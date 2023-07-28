MEG KINNARD

Meg covers national politics and lives in South Carolina.
FILE - The Republican National Committee logo is shown on the stage as crew members work at the North Charleston Coliseum, Jan. 13, 2016, in North Charleston, S.C. Some Republican presidential candidates haven’t yet met polling and fundraising thresholds for the first 2024 debate, and now the stakes for making it to the second debate will be even higher. (AP Photo/Rainier Ehrhardt, File)
Republican National Committee boosts polling and fundraising thresholds to qualify for 2nd debate
Some Republican presidential candidates haven’t met polling and fundraising thresholds for the first 2024 debate, and now requirements for making it to the second debate will be even higher.
 
Special counsel Jack Smith speaks about an indictment of former President Donald Trump, Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, at a Department of Justice office in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Takeaways from the Trump indictment that alleges a campaign of ‘fraud and deceit’
The indictment of Donald Trump on Tuesday marks the first time that the former president has been formally held accountable for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.
 
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. With less than a month to go until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, seven candidates say they have met the qualifications for a podium slot. Trump has already indicated he is likely to skip the debate and hold a competing event instead. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
Who’s in, who’s out: A look at which candidates have qualified for the 1st GOP presidential debate
In a few weeks, Republicans will hold their first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. So far, seven candidates say they’ve met the qualifications for a spot on the debate stage in Milwaukee on Aug. 23.
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump visits with campaign volunteers at the Elks Lodge, July 18, 2023, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A federal judge in Florida has set a trial date for next May for former President Donald Trump in a case charging him with illegally retaining hundreds of classified documents. The May 20, 2024, trial date was set Friday by U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
With Trump newly indicted, here’s what to know about the documents case and what’s next
Donald Trump has been indicted on three additional charges in a case that accuses him of illegally possessing classified documents.
 
Republican presidential candidate Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a town hall meeting, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Ankeny, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
Scott criticizes DeSantis over his support for Florida’s slavery curriculum as they stump in Iowa
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott is criticizing fellow Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for supporting standards requiring teachers to instruct middle school students that slaves developed skills that “could be applied for their personal benefit.”
 
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Donald Trump faces new charges in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case. Here’s what to know
New charges — and a new defendant — added to the classified documents case against former President Donald Trump underscore how the Mar-a-Lago investigation is still very much ongoing, even as the focus has been on an expected indictment in a separate case related to the 2020 election.
 
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event on Monday, July 17, 2023, in Tega Cay, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
DeSantis will headline a barbecue billed as South Carolina Republicans’ largest annual gathering
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to headline next month a barbecue billed as South Carolina’s largest annual gathering of Republicans. Event host Rep.
 
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during the Turning Point Action conference, July 15, 2023, in West Palm Beach, Fla.Ramaswamy is slated to headline a GOP fundraiser in South Carolina as he returns to campaigning in the first-in-the-South primary state. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Ramaswamy slated to headline South Carolina county GOP fundraiser in return to early voting state
Biotech entrepreneur and Republican presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy is slated to headline a GOP fundraiser in South Carolina as he returns to campaigning in the first-in-the-South primary state.
 
Florida Governor and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. July 18, 2023. For DeSantis, Tuesday was supposed to mark a major moment to help reset his stagnant Republican presidential campaign. But yet again, the moment was overshadowed by Donald Trump. The former president was the overwhelming focus for much of the day as DeSantis spoke out at a press conference and sat for a highly anticipated interview designed to reassure anxious donors and primary voters that he's still well-positioned to defeat Trump.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
DeSantis fights to reset his stagnant campaign as Trump dominates the 2024 conversation
For Ron DeSantis, Tuesday was supposed to be an important opportunity to help reset his stagnant Republican presidential campaign.
 
Florida Gov. and Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis speaks during a press conference at the Celebrate Freedom Foundation Hangar in West Columbia, S.C. Tuesday, July 18, 2023. DeSantis visited South Carolina to file his 2024 candidacy for president. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
Trump and his legal woes overshadow DeSantis as he rolls out military policy plan in South Carolina
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis held a brief news conference Tuesday as part of a shift in strategy for his presidential campaign, but the governor took only four questions, almost all of which centered on the party’s front-runner Donald Trump.
 
FILE - This combination of 2023 photos shows, from left, former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. (AP Photo, File)
2024 GOP candidates desperate to make debate stage are finding creative ways to boost donor numbers
With six weeks until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, some hopefuls are finding creative ways to boost their donor numbers and ensure they make it on stage.
 
Republican presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife Casey, walk in the July 4th parade, Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Merrimack, N.H. (AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)
DeSantis to become 1st GOP candidate to file for South Carolina primary during visit next week
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to file his 2024 candidacy for South Carolina’s Republican presidential primary when he visits the first-in-the-South voting state next week.
 
FILE - Republican John Warren participates in a gubernatorial primary debate at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, S.C., on June 5, 2018. Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and the business world, while leaving open a return to politics for himself. (Grace Beahm Alford/The Post And Courier via AP, File)
John Warren, ex-South Carolina GOP gubernatorial candidate, details leadership lessons in new book
John Warren — the multimillionaire businessman who forced South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster into a 2018 GOP runoff — has written a new book, saying he wants to share leadership lessons he has learned from military service and business.
 
