MATTHEW DALY

Matthew Daly covers climate, environment & energy policy
Retired coal miner James Bounds, who has pneumoconiosis, more commonly known as “black lung," poses for a photo at his home in Oak Hill, W.Va., Thursday, July, 13, 2023. Bounds said nothing can be done to reverse the debilitating illness he was diagnosed with at 37 in 1984. But he doesn't want others to suffer the same fate. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)
After decades of delays and broken promises, coal miners hail rule to slow rise of black lung
A half-century ago, top U.S. health experts urged the federal agency in charge of mine safety to adopt strict rules protecting miners from poisonous rock dust.
 
FILE - Pump jacks work in a field near Lovington, N.M., April 24, 2015. The Biden administration is proposing new rules for the nation’s oil and gas leasing program that would raise costs for energy companies to drill on public lands and strengthen requirements for cleaning up old wells where drilling is completed or abandoned. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Oil and gas companies would pay more to drill on public lands under new Biden rule
The Biden administration is proposing new rules for the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to raise costs for energy companies to drill on public lands and strengthen requirements to clean up old wells where drilling is completed or abandoned.
 
FILE - A Tesla electronic vehicle charging station is seen Thursday, May 25, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. The Biden administration is making available $20 billion from a federal "green bank" for clean energy projects such as residential heat pumps, electric vehicle charging stations and community cooling centers. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Biden making $20 billion available from ‘green bank’ for clean energy projects
The Biden administration is making available $20 billion from a federal “green bank” for clean energy projects such as residential heat pumps, electric vehicle charging stations and community cooling centers.
 
FILE - Ed Newby, owner of All Star A/C and Heating, works on an air conditioning unit on June 26, 2023, in Houston. The Environmental Protection Agency is enforcing stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners. A rule announced Tuesday, July 11, would impose a 40% reduction in HFCs below historic levels by 2028, part of a global phaseout of HFCs designed to slow global warming. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)
EPA sets stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons used in refrigerators, air conditioners
The Environmental Protection Agency is enforcing stricter limits on hydrofluorocarbons, highly potent greenhouse gases used in refrigerators and air conditioners that contribute to global warming.
 
FILE - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Building is shown in Washington, Sept. 21, 2017. The former head of a federal agency that investigates chemical accidents improperly spent more than $90,000 during her tenure, including unauthorized trips to and from her California home, remodeling her Washington office and outside media training for herself, according to a new report by a federal watchdog. The report by the EPA’s inspector general says Katherine Lemos, the former chair of the U.S. Chemical Safety Board, was not entitled to travel expenses for at least 18 round trips to the capital from her home in San Diego from April 2020 through March 2022. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
Ex-chemical safety agency chief misused $90K on trips, renovations and other expenses, watchdog says
The former head of a federal agency that investigates chemical accidents improperly spent more than $90,000 during her tenure, including unauthorized trips to and from her California home, remodeling her Washington office and outside media training for herself, according to a new report by a federal
 
FILE - Motor vehicle traffic moves along the Interstate 76 highway in Philadelphia, March 31, 2021. The government’s traffic safety agency said Thursday, June 22, 2023, that it will require heavy trucks and buses to include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking equipment within five years. Automatic braking systems in heavy vehicles would prevent nearly 20,000 crashes a year and save at least 155 lives, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
US safety agency to require automatic emergency braking on heavy trucks and buses
The government’s traffic safety agency says it will require that heavy trucks and buses include potentially life-saving automatic emergency braking equipment within five years.
 
House passes bill to reverse changes blamed for mail delays
The House has approved legislation that would reverse recent changes in U.S. Postal Service operations.
 
‘Heartbroken': GOP mourns Cummings as friend, statesman
The outpouring of grief from GOP lawmakers at the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings highlights his rare ability to make friendships across the aisle in an era of increasing polarization.
 
Dem senator: NRA acted as Russian ‘asset’ in run-up to 2016
A Democratic senator charges in a new report that the National Rifle Association acted as a “foreign asset” for Russia in the run-up to the 2016 election. Oregon Sen.
 
