MICHAEL TARM

The federal trial of a 50-year-old truck driver convicted of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history is in its third and final phase.
An Illinois judge has set a Nov. 6 trial date for a father charged with helping his son obtain a gun license three years before the son allegedly shot dead seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago.
Robert Bowers killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue and he’s facing a possible death sentence at his ongoing trial.
Recent high-profile mass shootings by young people underscore the deadly mix of teenage bravado, immaturity and growing access to high-powered guns that can kill faster and more efficiently than ever.
Another federal inmate scheduled to be put to death next month in a series of executions by the Trump administration has tested positive for COVID-19.
The only Native American on federal death row has been executed in Indiana. Lezmond Mitchell’s execution Wednesday at the federal prison in Terre Haute came despite objections from many Navajo leaders who had urged President Donald Trump to halt the lethal injection on the grounds it would violate t
Prosecutors across the country are defying traditionally cozy relationships with police departments, swiftly charging officers with assault and other crimes in the protests following the killing of George Floyd and dropping charges for demonstrators arrested by police.
The 59-year-old selected to become Chicago’s new police chief has said his son’s death ten years ago only deepened his commitment to law enforcement.
An updated federal indictment against R. Kelly filed in Chicago includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser.
A purported street-gang leader from suburban Chicago who became radicalized in prison faces federal charges that accuse him of seeking to provide money to Islamic State militants in Syria.
Even the normally unflappable speaker of the Illinois House had to pause at the sight of FBI agents entering the Democratic side of the Capitol building this week and later hauling away containers of documents from a lawmaker’s office.
A prosecutor has told a federal judge in Chicago that more charges and more defendants could be added to the case against R&B singer R.
A judge has handed an Illinois man a 16-year prison sentence for trying to kill hundreds of people by detonating what he thought was a car bomb outside a Chicago bar in 2012.
Lawyers for an ex-University of Illinois student accused of killing Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang say school counselors didn’t offer him adequate care when he sought help for homicidal thoughts months before Zhang went missing.
A transgender woman serving a 10-year sentence for burglary has been moved to a women’s prison in what could be a first for Illinois.
A federal judge in Chicago has handed a more than three-year prison sentence to a former Mexican intelligence-unit commander on charges he divulged American investigative secrets to cartel bosses in Mexico.
Chicago’s mayor and Illinois’ attorney general have unveiled an updated plan to reform the city’s police department.
A judge has ordered Dennis Hastert not have contact with anyone under 18 unless another adult is present who is aware of revelations that the former House speaker abused high school students decades ago.
A federal judge has given a former college student from suburban Chicago a maximum 15-year prison sentence for seeking to join terrorist-linked militants fighting in Syria.
Chicago is grappling with another defeat in its bid to regulate guns after a U.S. appeals court declared that its restrictions on publicly accessible gun ranges violated the Second Amendment.
The federal government says Chicago police have violated the constitutional rights of residents for years.
