MEG KINNARD

Some Republican presidential candidates haven’t met polling and fundraising thresholds for the first 2024 debate, and now requirements for making it to the second debate will be even higher.
The indictment of Donald Trump on Tuesday marks the first time that the former president has been formally held accountable for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
In a few weeks, Republicans will hold their first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. So far, seven candidates say they’ve met the qualifications for a spot on the debate stage in Milwaukee on Aug. 23.
Donald Trump has been indicted on three additional charges in a case that accuses him of illegally possessing classified documents.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is criticizing fellow Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for supporting standards requiring teachers to instruct middle school students that slaves developed skills that “could be applied for their personal benefit.”
New charges — and a new defendant — added to the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump underscore how the Mar-a-Lago investigation is still very much ongoing, even as the focus has been on an expected indictment in a separate case related to the 2020 election.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to headline next month a barbecue billed as South Carolina’s largest annual gathering of Republicans. Event host Rep.
Biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is slated to headline a GOP fundraiser in South Carolina as he returns to campaigning in the first-in-the-South primary state.
For Ron DeSantis, Tuesday was supposed to be an important opportunity to help reset his stagnant Republican presidential campaign.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a brief news conference Tuesday as part of a shift in strategy for his presidential campaign, but the governor took only four questions, almost all of which centered on the party’s front-runner Donald Trump.
With six weeks until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, some hopefuls are finding creative ways to boost their donor numbers and ensure they make it on stage.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to file his 2024 candidacy for South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary when he visits the first-in-the-South voting state next week.
John Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and business.
Roy Herron, a longtime Tennessee state lawmaker and former chairperson of the state Democratic Party, has died from injuries sustained in a jet ski accident.
President Joe Biden visited South Carolina on Thursday to make the argument that even Republican-led states are gaining factory jobs under economic measures he pushed through Congress despite stiff GOP opposition.
Attorney Lin Wood, who filed legal challenges seeking to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, is relinquishing his law license, electing to retire from practicing rather than face possible disbarment.
South Carolina’s heavily Republican Upstate is a popular stop for presidential candidates trying to attract support for the first-in-the-South primary in 2024.
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is criticizing former President Donald Trump for being too friendly to China during his time in office while also warning that weak support for Ukraine would “only encourage” China to invade Taiwan.
Florida Gov. DeSantis picks up backing from 15 South Carolina lawmakers as he makes a campaign swing
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out endorsements from 15 South Carolina lawmakers. The list was shared first on Thursday with The Associated Press ahead of DeSantis’ town hall in North Augusta.
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says former Republican President George W. Bush lauded him as a “savior” for helping get Joe Biden elected to the White House.
Freshman U.S. House Rep. Joe Cunningham conceded defeat on Friday in South Carolina’s 1st District. The Democrat said in Charleston that he was proud of the work he had done in his single term in Congress and pledged to continue to effort bipartisan progress as a private citizen.
One of the four Republicans seeking to unseat freshman South Carolina Democrat Joe Cunningham is making her argument that she’s the candidate best suited to do so, in part because of her close relationship to the Trump administration.
A South Carolina man is facing charges after authorities say he lied about having the new coronavirus, causing a business to shut down and creating panic in a school system.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday announced temporary closures for schools across the state as more cases of coronavirus continue to emerge.￼ During a news conference on Sunday, McMaster announced that all K-12 schools, colleges, universities and technical schools would close beginning Mo
Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is picking up his first endorsement among South Carolina’s black lawmakers as attention in the early voting contest turns toward more diverse states.
Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders says Scripture calls for a renewed focus on justice as Democrats campaign to replace President Donald Trump.
Joe Biden has made his South Carolina presidential bid official. The former vice president filed his paperwork as a candidate in next year’s Democratic primary during a stop Friday at a soul food restaurant in Abbeville.
Bernie Sanders is replacing his state director in the critical early-voting state of South Carolina.
Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is pulling out of a South Carolina criminal justice forum over organizers’ handling of President Donald Trump’s appearance.
When President Donald Trump talks about how his policies are helping African Americans, he almost always mentions a new law that has allowed thousands of non-violent offenders gain early release from federal prison.