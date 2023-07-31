MICHAEL RUBINKAM

A career fraudster who escaped from a federal prison in Colorado nearly five years ago has been captured on Florida’s Gold Coast while moving into a $1.5 million house near the ocean.
The gunman who stormed a synagogue in the heart of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community and killed 11 worshippers has been formally sentenced to death.
Federal safety investigators have determined that natural gas was leaking from a defective fitting at a Pennsylvania chocolate factory where a powerful explosion killed seven people.
A Pennsylvania prosecutor says caseworkers at a child welfare agency failed to protect children from horrific abuse and neglect, allowing them to languish for years in homes overtaken by animal waste and garbage.
Interstate 95 has reopened less than two weeks after a deadly collapse in Philadelphia shut down a heavily traveled stretch of the East Coast’s main north-south highway.
The families of young people who died from a rare childhood cancer have confronted Pennsylvania Gov.
Seven members of an extended British family who made an unauthorized border crossing into the United States from Canada are being held in federal custody at a Pennsylvania detention center nearly two weeks after their arrest.
Actor Hosea Chanchez says a friend’s father sexually assaulted him in Alabama when he was 14 years old.
Relatives of a 21-year-old inmate who died under mysterious circumstances say they still have questions after a coroner ruled he died of natural causes.
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with selling machine guns and other firearms and ammunition stolen from a federal storage facility in West Virginia.
Pittsburgh’s mayor has signed gun-control legislation passed by City Council in response to the synagogue massacre. Opponents immediately filed suit Tuesday to block it.
Pittsburgh’s water and sewer authority is facing criminal charges over allegations that it mishandled a lead pipe replacement program and put more than 150 households at elevated risk of lead poisoning.
The longtime former leader of a champion Pennsylvania-based drum and bugle corps has been charged with sexually assaulting two women.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered counties that plan to replace their electronic voting systems to buy machines that leave a paper trail.
U.S. Rep. Lou Barletta says he’s running for the U.S. Senate next year against the Democrat incumbent, Sen. Bob Casey.
The aging U.S. elections system remains susceptible to vote-rigging despite years of warnings. Electronic machines used by roughly 1 in 5 U.S. voters lack a paper trail, so meaningful recounts are all but impossible.
Residents and business owners in Pennsylvania’s vast Marcellus Shale natural-gas field are adjusting to life after a drilling boom.
Pennsylvania’s attorney general sued one of the nation’s largest producers of natural gas on Wednesday over claims it cheated at least 4,000 landowners who signed drilling leases with the company.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state court on Thursday struck down a law designed to make it easier for gun owners and organizations like the National Rifle Association to challenge local firearms ordinances in court.
In a survival story his doctors call extraordinary, a 22-month-old Pennsylvania boy whose lifeless body was pulled from an icy creek was revived after an hour and 41 minutes of CPR and has suffered virtually no lingering effects.