MICHAEL RUBINKAM

This image provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows Allen Todd May, a career fraudster who escaped from a federal prison in Colorado nearly five years ago. May was captured this week while moving into a $1.5 million house near the ocean on Florida’s Gold Coast, federal officials said Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (U.S. Marshals Service via AP)
Colorado fugitive who was captured in Florida was leading a posh lifestyle and flaunting his wealth
A career fraudster who escaped from a federal prison in Colorado nearly five years ago has been captured on Florida’s Gold Coast while moving into a $1.5 million house near the ocean.
 
Defendant Robert Bowers takes notes during a sentencing hearing that will determine if he gets a life sentence or the death penalty, in Pittsburgh federal court on Monday, July 31, 2023. Jurors are expected to begin deliberations early Tuesday in the 2018 attack that killed 11 worshippers. (Dave Klug via AP)
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman has been sentenced to die in the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers has been formally sentenced to death.
 
FILE - A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood, Apr. 19, 2023. Robert Bowers. Bowers, the gunman who massacred 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in 2018, has a “very serious mental health history" from childhood and a “markedly abnormal” brain, a defense expert testified Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in the penalty phase of the Bowers' trial. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan argues before a federal jury that 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack defendant Robert Bowers should receive the death penalty, Monday July 31, 2023. Bowers, wearing green, was previously found guilty of killing 11 people in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history. (Dave Klug via AP)
Jury poised to deliberate death penalty or life sentence for gunman in Pittsburgh synagogue massacre
A jury is set to deliberate whether to impose the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without parole on a truck driver who fatally shot 11 worshippers at a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community.
 
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of a deadly explosion at a chocolate factory in West Reading, Pa., March 25, 2023. Natural gas leaked from a defective fitting at the Pennsylvania chocolate factory where a powerful explosion leveled one building, heavily damaged another and killed seven people, federal safety investigators said on Tuesday, July 18, as they sought to pinpoint a cause. (Ben Hasty/Reading Eagle via AP, File)
Gas leaked from bad fitting at Pennsylvania chocolate factory where 7 died in blast, report says
Federal safety investigators have determined that natural gas was leaking from a defective fitting at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory where a powerful explosion killed seven people.
 
Pennsylvania caseworkers ignored years of child abuse, now face felony charges, prosecutor says
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says caseworkers at a child welfare agency failed to protect children from horrific abuse and neglect, allowing them to languish for years in homes overtaken by animal waste and garbage.
 
Gov. Josh Shapiro, right, talks with Robert Buckley, president Buckley & Co. during a news conference to announce the reopening of Interstate 95 Friday, June 23, 2023 in Philadelphia. Workers put the finishing touches on an interim six-lane roadway that will serve motorists during construction of a permanent bridge. (AP Photo/Joe Lamberti)
Interstate 95 reopens less than two weeks after deadly collapse in Philadelphia
Interstate 95 has reopened less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia shut down a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway.
 
Pennsylvania families demand investigation into rare cancers
The families of young people who died from a rare childhood cancer have confronted Pennsylvania Gov.
 
British family decries treatment by US after border crossing
Seven members of an extended British family who made an unauthorized border crossing into the United States from Canada are being held in federal custody at a Pennsylvania detention center nearly two weeks after their arrest.
 
Actor Hosea Chanchez alleges abuse by college ex-official
Actor Hosea Chanchez says a friend’s father sexually assaulted him in Alabama when he was 14 years old.
 
Coroner: Inmate’s mysterious death was from natural causes
Relatives of a 21-year-old inmate who died under mysterious circumstances say they still have questions after a coroner ruled he died of natural causes.
 
Pennsylvania man charged with selling guns stolen from feds
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with selling machine guns and other firearms and ammunition stolen from a federal storage facility in West Virginia.
 
Suit filed over gun controls inspired by synagogue shooting
Pittsburgh’s mayor has signed gun-control legislation passed by City Council in response to the synagogue massacre. Opponents immediately filed suit Tuesday to block it.
 
Pittsburgh water authority charged criminally over lead
Pittsburgh’s water and sewer authority is facing criminal charges over allegations that it mishandled a lead pipe replacement program and put more than 150 households at elevated risk of lead poisoning.
 
Renowned former drum corps leader charged with sex assault
The longtime former leader of a champion Pennsylvania-based drum and bugle corps has been charged with sexually assaulting two women.
 
Pennsylvania to require voting machines with paper backup
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered counties that plan to replace their electronic voting systems to buy machines that leave a paper trail.
 
Pennsylvania Rep. Barletta set for Senate run against Casey
U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta says he’s running for the U.S. Senate next year against the Democrat incumbent, Sen. Bob Casey.
 
Election system susceptible to rigging despite red flags
The aging U.S. elections system remains susceptible to vote-rigging despite years of warnings. Electronic machines used by roughly 1 in 5 U.S. voters lack a paper trail, so meaningful recounts are all but impossible.
 
Adjusting to life _ and leaner wallets _ after the gas boom
Residents and business owners in Pennsylvania’s vast Marcellus Shale natural-gas field are adjusting to life after a drilling boom.
 
Pennsylvania sues gas driller over ‘deceptive’ leases
Pennsylvania’s attorney general sued one of the nation’s largest producers of natural gas on Wednesday over claims it cheated at least 4,000 landowners who signed drilling leases with the company.
 
Pennsylvania court rejects law that aided NRA gun challenges
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state court on Thursday struck down a law designed to make it easier for gun owners and organizations like the National Rifle Association to challenge local firearms ordinances in court.
 
Toddler survives near-drowning after 101 minutes of CPR
In a survival story his doctors call extraordinary, a 22-month-old Pennsylvania boy whose lifeless body was pulled from an icy creek was revived after an hour and 41 minutes of CPR and has suffered virtually no lingering effects.
 