MICHAEL TARM

AP Legal Affairs Writer, with a focus on the death penalty.
A Star of David hangs from a fence outside the dormant landmark Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood on Thursday, July 13, 2023, the day a federal jury announced they had found Robert Bowers, who in 2018 killed 11 people at the synagogue, eligible for the death penalty. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
How the death penalty phase of the Pittsburgh synagogue gunman’s trial might play out
The federal trial of a 50-year-old truck driver convicted of killing 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the deadliest antisemitic attack in U.S. history is in its third and final phase.
 
Robert E. Crimo Jr., listens during an appearance before Judge George D. Strickland at the Lake County Courthouse, Friday, July 14, 2023, in Waukegan, Ill. Judge Strickland on Friday set a Nov. 6 trial date for Crimo Jr. who is charged with helping his son obtain a gun license three years before the son allegedly shot dead seven people at a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago last year. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool)
Trial date set for father of suspect in mass shooting at July 4 parade in suburban Chicago
An Illinois judge has set a Nov. 6 trial date for a father charged with helping his son obtain a gun license three years before the son allegedly shot dead seven people at a 2022 Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago.
 
FILE - Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks during a meeting with all of the U.S. Attorneys to discuss violent crime reduction strategies at the Department of Justice in Washington, Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Contrasting decisions on whether gunmen should face a federal death sentence in massecres with so much in common illustrate the Justice Department’s murky, often baffling death penalty policies. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
How DOJ made different death penalty decisions in the Pittsburgh synagogue and Texas mall massacres
Robert Bowers killed 11 people at a Pittsburgh synagogue and he’s facing a possible death sentence at his ongoing trial.
 
FILE - Police cordon off an area as they respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., Monday evening, May 29, 2023. Recent high-profile mass shootings highlight what can be a deadly mix of teenage bravado and immaturity with growing access to high-powered guns that can kill faster and more efficiently than ever. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, File)
Mix of bravado and access to guns contribute to mass shootings by teens in St. Louis, other cities
Recent high-profile mass shootings by young people underscore the deadly mix of teenage bravado, immaturity and growing access to high-powered guns that can kill faster and more efficiently than ever.
 
Lawyers: 2nd US inmate scheduled to be executed has COVID-19
Another federal inmate scheduled to be put to death next month in a series of executions by the Trump administration has tested positive for COVID-19.
 
Only Native American on federal death row executed
The only Native American on federal death row has been executed in Indiana. Lezmond Mitchell’s execution Wednesday at the federal prison in Terre Haute came despite objections from many Navajo leaders who had urged President Donald Trump to halt the lethal injection on the grounds it would violate t
 
Prosecutors charge police, push reforms amid Floyd protests
Prosecutors across the country are defying traditionally cozy relationships with police departments, swiftly charging officers with assault and other crimes in the protests following the killing of George Floyd and dropping charges for demonstrators arrested by police.
 
Chicago’s new top cop guided by Dallas tenure, son’s death
The 59-year-old selected to become Chicago’s new police chief has said his son’s death ten years ago only deepened his commitment to law enforcement.
 
Reworked charges in Chicago cite another R. Kelly accuser
An updated federal indictment against R. Kelly filed in Chicago includes sex abuse allegations involving a new accuser.
 
Chicago gang leader accused of trying to help Islamic State
A purported street-gang leader from suburban Chicago who became radicalized in prison faces federal charges that accuse him of seeking to provide money to Islamic State militants in Syria.
 
Investigations touch Illinois powerbroker’s confidants
Even the normally unflappable speaker of the Illinois House had to pause at the sight of FBI agents entering the Democratic side of the Capitol building this week and later hauling away containers of documents from a lawmaker’s office.
 
Prosecutor: More people could be charged in R. Kelly case
A prosecutor has told a federal judge in Chicago that more charges and more defendants could be added to the case against R&B singer R.
 
Would-be bomber gets 16-year term; judge cites mental health
A judge has handed an Illinois man a 16-year prison sentence for trying to kill hundreds of people by detonating what he thought was a car bomb outside a Chicago bar in 2012.
 
Defense: Accused in China scholar’s death denied proper care
Lawyers for an ex-University of Illinois student accused of killing Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang say school counselors didn’t offer him adequate care when he sought help for homicidal thoughts months before Zhang went missing.
 
Transgender inmate gets rare transfer to female prison
A transgender woman serving a 10-year sentence for burglary has been moved to a women’s prison in what could be a first for Illinois.
 
Ex-Mexican officer-turned-cartel mole sentenced in Chicago
A federal judge in Chicago has handed a more than three-year prison sentence to a former Mexican intelligence-unit commander on charges he divulged American investigative secrets to cartel bosses in Mexico.
 
Chicago mayor: New police reforms ‘will stand test of time’
Chicago’s mayor and Illinois’ attorney general have unveiled an updated plan to reform the city’s police department.
 
Judge bars ex-Speaker Hastert from being alone with minors
A judge has ordered Dennis Hastert not have contact with anyone under 18 unless another adult is present who is aware of revelations that the former House speaker abused high school students decades ago.
 
Chicago-area man gets maximum 15-year term in terrorism case
A federal judge has given a former college student from suburban Chicago a maximum 15-year prison sentence for seeking to join terrorist-linked militants fighting in Syria.
 
Influential Estonian choral composer Veljo Tormis dead at 86
Veljo Tormis, a prolific Estonian composer whose innovative choral works helped propel his Baltic nation’s drive to restore independence, has died at the age of 86.
 
US court cites right to gun-range use, tosses Chicago limits
Chicago is grappling with another defeat in its bid to regulate guns after a U.S. appeals court declared that its restrictions on publicly accessible gun ranges violated the Second Amendment.
 
Report says Chicago police violated civil rights for years
The federal government says Chicago police have violated the constitutional rights of residents for years.
 
Autopsy report: Prince died of fentanyl overdose
A Minnesota medical examiner says Prince died of an accidental overdose of the powerful painkiller fentanyl.
 