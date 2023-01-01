Melissa Goldin

CLAIM: A mug shot circulating on social media shows a serial killer who is currently on the loose and is abducting women after hitting their cars with his truck.
An update to Zoom’s terms of service is worrying some online that the company now has permission to use their videos and chat logs for artificial intelligence training with no ability to opt out.
CLAIM: U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan, who has been assigned to the most recent case against former President Donald Trump, is the only federal judge in Washington, D.C. who has given Jan. 6 defendants sentences that are longer than those requested by the Justice Department.
CLAIM: Former President Donald Trump is facing the death penalty on federal charges filed against him in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday related to his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
CLAIM: Lab-grown chicken that was recently approved for sale in restaurants is made from human cells.
CLAIM: Nuclear weapons are fake because no camera could have survived the blasts seen in archival test footage.
Social media users are sharing false claims about the drowning death of former President Barack Obama’s personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard this week.
CLAIM: Canada is encouraging minors to commit suicide through its medical assistance in dying process.
CLAIM: A video of ships being engulfed by an enormous sandstorm shows weather that is heading toward U.S. states including Florida and New York.
CLAIM: A video of a woman scaling a brick wall while holding another woman by the hair is footage of a demonic possession in 1896.
CLAIM: A black-and-white photo of a young boy clutching a huge pick shows an 8-year-old coal miner from Utah or Colorado in the early 1900s.
CLAIM: A video shows people at a July 4 White House celebration pretending to take photos of President Joe Biden with switched-off phones, proving the event was staged.
CLAIM: The turnout of registered voters in Wisconsin in the 2020 election was 94%, which suggests something suspicious about the results.
CLAIM: President Joe Biden was impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors in June 2023.
CLAIM: The quote below Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ high school yearbook photo reads: “My Mount Rushmore is Jesus, Sir-Mixes-a-Lot, and Nintendo 64.”
CLAIM: President Joe Biden misspelled the word “billion” while addressing reporters after debt ceiling talks with congressional leaders at the White House.
CLAIM: A screenshot shows a Politico article about the war in Ukraine titled, “20 000 000 lives for the sake of freedom,” which reported that Ukraine will need to sacrifice millions of lives to win its war against Russia.
CLAIM: A compilation of videos shows animals — including lions, an elephant and a rhinoceros — which were released from a French zoo by protestors during recent unrest triggered by the deadly police shooting of a teen.
CLAIM: Lab-grown meat is made out of cancerous animal cells.
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Meat grown in labs is made using cells taken from animals, but those cells are not cancerous and there are many safeguards in place to ensure that the end product is safe to consume, experts told The Associated Press. The false claim stems from the fact that, like cancer cell
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. Meat grown in labs is made using cells taken from animals, but those cells are not cancerous and there are many safeguards in place to ensure that the end product is safe to consume, experts told The Associated Press. The false claim stems from the fact that, like cancer cell
CLAIM: The U.S. Supreme Court heard a case last week that was expected to annul the 2020 election.
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Supreme Court did not hear such a case.
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The Supreme Court did not hear such a case.
CLAIM: A map shows that Poland has not been the target of any terror attacks, the lack of which is a result of the country’s “strict no-migrants policy.”
CLAIM: White, pink and light blue stripes on a version of the LGBTQ+ pride flag, known as the Progress Pride flag, were added to represent pedophiles.
Video of water in a glass on China’s space station is scientifically sound, not proof of ‘deception’
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False.
CLAIM: A video of President Joe Biden speaking at the White House during a “Take Your Child to Work Day” event shows him being interrupted by a child who yells, “shut the f--- up.”
AP’S ASSESSMENT: False. The U.S.