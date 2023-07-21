MATT O’BRIEN

President Joe Biden speaks about artificial intelligence in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Washington, as from left, Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services; Greg Brockman, President of OpenAI; Nick Clegg, President of Meta; and Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Inflection AI, listen. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other tech firms agree to AI safeguards set by the White House
President Joe Biden is praising new commitments by Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft and other companies to meet a set of artificial intelligence safeguards brokered by his White House as an important step toward managing the “enormous” promise and risks posed by the technology.
 
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. Google says, Thursday, July 20, 2023, it is in the early stages of developing artificial intelligence tools to help journalists write stories and headlines, and has discussed its ideas with leaders in the news industry. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant, File)
Google says it’s developing tools to help journalists create headlines, stories
Google says it is in the early stages of developing tools that use artificial intelligence to help journalists write stories and headlines.
 
File - The logo for Microsoft, and a scene from Activision "Call of Duty - Modern Warfare," are shown in this photo, in New York, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Microsoft moves closer to completing $69 billion Activision takeover after court rebuffs regulators
A U.S. appeals court has rejected a bid by federal regulators to block Microsoft from closing its $68.7 billion deal to buy video game maker Activision Blizzard.
 
FILE - The logo for OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, appears on a mobile phone, in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they've made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP's archive of news stories. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI signs deal with AP to license news stories
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and The Associated Press said Thursday that they’ve made a deal for the artificial intelligence company to license AP’s archive of news stories.
 
FILE - Lina Khan, the nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), speaks during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing, April 21, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. House Republicans who say the Federal Trade Commission has been overzealous and politicized under President Joe Biden are set to interrogate agency head Lina Khan on Thursday, July 13, 2023. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP, File)
House Republicans interrogate FTC’s Khan over regulation of Big Tech
The chair of the Federal Trade Commission has defended her aggressive legal strategy toward the country’s biggest technology companies as she appeared before the House Judiciary Committee.
 
FILE - Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition, March 9, 2020, in Washington. Musk is finally starting to talk about the artificial intelligence company he founded to compete with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI. The startup, xAI, had its formal launch Wednesday, July 12, 2023, and says its goal “is to understand the true nature of the universe.” (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Elon Musk unveils his new AI startup with a team of top researchers but a vague mission
Elon Musk is finally starting to talk about the artificial intelligence company he founded to compete with ChatGPT-maker OpenAI.
 
File - Sarah Silverman introduces a performance at the 75th annual Tony Awards on Sunday, June 12, 2022, in New York. Silverman sued ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for copyright infringement this week, joining a growing number of writers who say they unwittingly built the foundation for Silicon Valley's red-hot AI boom. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
Sarah Silverman and novelists sue ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for ingesting their books
Ask ChatGPT about comedian Sarah Silverman’s memoir “The Bedwetter” and the artificial intelligence chatbot can come up with a detailed synopsis of every part of the book.
 
File - Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse, in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. A judge handed Microsoft a big victory on Tuesday, declining to stop its $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)
Microsoft can move ahead with record $69 billion acquisition of Activision Blizzard, judge rules
A federal judge has handed Microsoft a major victory by declining to block its looming $69 billion takeover of video game company Activision Blizzard.
 
FILE - This photo, taken in New York on July 5, 2023, show the logo for Meta's new app Threads, right, and that of Twitter. In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Clone or competitor? Users and lawyers compare Twitter and Threads
In a cease-and-desist letter earlier this week, Twitter threatened legal action against Instagram parent company Meta over the new text-based app, Threads.
 
FILE - Republican U.S. Sen.-elect and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt delivers a victory speech, Nov. 8, 2022, in Maryland Heights, Mo. On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, a judge prohibited several federal agencies and officials of the Biden administration from working with social media companies about “protected speech.” Schmitt, who was the Missouri attorney general when the lawsuit was filed, said on Twitter that the ruling was “a huge win for the First Amendment and a blow to censorship.” (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
Judge’s order limits government contact with social media operators, raises disinformation questions
An order by a Louisiana federal judge sets up a high-stakes legal battle over how the Biden administration can interact with social media platforms.
 
