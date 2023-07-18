MICHAEL GOLDBERG

Mississippi government and politics reporter
State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, listens as fellow Republicans emphasize the importance of voting in the party's primary, on Aug. 8, during the Scott County Republican Rally in Forest, Miss., Tuesday, July 18, 2023. McDaniel is trying to unseat Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, and the two men are locked in a contentious primary, with campaigns trading barbs in television ads and at campaign events. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Letter reviewed by the AP undercuts Mississippi candidate’s accusation against lieutenant governor
The Republican lieutenant governor’s race in Mississippi has turned nasty with primary elections just under three weeks away. Lt. Gov.
 
FILE - A Capitol Police SUV is parked across the street from the Hinds County Courthouse, left, and the main offices of the Jackson Police Department, right, in downtown Jackson, Miss., Feb. 13, 2023. On Wednesday, July 12, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Latasha Smith, a Mississippi woman who says she was hit by a stray police bullet while lying in bed. Smith was in bed when an officer from the state-run Capitol Police fired several bullets at a suspect running through her Jackson apartment complex, according to her federal complaint. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
A stray bullet hit a woman lying in bed. A federal judge dismissed her lawsuit against police
A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Mississippi woman who says she was hit by a stray police bullet while lying in bed.
 
Flower Nichols walks down the street following the Pride Parade, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. Families around the U.S. are scrambling to navigate new laws that prohibit their transgender children from accessing gender-affirming care. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Families with transgender kids are increasingly forced to travel out of state for the care they need
Families around the US are scrambling to navigate new laws that prohibit their transgender children and teenagers from accessing gender-affirming care.
 
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. An off-duty police officer participated in a raid where two Black men — Jenkins and his friend Eddie Terrell Parker — say deputies beat and sexually assaulted them before shooting Jenkins in the mouth, a Mississippi police chief said Monday, July 3. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Off-duty officer was with deputies accused of abusing Black men, police chief says
A Mississippi police chief says one of his off-duty officers participated in a raid where two Black men say deputies beat and sexually assaulted them before shooting one of them in the mouth.
 
Judy Breland Morris cools off and washes herself off with a hose after she claims she was maced near Jackson Square, during an excessive heat warning in New Orleans, Tuesday, June 27, 2023. (Sophia Germer/The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate via AP)
Dangerous heat and humidity is smothering much of the South and Midwest
Dangerous heat and humidity is smothering parts of the South and Midwest. That’s led local governments and charities to open cooling stations and deliver donated air conditioners to protect poor and elderly residents.
 
FILE - Michael Corey Jenkins stands outside Taylor Hill Church in Braxton, Miss., March 18, 2023. The police shooting of Jenkins, who sustained critical injuries after he says a deputy put a gun in his mouth and fired, led the Justice Department to open a civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said Jenkins was shot after he pointed a gun at them. Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Tuesday, June 27, that an unspecified number of deputies involved in that encounter had been fired. (AP Photo/HG Biggs, File)
Deputies accused of abusing Black men are fired by Mississippi sheriff amid federal probe
All five Mississippi deputy sheriffs accused of beating and sexually assaulting two Black men before shooting one of them in the mouth have been fired.
 