MATTHEW DALY

A half-century ago, top U.S. health experts urged the federal agency in charge of mine safety to adopt strict rules protecting miners from poisonous rock dust.
The Biden administration is proposing new rules for the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to raise costs for energy companies to drill on public lands and strengthen requirements to clean up old wells where drilling is completed or abandoned.
The Biden administration is making available $20 billion from a federal “green bank” for clean energy projects such as residential heat pumps, electric vehicle charging stations and community cooling centers.
The Environmental Protection Agency is enforcing stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners that contribute to global warming.
Ex-chemical safety agency chief misused $90K on trips, renovations and other expenses, watchdog says
The former head of a federal agency that investigates chemical accidents improperly spent more than $90,000 during her tenure, including unauthorized trips to and from her California home, remodeling her Washington office and outside media training for herself, according to a new report by a federal
The government’s traffic safety agency says it will require that heavy trucks and buses include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking equipment within five years.
The House has approved legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations.
The outpouring of grief from GOP lawmakers at the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings highlights his rare ability to make friendships across the aisle in an era of increasing polarization.
A Democratic senator charges in a new report that the National Rifle Association acted as a “foreign asset” for Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election. Oregon Sen.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Congress remains ‘in a holding pattern’ on gun control as lawmakers await proposals from the White House.
The head of the largest coal miners’ union says plans by Democratic presidential candidates to address climate change must account for thousands of coal workers whose jobs are at risk because of mine closures and competition from cheaper natural gas.
The House Oversight Committee voted along party lines Thursday to authorize subpoenas for personal emails and texts used by White House officials, including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.
Alarmed by Russian interference in 2016, the House has approved a bill aimed at strengthening election security for the 2020 race.
President Donald Trump has issued a new presidential permit allowing construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, two years after he first approved the long-stalled project.
President Donald Trump is threatening to veto two Democratic bills expanding federal background checks on gun purchases, saying they do not sufficiently protect gun owners’ Second Amendment rights.
Outdoor clothing giant Patagonia has jumped into two competitive Senate races, endorsing Democrats Jon Tester of Montana and Jacky Rosen of Nevada in what the company calls its first foray into elective politics.
The Trump administration is set to roll back the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s efforts to slow global warming.
The White House is complaining that the Justice Department did not consult President Donald Trump when officials dropped litigation that would have prevented the posting of instructions on how to make 3D-printed guns.
President Donald Trump has directed Energy Secretary Rick Perry to take “immediate steps” to bolster coal-fired and nuclear power plants to keep them open.
The Trump administration is moving forward on oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
An operative for a political committee that supports Democrats has been charged with assault following a confrontation with a staffer for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke outside a congressional hearing.
The Democratic Party’s response to the president’s State of the Union address focused on the argument that Republicans have failed to ease the economic anxieties of middle-class Americans.
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says nearly one-third of employees at his department are not loyal to him and President Donald Trump, adding that he is working to change the department’s regulatory culture to be more business friendly.
An internal watchdog has found no wrongdoing by the National Park Service in a dispute over crowd size at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
Hillary Clinton is criticizing her former political rival, President Donald Trump, for proposing to slash billions of dollars from diplomacy budgets.
President Barack Obama has signed a bill authorizing water projects across the country, including $170 million to address lead in Flint, Michigan’s drinking water and $558 million to provide relief to drought-stricken California.
The Obama administration is finalizing a rule that lets wind-energy companies operate high-speed turbines for up to 30 years _ even if means killing or injuring thousands of federally protected bald and golden eagles.
Experts and advocates are urging Congress to improve conditions for hundreds of foreign fishermen working in Hawaii’s commercial fleet.
The Obama administration is revising a federal rule that allows wind-energy companies to operate high-speed turbines for up to 30 years, even if means killing or injuring thousands of federally protected bald and golden eagles.
The new film “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” focuses on private security contractors as it tells the story of the deadly attacks on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Libya.