McConnell says Congress in ‘holding pattern’ on gun control
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says Congress remains ‘in a holding pattern’ on gun control as lawmakers await proposals from the White House.
 
Union head: Climate plans must accommodate coal workers
The head of the largest coal miners’ union says plans by Democratic presidential candidates to address climate change must account for thousands of coal workers whose jobs are at risk because of mine closures and competition from cheaper natural gas.
 
House Dems back subpoenas for Ivanka, Jared private emails
The House Oversight Committee voted along party lines Thursday to authorize subpoenas for personal emails and texts used by White House officials, including Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner.
 
House Democrats approve bill to strengthen election security
Alarmed by Russian interference in 2016, the House has approved a bill aimed at strengthening election security for the 2020 race.
 
Trump issues new permit for stalled Keystone XL pipeline
President Donald Trump has issued a new presidential permit allowing construction of the Keystone XL oil pipeline, two years after he first approved the long-stalled project.
 
Trump threatens to veto gun bills pushed by Democrats
President Donald Trump is threatening to veto two Democratic bills expanding federal background checks on gun purchases, saying they do not sufficiently protect gun owners’ Second Amendment rights.
 
Patagonia endorses Democrats Tester, Rosen in Senate races
Outdoor clothing giant Patagonia has jumped into two competitive Senate races, endorsing Democrats Jon Tester of Montana and Jacky Rosen of Nevada in what the company calls its first foray into elective politics.
 
Trump ready to ease rules on coal-fired power plants
The Trump administration is set to roll back the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s efforts to slow global warming.
 
White House: DOJ didn’t consult Trump on 3D-printed guns
The White House is complaining that the Justice Department did not consult President Donald Trump when officials dropped litigation that would have prevented the posting of instructions on how to make 3D-printed guns.
 
Trump orders ‘immediate steps’ to boost coal, nuclear plants
President Donald Trump has directed Energy Secretary Rick Perry to take “immediate steps” to bolster coal-fired and nuclear power plants to keep them open.
 
Oil, gas drilling in pristine Alaska refuge takes step ahead
The Trump administration is moving forward on oil and gas drilling in Alaska’s Arctic National Wildlife Refuge.
 
Democratic activist charged with assaulting Zinke staffer
An operative for a political committee that supports Democrats has been charged with assault following a confrontation with a staffer for Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke outside a congressional hearing.
 
In response to Trump, Democrats argue for middle class
The Democratic Party’s response to the president’s State of the Union address focused on the argument that Republicans have failed to ease the economic anxieties of middle-class Americans.
 
Zinke: One-third of Interior employees not loyal to Trump
Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke says nearly one-third of employees at his department are not loyal to him and President Donald Trump, adding that he is working to change the department’s regulatory culture to be more business friendly.
 
Watchdog clears park service in inauguration disputes
An internal watchdog has found no wrongdoing by the National Park Service in a dispute over crowd size at President Donald Trump’s inauguration.
 
Clinton criticizes Trump budget cuts to diplomatic programs
Hillary Clinton is criticizing her former political rival, President Donald Trump, for proposing to slash billions of dollars from diplomacy budgets.
 
Obama signs bill for Flint water, Calif. drought
President Barack Obama has signed a bill authorizing water projects across the country, including $170 million to address lead in Flint, Michigan’s drinking water and $558 million to provide relief to drought-stricken California.
 
Final wind-turbine rule permits thousands of eagle deaths
The Obama administration is finalizing a rule that lets wind-energy companies operate high-speed turbines for up to 30 years _ even if means killing or injuring thousands of federally protected bald and golden eagles.
 
Forum: Congress must help Hawaii fishermen confined to boats
Experts and advocates are urging Congress to improve conditions for hundreds of foreign fishermen working in Hawaii’s commercial fleet.
 
New federal rule would permit thousands of eagle deaths
The Obama administration is revising a federal rule that allows wind-energy companies to operate high-speed turbines for up to 30 years, even if means killing or injuring thousands of federally protected bald and golden eagles.
 
AP FACT CHECK: Benghazi movie misstates some facts
The new film “13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi” focuses on private security contractors as it tells the story of the deadly attacks on a U.S. diplomatic compound in Libya.
 