in Afghanistan was adopted by a Marine. Once-secret documents and AP reporting in the village reveal details that thrust this raid into an ongoing controversy over who the military killed.
 
Airman may face death penalty in California cop killing
A U.S. Air Force sergeant could face the death penalty if he is convicted of a deadly ambush-style attack on unsuspecting officers in Northern California.
 
AP NewsBreak: US Army quietly discharging immigrant recruits
The U.S. Army appears to be doing an about-face on a program in which immigrant reservists and recruits enlisted with the hope of a path to citizenship.
 
After Taiwan stop, fugitive Red Bull heir’s path a mystery
The statute of limitations on a hit-and-run charge has effectively expired in Thailand against a fugitive heir to the Red Bull energy-drink fortune.
 
Promises unmet as Thailand tries to reform shrimp industry
Facing international pressure for failing to stop human trafficking in its seafood sector, Thailand promised almost a year ago to compensate victims of slavery, while industry leaders vowed to bring all shrimp processing in-house.
 
Google searches itself to build more productive teams
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (AP) — Google coddles its employees with free food, massages and other lavish perks, yet some of its best engineers still grouse about their jobs and bosses as they struggle to get assignments done.
 
AP Investigation: Are slaves catching the fish you buy?
BENJINA, Indonesia (AP) — The Burmese slaves sat on the floor and stared through the rusty bars of their locked cage, hidden on a tiny tropical island thousands of miles from home.
 
US telecoms push back on proposed NSA plan
WASHINGTON (AP) — When Apple, Google, Microsoft and other tech giants united in outrage last summer over the National Security Agency’s unfettered spying, telecommunications giants such as AT&T, Verizon and Sprint —whose customers are also the targets of secret government spying— remained noticeably
 