FILE - Roy Herron hugs and shakes hands with supporters with help from Wesley Warrilow, right, after being defeated by Stephen Fincher for U.S. representative, Nov. 2, 2010, at the Elks Lodge in Dresden, Tenn. Herron, a longtime Tennessee state lawmaker and former chairman of the state Democratic Party, died Sunday, July 9, 2023, from injuries sustained in a jet ski accident. He was 69 years old. (Katie Brake/The Jackson Sun via AP, File)
Roy Herron, longtime Tennessee Democratic lawmaker, dies after injuries from jet ski accident
Roy Herron, a longtime Tennessee state lawmaker and former chairperson of the state Democratic Party, has died from injuries sustained in a jet ski accident.
 
President Joe Biden speaks during a stop at a solar manufacturing company that's part of his "Bidenomics" rollout on Thursday, July 6, 2023, in West Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard)
Biden makes his economic case in deep-red South Carolina, says his policies add jobs in GOP states
President Joe Biden visited South Carolina on Thursday to make the argument that even Republican-led states are gaining factory jobs under economic measures he pushed through Congress despite stiff GOP opposition.
 
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, Attorney Lin Wood, member of President Donald Trump's legal team, gestures while speaking during a rally in Alpharetta, Ga. Wood has asked officials in his home state of Georgia to retire his law license, a move that comes as multiple states have sought to discipline the lawyer for his false insistence that former President Donald Trump actually won the 2020 election. Wood made the request Tuesday and posted it to his Telegram account. (AP Photo/Ben Margot, File)
Attorney who challenged Trump’s 2020 loss gives up law license as states weigh disciplining him
Attorney Lin Wood, who filed legal challenges seeking to overturn Donald Trump’s 2020 election loss, is relinquishing his law license, electing to retire from practicing rather than face possible disbarment.
 
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, S.C. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)
Trump’s South Carolina rally attracted a massive crowd in heavily Republican area
South Carolina’s heavily Republican Upstate is a popular stop for presidential candidates trying to attract support for the first-in-the-South primary in 2024.
 
Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley speaks at American Enterprise Institute, Tuesday, June 27, 2023, in Washington. Haley is criticizing former President Donald Trump for being too friendly to China during his time in office while also warning that weak support for Ukraine would “only encourage” China to invade Taiwan. Haley said in a speech at the American Enterprise Institute on Tuesday that Trump was “almost singularly focused” on the U.S.-China trade relationship but ultimately did “too little about the rest of the Chinese threat.”(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Haley says Trump did ‘too little’ about China threats, warns of global conflict if Ukraine falls
Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is criticizing former President Donald Trump for being too friendly to China during his time in office while also warning that weak support for Ukraine would “only encourage” China to invade Taiwan.
 
FILE - Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at an annual Basque Fry at the Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, Nev., June 17, 2023. DeSantis is rolling out endorsements from 15 South Carolina lawmakers. (AP Photo/Andy Barron, File)
Florida Gov. DeSantis picks up backing from 15 South Carolina lawmakers as he makes a campaign swing
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is rolling out endorsements from 15 South Carolina lawmakers. The list was shared first on Thursday with The Associated Press ahead of DeSantis’ town hall in North Augusta.
 
Clyburn: Bush called him a ‘savior’ for boosting Biden
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn says former Republican President George W. Bush lauded him as a “savior” for helping get Joe Biden elected to the White House.
 
Freshman Rep. Cunningham concedes defeat in SC’s 1st
Freshman U.S. House Rep. Joe Cunningham conceded defeat on Friday in South Carolina’s 1st District. The Democrat said in Charleston that he was proud of the work he had done in his single term in Congress and pledged to continue to effort bipartisan progress as a private citizen.
 
South Carolina House candidate promotes Trump ties in TV ad
One of the four Republicans seeking to unseat freshman South Carolina Democrat Joe Cunningham is making her argument that she’s the candidate best suited to do so, in part because of her close relationship to the Trump administration.
 
Man charged with fake doctor note saying he had coronavirus
A South Carolina man is facing charges after authorities say he lied about having the new coronavirus, causing a business to shut down and creating panic in a school system.
 
Gov announces closure of all South Carolina public schools
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster on Sunday announced temporary closures for schools across the state as more cases of coronavirus continue to emerge.￼ During a news conference on Sunday, McMaster announced that all K-12 schools, colleges, universities and technical schools would close beginning Mo
 
Buttigieg lands black South Carolina lawmaker’s endorsement
Democratic presidential contender Pete Buttigieg is picking up his first endorsement among South Carolina’s black lawmakers as attention in the early voting contest turns toward more diverse states.
 
Sanders: Scripture calls for renewed focus on justice in US
Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders says Scripture calls for a renewed focus on justice as Democrats campaign to replace President Donald Trump.
 
Biden files papers for South Carolina presidential primary
Joe Biden has made his South Carolina presidential bid official. The former vice president filed his paperwork as a candidate in next year’s Democratic primary during a stop Friday at a soul food restaurant in Abbeville.
 
Sanders campaign replaces South Carolina state director
Bernie Sanders is replacing his state director in the critical early-voting state of South Carolina.
 
Kamala Harris skipping South Carolina forum over Trump award
Democratic presidential hopeful Kamala Harris is pulling out of a South Carolina criminal justice forum over organizers’ handling of President Donald Trump’s appearance.
 
President Trump takes victory lap on criminal justice reform
When President Donald Trump talks about how his policies are helping African Americans, he almost always mentions a new law that has allowed thousands of non-violent offenders gain early release from federal prison.
 