FILE - A Twitter app icon on a mobile phone is displayed April 26, 2017, in Philadelphia. TikTok and Instagram users can scroll with abandon. But Twitter owner Elon Musk has put new curfews on his digital town square, the latest drastic change to the social media platform that could further drive away advertisers and undermine its cultural influence as a trend-setter. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Elon Musk put new limits on tweets. Users and advertisers might go elsewhere
TikTok and Instagram users can scroll with abandon. But Twitter owner Elon Musk has put new curfews on his digital town square, the latest drastic change to the social media platform that could further drive away advertisers and undermine its cultural influence as a trendsetter.
 
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in San Francisco, on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Fate of record tech industry tie-up heads to judge as Microsoft defends $69B Activision deal
The fate of what could be the priciest merger in tech industry history is now in the hands of a federal judge who must decide whether to stop Microsoft from closing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard.
 
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the Phillip Burton Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse on Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in San Francisco. Microsoft is defending the company's proposed $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard as federal regulators seek to block the deal. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Microsoft CEO Nadella tells a judge his planned Activision takeover is good for gaming
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told a judge Wednesday that his company’s proposed $69 billion takeover of video game-maker Activision Blizzard will be good for the gaming industry.
 
FILE - The Federal Trade Commission building, Jan. 28, 2015, in Washington. On Monday, June 12, 2023, the Federal Trade Commission sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard, the latest antitrust challenge to the proposed merger but one that could hasten its conclusion. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
FTC sues to block Microsoft’s takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard
The Federal Trade Commission has sued to block Microsoft from completing its deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard, the latest antitrust challenge to the proposed merger but one that could hasten its conclusion.
 
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR XBOX - Sarah Bond, from left, CVP Game Creator Ecosystem, Phil Spencer, Head of Xbox, and Matt Booty, CVP Xbox Game Studios, pose during the 2023 Xbox FanFest on Sunday, June 11, 2023 in Los Angeles. (Casey Rodgers/AP Images for Xbox)
Microsoft stakes Xbox video game sales on long-awaited space adventure Starfield
One small step for an intrepid crew of 24th century space explorers could be a giant leap — or flop — for Microsoft when the Xbox-maker launches its long-awaited video game Starfield.
 
Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year
Amazon says it will ban police use of its facial recognition technology for a year in order to give Congress time to come up with ways to regulate the technology.
 
Apple, Google release technology for pandemic apps
Apple and Google have released long-awaited smartphone technology to automatically notify people if they might have been exposed to the coronavirus.
 
Microsoft divests from Israeli facial-recognition startup
Microsoft says it is pulling its investments from a controversial facial-recognition startup that scans faces at Israeli military checkpoints.
 
Fast-growing web of doorbell cams raises privacy fears
America’s fast-growing web of doorbell cameras is being fueled in part by the support of cities and police departments.
 
Judge sides with Pentagon and Amazon in cloud bidding case
A federal judge is dismissing allegations that bidding for a $10 billion cloud computing contract with the Pentagon was rigged to favor Amazon.
 
Duolingo CEO says language app rooted in bigger mission
Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn says his Guatemalan roots and concerns about educational inequity inspired him to start the free language-learning app four years ago.
 
Black Friday and Cyber Monday are increasingly merging
The physical rush of Black Friday and the armchair browsing of Cyber Monday are increasingly blending into one big holiday shopping event as more customers buy items online and pick them up at brick-and-mortar stores.
 
Behind the smart gadgets, Amazon and Google are waging war
The flash of the CES technology show in Las Vegas is all about robots, drones and smart gadgets. But its subtext is all about Google and Amazon.
 
Lawmaker shocked by ‘insane’ boozing at Rhode Island capitol
A Rhode Island lawmaker says she’s surprised by the “insane amount of drinking” that goes on in the State House. Providence Democratic Rep.
 
Having stomach troubles? Try swallowing an origami robot
A tiny, ingestible robot could be a new tool for healing serious stomach wounds. Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers are designing a robot that can deliver medicine or dislodge a foreign object.
 
‘Ugly’ snails, once ignored by fishermen, now a prized catch
Once mostly ignored by fishermen, sea snails are an increasingly prized commodity because of growing demand in Asia.
 
In struggling mill city, 24-year-old mayor seeks turnaround
Young mayors took office this month in cities around the country, but only one is running a place as big and challenged as Fall River, Massachusetts.
 